Hold the Flip-Flops—This Pretty Flat Sandal Makes White Skirts Look Much More Stylish

Don’t get me wrong—I love my black flip-flops and, during the recent string of sweltering summer days, they’ve been the footwear I’ve reached for more than any other. They’re comfortable, easy to throw on and incredibly versatile. But while they work with most of my capsule wardrobe, I’ll admit they aren’t exactly the most exciting shoes I own.

With the sunshine showing no signs of slowing down, I’ve found myself craving a sandal that’s just as effortless, but with a little more polish—something that doesn’t just match my outfits but elevates them.

Right on cue, actor Laura Harrier appeared in the chicest seafront setting, styling a summer shoe trend that perfectly addresses my problem. Swapping flip-flops for an elevated alternative, Harrier's lace-up, black sandals added immediate interest to her summery ensemble, while keeping things sleek and elegant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending an event with Zimmermann, Harrier's look comprised a white two-piece, featuring a floaty pleated skirt, a chic knitted polo top and the brand’s Gleam Leather Sandals (£525). With long wraparound laces and subtle stone embellishments, the flat sandals added a point of distinction to her white skirt outfit that simpler sandals wouldn't be able to match, elevating it to high-fashion territory.

Sleeker than flip-flops and far less fussy than heels, lace-up sandals are the perfect in-between—and a clever way to inject some personality to a minimalist summer outfit. Below, I've rounded up my favourite styles to shop now, plus the white skirts we think they’ll look incredible with.

SHOP WHITE SKIRTS AND BLACK LACE-UP SANDALS: