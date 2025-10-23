Over the summer, we saw "sunburn blush" dominate social media. This trend was all about mimicking the look of sun exposure without, well, actual sun exposure. It involved applying blush (usually a cream formula) horizontally across the face, from the apples of the cheeks to straight across the nose. When Victoria's Secret–inspired red blush, Hailey Bieber–approved berry blush, or spicy orange blush was used, it really did mimic the natural flush you'd get from a day spent under the sun.
Now that we're firmly in the midst of autumn and with winter just around the corner, "sunburn blush" is less relevant. Enter "toasted blush," the new trend that's taking its place. (This is a micro-trend that belongs to the greater toasted makeup trend that's flooding my FYP on Instagram and TikTok. "Toasted nails" are even trending!) Learn all about this major fall makeup trend ahead.
"Sunburn" Blush
Hailey Bieber made "sunburn blush" her signature makeup look over the summer.
"Toasted" Blush
Here, Emily Ratajkowski demonstrates the "toasted blush" look courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Can you see a difference? Toasted blush involves the same product placement as the sunburn-inspired look, except it substitutes the more summery shades for warm, cozy, and earthy tones—think soft clay colours and terracotta tones.
It's tempting to think of toasted blush as the next evolution of sunburn blush, aka the same thing in a different colourway. That said, there's another element that makes it unique. Unlike sunburn blush, which has a youthful vibe, toasted blush is intended to appear more sultry and lived-in, almost as if the blush has melted into the skin. "This trend is all about tonal uniformity (deep browns, burnt oranges, rusty reds) to create an alluring essence of heat across the complexion," celebrity makeup artist Andrew Denton previously told Who What Wear.
To re-create the look, reach for a warm-toned blush and don't worry about being too precise with your application. Remember, it's all about a sultry, lived-in effect, so blending and smudging the blush out with your fingers or a sponge isn't just acceptable, it's encouraged. Bonus points if you pair it with a warm-toned neutral lip colour and soft, sultry eye makeup per Ratajkowski's look.
Shop My Favourite Toasty Blushes:
Rhode
Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy
Rhode's Toasted Teddy Pocket Blush is an obvious choice.
Glossier
Glossier Cloud Paint Plush Blush Plume in Storm
Don't be alarmed by this dark shade, the blush delivers a natural-looking flush.
Patrick Ta
Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo in She Goes to the Gym
I love this blush duo. It contains both a cream and powder formula.
Milani
Cheek Kiss Cream Blush in Nude Kiss
This cream blush from Milani is so underrated, IMO.
Sephora
Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush in Spicy
I love Saie's Dew Blush, and the shade Spicy is a seasonal favourite.
TOWER 28
Getset™ Blur + Set Matte Powder Blush in Samo Spritzer
This blush has a semi matte finish that's so pretty.
Sephora
Blush Butter Balm Hydrating Cream Blush in toasted Terracotta
Summer Fridays' Blush Butter Balm will certainly provide that melty, toasty effect.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.