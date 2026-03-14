Instead of Trainers and Ballet Flats—This Shoe Trend Actually Looks Chic With Leggings

These are the coolest shoes to wear with leggings in 2026, co-signed by Iris Law.

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Iris Law takes a mirror selfie wearing khaki leggings with high-vamp heels, a button-down jacket with a blue cap.
(Image credit: @lirisaw)
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In my opinion, we should all be wearing leggings more. So frequently sidelined in favour of jeans, trousers and skirts, leggings, despite their sleek lines and unparalleled comfort, rarely get the styling airtime they deserve.

That’s why I was particularly thrilled to spot Iris Law stepping out in the very silhouette I’ve long been championing, styled with a shoe pairing that felt genuinely chic. Before we get into the footwear, however, I have to acknowledge the chic colour choice she opted for. Rather than reaching for the usual black pair, Law chose leggings in a rich, earthy khaki. Styled alongside deep brown heels in a complementary shade, the palette felt polished, tonal and elevated.

What truly caught my attention, though, was the shape of the shoes themselves, and how well they paired with the skin-hugging trousers. Not trainers, and not even ballet flats, Law instead opted for high-vamp heels. With their elongated upper and streamlined silhouette, they brought a level of poise and polish to the outfit that few other styles could achieve.

Iris Law takes a mirror selfie wearing khaki leggings with high-vamp heels, a button-down jacket with a blue cap.

(Image credit: @lirisaw)

Reviving the leggings-and-heels combination we haven’t seen much since the early 2000s, Iris chose a more directional high-vamp heel, which, in doing so, gave her styling a distinctly modern spin.

Adding some understated sophistication, Law layered a neat black buttoned jacket over the ensemble, finishing with a striking blue cap and the softly structured Louis Vuitton Alma handbag in a light mushroom hue.

If you needed proof that leggings can earn a place in your eveningwear rotation, this is it. Read on to discover and shop the best leggings and high-vamp heels available now.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro