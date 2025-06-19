Hold the Flip-Flops—This Pretty Flat Sandal Makes White Skirts Look Much More Stylish

Floaty white skirts just found their perfect match in this sandal trend. See and shop it here.

Laura Harrier wears black lace-up sandals with a white skirt. She styled these pieces with a while polo top, black sunglasses and a subtle gold watch. She stand outside on a balcony in front of the ocean.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Don’t get me wrong—I love my black flip-flops and, during the recent string of sweltering summer days, they’ve been the footwear I’ve reached for more than any other. They’re comfortable, easy to throw on and incredibly versatile. But while they work with most of my capsule wardrobe, I’ll admit they aren’t exactly the most exciting shoes I own.

With the sunshine showing no signs of slowing down, I’ve found myself craving a sandal that’s just as effortless, but with a little more polish—something that doesn’t just match my outfits but elevates them.

Right on cue, actor Laura Harrier appeared in the chicest seafront setting, styling a summer shoe trend that perfectly addresses my problem. Swapping flip-flops for an elevated alternative, Harrier's lace-up, black sandals added immediate interest to her summery ensemble, while keeping things sleek and elegant.

Laura Harrier wears black lace-up sandals with a white skirt. She styled these pieces with a while polo top, black sunglasses and a subtle gold watch. She stand outside on a balcony in front of the ocean.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending an event with Zimmermann, Harrier's look comprised a white two-piece, featuring a floaty pleated skirt, a chic knitted polo top and the brand’s Gleam Leather Sandals (£525). With long wraparound laces and subtle stone embellishments, the flat sandals added a point of distinction to her white skirt outfit that simpler sandals wouldn't be able to match, elevating it to high-fashion territory.

Sleeker than flip-flops and far less fussy than heels, lace-up sandals are the perfect in-between—and a clever way to inject some personality to a minimalist summer outfit. Below, I've rounded up my favourite styles to shop now, plus the white skirts we think they’ll look incredible with.

SHOP WHITE SKIRTS AND BLACK LACE-UP SANDALS:

MANGO, Flared Cotton Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Flared Cotton Skirt

While I love this in the fresh white shade, this also comes in black and red.

Gleam Leather Sandals
Zimmermann
Gleam Leather Sandals

Shop the shoes Harrier loves.

Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt
Aligne
Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt

Aligne's Natalie skirt is a fashion person's favourite.

Alize Lace Up Flat Sandal
Reformation
Alize Lace Up Flat Sandal

Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.

Cotton Blend Poplin Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Poplin Midi Skirt

Style this with strappy sandals or wear with pretty mary janes.

Flat Lace-Up Sandals With Metal Detail
Bershka
Flat Lace-Up Sandals With Metal Detail

These also come in a chocolate brown shade.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

The white skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Coil Leather Sandals
Proenza Schouler
Coil Leather Sandals

Style with a billowy skirt or pair with a your favourite jeans.

Siloé Skirt - Ecru - 0rganic Cotton - Textile Made From Organic Fibers - Sézane
Sézane
Siloé Skirt

Style with the matching top, or pair with boxy tee for a casual take.

Lace-Up Knotted Satin Sandals
The Row
Lace-Up Knotted Satin Sandals

Shop these while they're on sale.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸