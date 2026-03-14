Instead of Trainers and Ballet Flats—This Shoe Trend Actually Looks Chic With Leggings

In my opinion, we should all be wearing leggings more. So frequently sidelined in favour of jeans, trousers and skirts, leggings, despite their sleek lines and unparalleled comfort, rarely get the styling airtime they deserve.
That’s why I was particularly thrilled to spot Iris Law stepping out in the very silhouette I’ve long been championing, styled with a shoe pairing that felt genuinely chic. Before we get into the footwear, however, I have to acknowledge the chic colour choice she opted for. Rather than reaching for the usual black pair, Law chose leggings in a rich, earthy khaki. Styled alongside deep brown heels in a complementary shade, the palette felt polished, tonal and elevated.
What truly caught my attention, though, was the shape of the shoes themselves, and how well they paired with the skin-hugging trousers. Not trainers, and not even ballet flats, Law instead opted for high-vamp heels. With their elongated upper and streamlined silhouette, they brought a level of poise and polish to the outfit that few other styles could achieve.
Reviving the leggings-and-heels combination we haven’t seen much since the early 2000s, Iris chose a more directional high-vamp heel, which, in doing so, gave her styling a distinctly modern spin.
Adding some understated sophistication, Law layered a neat black buttoned jacket over the ensemble, finishing with a striking blue cap and the softly structured Louis Vuitton Alma handbag in a light mushroom hue.
If you needed proof that leggings can earn a place in your eveningwear rotation, this is it. Read on to discover and shop the best leggings and high-vamp heels available now.
Shop Leggings and High-Vamp Heels:
H&M
Spots Leggings
Whilst I love these in the olive green, they also come in 28 other shades!
H&M
Leather Court Shoes
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Mango
Leggings With Zipped Hem
Style these with heels to get Iris' look.
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes
This also comes in an icy shade of grey.
Skims
+ Nike V-Line 26" Leggings
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
COS
Suede Heeled Ballerinas
The suede composition ensures a polished feel.
& Other Stories
Jersey Pintuck Leggings
The pintuck design gives these such an elevated edge.
Aeyde
Clara Leather Pumps
In alight cream shade, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Sweaty Betty
All Day Soft Twist Leggings
These come in 7/8 length and full length designs, so you can find your perfect fit.