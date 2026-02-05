We’re Calling It—These Will Be the 7 Most Popular Nail Colours of 2026

I’ve always considered switching up my nails as a way to transition a shift—whether that be a new season, a special occasion, or as a subtle way to adjust my mood. It might sound silly, but there’s much to be said for the way that a new nail trend immediately breathes energy into my day and lifts my spirits, whilst opting for a rich chestnut brown shade makes me instantly feel more polished and clear-headed. And whilst there are already so many great nail colour trends to take inspiration from this year, I was keen to find out from the experts exactly what they think will be the most popular nail colours of 2026.
You see, while I don’t always love stepping out in a viral dress or trending pair of trainers that everyone else will be wearing, there’s something about spotting someone with the same nail art as you that I secretly enjoy—it’s like finding a kindred spirit in manicure form.
As for this year, nail colours are shaping up to run the gamut of shades from ethereal neutrals and elevated brights to earthy pastels and shimmering finishes. The focus will be less on unexpected shades, but more on colours that feel quietly cool and perfectly polished. Ahead, we share the predictions of top nail artists and manicurists so that you know exactly what you’ll be asking for at your next nail appointment.
1. Soft White
There is no getting around the fact that Pantone’s Colour of the Year continues to directly impact the most popular manicure shades for the next 12 months, and this year’s ‘Cloud Dancer’—an airy, off-white—leans into our continued obsession with milky manicures. “Soft, cloud-like whites or very light sheer gels that give a subtle finish will dominate this year,” predicts session manicurist Ami Streets. “A creamy, cloud-like white is soft, serene and perfect as a minimal base or clean manicure.”
Get the Look:
Essie
Nail Lacquer in Allure
This is one of the milky white shades that Streets loves and is the exact hue used in Iram Shelton's gorgeous bridal-inspired manicure above.
While earthy tones were huge last year, particularly warm tones like browns and oranges, this year the colour palette is shifting to grassier hues. “My favourites for this year will be nature-inspired pastels and soft, earthy tones like muted sage,” says Streets. “It feels trend-led but also wearable and makes for a fresh take on neutrals.”
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Sage
This creamy sage green with a hint of grey from Manucurist makes for a cool way to wear this colour trend.
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour in Cavalier Seul
This fresh pastel shade will look so beautiful in the spring and summer months.
3. Cornflower Blue
We typically see blue manicures growing in popularity around Spring/Summer time, but this year, expect to see a more serene take on the hue. “Think icy blue and cornflower reminiscent of spring skies,” says Streets. “It’s an unexpected colour that looks chic and expensive on any nail length and skin tone.”
Nailberry
L’oxygéné Nail Lacquer in Charleston
This soft powdery blue shade looks so pretty on nails.
Essie
Nail Polish in 374 Salt Water Happy
Once you've tried this breezy coastal blue you won't look back—it's so chic.
4. Sheer Peach
If you love a warm manicure, then peach might be your new favourite colour for 2026. “It’s going to be all about pretty peaches in 2026,” says nail technician Tinu Bello, senior ambassador at Mylee. And while the colour is important, it’s all about the sheer, almost juicy apricot gloss finish for this one. “The emphasis on peach manis is on softness, simplicity for a barely-there look that enhances the nail without overwhelming it.”
Get the Look:
Sephora Collection
Nail Polish in 301 Delicate Peach
This quick-dry formula is so good for the price point, and this rich peach shade is so joyful.
Manucurist
Active Smooth 02
Not only does this deliver that sheer peach colour perfectly, but it actually works to blur imperfections and smooth the nail surface at the same time.
5. Garnet Red
Red nails are always a timeless choice, but it’s this moody wine red shade that really took off last year. “Bio Sculpture’s Garnet Noir took over 2025, and I can see it continuing into this year,” says global manicurist Julia Diogo. “It’s a deep, rich red that instantly adds a moody, luxurious depth to any manicure, making it feel effortlessly expensive.” If you love a nude but are looking for something slightly more dramatic, then Diogo thinks it makes the most sophisticated choice.
Get the Look:
Bio Sculpture
Gemini Nourishing Nail Polish in Garnet Noir 334
This beautiful deep red is a shortcut to an expensive-looking manicure.
OPI
Nail Lacquer Polish in Got the Blues for Red
A versatile deep blue-red shade that's a classic for a reason—it really does look good on everyone.
6. Copper Shimmer
Forget last year’s mocha mousse, for 2026 brown nails are having a shimmering makeover in warm copper tones with hints of sparkle. “It’s really emerging as a must-have shade for me this year thanks to the subtle shimmer that adds depth and a multidimensional finish,” explains Diogo. “Plus, it looks incredible on short to medium-length nails without feeling overwhelming.”
Get the Look:
Mavala
Mini Color Nail Polish in 972 Pretty Copper
If you're not sure on sparkle but still want a gleam, this sheeny copper ticks all the boxes.
Bio Sculpture
Gemini Nourishing Nail Polish in Rosewood Stardust
An opulent milk chocolate brown shade with a twist of copper and metallic shimmer. So damn chic.
7. Shiny Pearl
There’s no doubt that "clean girl" manicures will be huge this year, but it’s not just about the shades of white but the finishes, too. “A whisper of white will feel like a breath of fresh air for 2026, but it isn’t just a colour for your manicure,” says Bello. “Look for cream vanilla milkshake finishes and pearlescent cloudy shimmers.”