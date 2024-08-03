Our Predictions Came True: This Will Be Autumn 2024's Biggest Colour Trend

If you ask me, colour trends are the best trends. And since they're not dictated by climate, you can start wearing them before many of the other upcoming trends for a given season. We predicted this autumn's biggest colour trend way back in October 2023, and guess what? We were right. It's burgundy that's emerged as *the* colour to wear, and even though the rich, elegant hue is typically thought to be a fall colour, people have been embracing it all summer long. It's a strong indication that it's really going to be everywhere when autumn rolls around.

The first indication of the bright future of burgundy was actually on the S/S 24 runways, where Gucci and Bottega Veneta, among others, laid the groundwork. Even more brands jumped on the oxblood bandwagon with their F/W 24 collections, including Prada and Ferragamo. Additionally, burgundy has been all over the red carpet and my Instagram feed as of late, and every time I check a site's new arrivals, there are new burgundy goods to shop. So yes, we were right. In celebration, let's shop.

Keep scrolling to see some of 2024's best burgundy outfit examples, and shop the most elegant pieces on the market.

On the F/W 24 Runways

Prada

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ferragamo

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Gucci

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On Fashion People

Matching your bag to your sweater is clearly a good idea when it's burgundy you're working with.

Crochet burgundy is a great way to incorporate the colour into your wardrobe before autumn even begins.

Burgundy leather is a resounding yes.

A breezy matching set looks so fresh in burgundy.

Proof that burgundy looks chic with basically any other colour.

Instead of buying another black coat this fall, but a burgundy one.

This is a PSA to pack something burgundy for your end-of-summer vacation.

On Celebrities

(Image credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Nour Hammour Tamara Coat

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

On Emma Stone: Brandon Maxwell dress; Louis Vuitton bag and shoes

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

On Michelle Yeoh: Bottega Veneta top, skirt, and bag

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

On Adria Arjona: Fendi dress

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

On Joey King: Patrizia Pepe shirt, bra, and skirt; Santoni shoes

Shop the Most Elegant Burgundy Pieces

Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case £1750 SHOP NOW This little bag should be the mascot of fall 2024.

Reformation Joanne Cotton Cardigan £148 SHOP NOW Trust me—you'll wear this constantly.

MATTEAU Tiered Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Midi Dress £480 SHOP NOW The perfect late-summer dress.

Gucci Bordeaux Leather Jordaan Loafers £745 SHOP NOW Gucci can be credited for making burgundy a thing.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Another wardrobe staple in the updated colour is needed.

& Other Stories Satin Maxi Skirt £97 SHOP NOW I love how they styled this.

THE ROW Antone Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants £1290 SHOP NOW An investment worth making.

JIMMY CHOO Cycas 80 Leather Ankle Boots £995 SHOP NOW The perfect ankle boots.

Le Monde Beryl Patent Leather Stella Flats £425 SHOP NOW She's always elegant.

Asceno Valencia Silk Twill Slip Dress £330 SHOP NOW The ideal fall wedding guest dress.

ZARA Sleeveless Plain Knit Top £26 SHOP NOW The buttons on the back are my favourite—Guess who already ordered it.

MANGO Sandal With Lace-Up Straps £46 SHOP NOW It's all about the bows (and the colour).

Victoria Beckham Oversized blazer £855 SHOP NOW A classic.

Reformation Margot Cotton Mini Dress £248 SHOP NOW I'm shocked that this hasn't sold out yet.

Arket Satin Maxi Skirt £87 SHOP NOW This is the kind of skirt everyone will ask you about.