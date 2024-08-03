Our Predictions Came True: This Will Be Autumn 2024's Biggest Colour Trend
If you ask me, colour trends are the best trends. And since they're not dictated by climate, you can start wearing them before many of the other upcoming trends for a given season. We predicted this autumn's biggest colour trend way back in October 2023, and guess what? We were right. It's burgundy that's emerged as *the* colour to wear, and even though the rich, elegant hue is typically thought to be a fall colour, people have been embracing it all summer long. It's a strong indication that it's really going to be everywhere when autumn rolls around.
The first indication of the bright future of burgundy was actually on the S/S 24 runways, where Gucci and Bottega Veneta, among others, laid the groundwork. Even more brands jumped on the oxblood bandwagon with their F/W 24 collections, including Prada and Ferragamo. Additionally, burgundy has been all over the red carpet and my Instagram feed as of late, and every time I check a site's new arrivals, there are new burgundy goods to shop. So yes, we were right. In celebration, let's shop.
Keep scrolling to see some of 2024's best burgundy outfit examples, and shop the most elegant pieces on the market.
On the F/W 24 Runways
Prada
Ferragamo
Gucci
Victoria Beckham
On Fashion People
Matching your bag to your sweater is clearly a good idea when it's burgundy you're working with.
Crochet burgundy is a great way to incorporate the colour into your wardrobe before autumn even begins.
Burgundy leather is a resounding yes.
A breezy matching set looks so fresh in burgundy.
Proof that burgundy looks chic with basically any other colour.
Instead of buying another black coat this fall, but a burgundy one.
This is a PSA to pack something burgundy for your end-of-summer vacation.
On Celebrities
On Emily Ratajkowski: Nour Hammour Tamara Coat
On Emma Stone: Brandon Maxwell dress; Louis Vuitton bag and shoes
On Michelle Yeoh: Bottega Veneta top, skirt, and bag
On Adria Arjona: Fendi dress
On Joey King: Patrizia Pepe shirt, bra, and skirt; Santoni shoes
Shop the Most Elegant Burgundy Pieces
The buttons on the back are my favourite—Guess who already ordered it.
