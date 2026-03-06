Hailey Bieber's Rose-Brown Lip Combo Is So French Girl Coded—I Wore It in Paris and Earned Instant Compliments

Hailey Bieber wore a rose-brown lip with no mascara, so I wore a rose-brown lip with no mascara. That's just what happens when you catch the beauty mogul's GRWM TikTok video 10 minutes before heading to dinner without a stitch of makeup on! (I like to say I thrive under pressure.) Of course, it helps that a mauvy lip situation is my absolute fail-safe, so I already have Bieber's exact combo on my person. It also helps that her blurred, just-bitten look is very French-coded, and I'm currently in Paris, cherishing the sunny, 18-degree weather (hence the running late for dinner). After giving her three-product lineup a whirl, I now consider it a getting-ready staple. Below, see the exact items (no, they're not just from Rhode), plus my own predinner photos. You'll quickly understand why it's also become my latest go-to.
Bieber seems to be on a richer-lip kick lately. Remember her Grammys look, which consisted of a berry-brown lip with matching nails? Mary Phillips, Bieber's longtime makeup artist, traced the perimeter of her lips with M.ph's Overliner Lip Liner Pencil in Bittersweet (a burnt caramel brown), which has clearly remained within her repertoire. In Bieber's TikTok video, you can see her using that same pencil to deepen the outline of Rhode's Peptide Lip Shape. The latter creates a soft shadow, effectively contouring the lips, and the former defines the edge without losing its fluffiness. It's very Nina Park-inspired, if I may add.
Now, to blend those pigments together and create even more of a diffused finish, Bieber grabs Merit's Signature Lip Blush in Bespoke—a cool, rosy brown. She swipes it directly on her lips, no extra blending necessary, as the sheer-matte lipstick naturally has a soft-focus finish without feeling dry whatsoever. Trust me. I can attest.
Once I saw Bieber's video, I immediately scrambled to my toiletry case and fished out the three staples. Again, a rosy-brown lip is practically my makeup safety blanket, so I luckily already had all three on hand. I don't have M.ph's Bittersweet with me at the moment, so I used Skinny Dip, a cool beige. I'd say it has a similar effect, but I am itching to re-create the look with Bittersweet as soon as I get home.
Still, the pigment looked perfect underneath Merit's Bespoke Lip Blush, which blurs like a dream sans blending brush. In fact, I don't even need to press with my fingertip to achieve that romantic "just kissed" effect. Like magic, the balmy lip colour smooths out any dehydrated lip lines without disturbing that fluffy perimeter from the liners. Not to mention, the colour is divine, providing a nice contrast with my skin tone and mascara-free lashes. I'm officially making the rosy-brown Bespoke my number one pick, though honourable mention must go to Framboise, a true berry I've worn on plenty of date nights.
The best part about this lip combo, however, is that it truly gets better the longer you wear it. While each pigment is notably long-lasting—even after a couple of glasses of French wine—any extra blurring adds to the beautiful, lived-in finish. In fact, a fellow editor complimented me on my lip colour long after we had ordered, so you can catch me wearing this exact equation for the rest of the trip and well into spring. Merci, Hailey Bieber!
Shop the Lip Combo
Rhode
Peptide Lip Shape in Bend
MERIT
Signature Lip Blush in Bespoke
Shop More Rosy-Brown Lip Products
CHANEL
Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in Moment
Violette_FR
Bisou Balm Sheer Matte Lipstick in Mon Cheri
Clinique
Almost Lipstick in Nude Honey
Make Up For Ever
Artist Color Pencil Long-Lasting Lip Liner in Wherever Walnut
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.