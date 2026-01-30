Black Trousers Are a Timeless Wardrobe Staple—5 Shoe Colours That Make Them Look Their Chicest

Not to generalise, but I think we can all agree that a pair of black trousers is the backbone of any woman's wardrobe. Right? We all own at least one pair, and each serves its own purpose, whether that's for work, the weekend or as eveningwear. Yet, despite their status as a wardrobe staple, shoe pairings often prove to be a sticking point.
Well, luckily for you, part of my job as a fashion editor is finding solutions to styling dilemmas, and this one comes up time and time again. Black may be a neutral and offer up endless outfit opportunities when it comes to clothing, but shoes are a different story. With a more limited range of colours, finishes and silhouettes to choose from, the wrong shoe pairing can quickly throw off an otherwise polished look.
The good news? There are certain shoe colours that work especially well with black trousers, elevating them from reliable to chic and relevant. Whether you're wearing tailored, relaxed wide-legs or sleek, straight-leg styles, ahead I'm breaking down the winning formulas that will help your black trouser looks feel sharper and more polished.
The Best Shoe Colours to Wear With Black Trousers:
1. Red
Style Notes: 'A pop of red' has quickly evolved from a microtrend into a staple styling hack, and it's one to bear in mind the next time you're pulling on a pair of black trousers. It works especially well if the rest of your outfit is of a neutral colour palette, allowing the red shoes to take centre stage while your black trousers become an elevated basic.
Shop Red Shoes:
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh
Loved by fashion editors.
H&M
Trainers
A great match for denim too.
Le Monde Beryl
Babouche satin pumps
Pleased to see this silhouette making a return.
Bobbies
Dotty
For a touch of French style.
Boden
Classic Penny Loafers
Add a pop of colour to your work wardrobe.
2. Navy
Style Notes: Ignore any outdated fashion rules you've heard about black and navy not working together. They stem largely from traditional menswear and a time when experimenting with texture and silhouette wasn't what it is today - something that's since opened up a whole new set of colour combinations that actually work beautifully. The trick to pulling off this combination is using textures that prevent the two from blurring together, so a suede navy heel with black cotton trousers, or in summer a pair of black linen trousers with navy raffia or denim sandals.
Shop Navy Shoes:
ZARA
Velvet-Effect Slingback Ballet Flats
These will look great with cigarette trousers.
Le Monde Béryl
Ballet Mary Jane
Such a cute pair.
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 buckled suede mules
My dream shoe.
Reformation
Terra Sneaker
The statement laces trend is going strong.
M&S
Suede Loafers
A sellout pair.
3. Silver
Style Notes: Silver can be treated very much the same as red, in that you can use a 'pop' of silver to break up your look. It's not adding colour per se, but a brightness and shimmer that draws the eye to a specific spot. Sleek, streamlined silhouettes work best, such as ballet flats or trainers, especially with wide-leg trousers. For a slimmer leg trouser, look for silver shoes with texture and structure, like a pointed heel with large bow detail.