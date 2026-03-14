After what has felt like the longest winter of my life, I don’t think I’ve ever been quite so excited for the start of spring. Between the longer days and the warmer evenings, there’s so much I’m looking forward to. But before any of that, swapping out my heavier black boots for lighter alternatives is my main priority.
Anyone who knows me will tell you that I'm the true definition of a clothing minimalist. I hate feeling too bold or out there with my dressing, so I’ll always prefer to stick close to the blacks, browns and greys that make up the foundations of my capsule wardrobe. Because of this, when it comes to my shoe selection, I try to opt for a much wider range of colours to stop my outfits from looking too boring.
As someone who works in fashion and, in turn, tracks trends for a living, I’ve already spent hours scouring the spring/summer 2026 runways to determine which footwear colours are set to dominate the spring season. The overarching shoe colour trends for spring 2026? There are some bolder hues that are perfect for maximalists cropping up, but the vast majority of them feel much more muted, wearable and equal parts on-trend as they are timeless. And I can guarantee you that all of the most stylish editors, influencers, and fashion people will be wearing at least one of these trending hues with jeans, skirts or dresses this season.
After hours spent scrolling through luxury fashion houses’ ready-to-wear lookbooks, I’ve narrowed my attention down to five key trends that are set to be huge. So, keep scrolling to discover five shoe colour trends that will dominate spring 2026 (and beyond).
It Girls Will Be Wearing These 5 Shoe Colour Trends This Spring
1. Cloud Dancer
Style Notes: Once considered “tacky” and “cheap-looking” by elegant dressers, white shoes are now making a comeback for spring 2026. And after Pantone announced ‘Cloud Dancer” as the colour of 2026, it should come as no surprise that shoes in this icy shade are set to dominate the warmer months. If it gets approval from the likes of Prada, then I’m more than willing to give it a try.
Shop the Trend:
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Straight from the runway.
Sézane
Irina Ballerinas
Simple, chic and easy to style.
Gucci
Boat Shoes
Boat shoes are having a moment.
Ralph Lauren
Lainee Nappa Leather Sandals
Sandal season is here!
2. Cobalt Blue
Style Notes: I first noticed cobalt blue on the autumn/winter 2025 runways, but it’s really come into its own this year. Spotted on the runway from the likes of Jil Sander, Missoni, and Roksanda, it’s clear that this bolder shade is set to trend amongst fashion people for many years to come. It might initially feel like a maximalist hue; however, rest assured that cobalt blue pairs just as well with muted neutrals as it does with stand-out colours and patterns.
Shop the Trend:
Jil Sander
Knotted-Strap Flat Sandals
I'd style these with a white linen co-ord and leather woven tote.
Manolo Blahnik
Viera 50 Satin Mules
The perfect heel height, in my opinion.
COS
Mesh Mules
Slide-on mules are big news for spring 2026.
Alaïa
Leather-Trimmed Fishnet Ballet Flats
These iconic mesh flats now come in a bold blue hue.
3. Carbon Grey
Style Notes: Versatile, pared-back, and effortlessly chic, carbon grey has long been a part of my capsule colour palette. And luckily for me, designers are also placing this cool-girl hue at the forefront for spring 2026. Saint Laurent, Acne Studios, and KNWLS, to name a few, are championing ultra-high carbon grey heels, but my edit below proves that this colour looks extremely sleek no matter the shoe style.
Shop the Trend:
YSL
Guermantes Slingback Pumps
The sleekest shoe silhouette I've seen in a very long time.