I've Done the Research: These 7 Nail Trends Will Reign Supreme in 2026

It's almost the end of December (how has that happened?), which means it's time to start rounding up the biggest beauty trends of 2026. Here at Who What Wear UK, we like to think of ourselves as your official guides to what makeup looks, hairstyles, fragrances and winter nail trends to have on your radar for the year ahead. You'll often find us spending the month of December speaking to experts and doing extensive research on what's about to be big in beauty, and this month, I've taken it upon myself to cover off 2026 nails.
It might sound silly, but it's a subject I'm incredibly passionate about. You'll rarely find me without a manicure these days, as I'm always testing out the latest looks and trending techniques (I recently gave the brand new hard BIAB manicure a go, and it's safe to say I'm obsessed), so when it comes to writing about these things, I'm always up for sharing my findings with you.
Below, I've rounded up the seven biggest nail trends to know about as we head into the new year, and trust me when I say that each of these looks is not to be missed. "Nail trends for 2026 lean heavily into clean, understated luxury with a focus on soft, natural-looking beauty," says expert manicurist Ami Streets. From barely-there nail art designs to cloud-like polishes, I've included all the biggest looks, so keep on scrolling to start your first nail appointment of the new year off right...
7 Biggest Nail Trends 2026
1. Cloud Nails
First up, we all know milky nails dominated 2025, and according to Streets, this trend is going nowhere in 2026. "With Pantone announcing 'Cloud Dancer' as the colour of the year, we’ll see even more pretty, sheer milky nails inspired by this soft white shade," she tells me. "Think airy 'cloud-like' whites or very light sheer gels that give a subtle, clean finish."
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Milky White
This is easily one of the chicest milky-white shades on the market.
Nailberry
Almond Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
If you want a slightly pinkier hue, Nailberry has got you covered.
2. Earthy Tones
If milky-white shades aren't your thing, why not embrace deep, earthy tones come January? "For those who like a subtle pop of colour, earthy rich browns, along with pale nature-inspired pastels like icy blue, greys or soft sage, offer a fresh yet wearable twist," says Streets.
Get the Look:
OPI
Nail Lacquer You Don't Know Jacques
I'm a huge fan of brown nail polish, and I've got my eyes on this OPI shade.
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel Gris Etoupe
How stunning is this mushroom-esque huge from Hermès?
3. Pearlescent Finishes
Another trend Streets says will dominate this year? Pearlescent finishes. "Soft, pearlescent gels or micro-sheen finishes giving nails a gentle glow without being flashy, ideal for a minimalist but luxe vibe," she explains.
Get the Look:
Kure Bazaar
Illuminator Nail Polish Beige
"The Nail Illuminator from Kure Bazaar mixes subtle tinted colour with brightening pigments to make natural nails look super healthy and glowing," Streets tells me. I'll be adding this to my basket ASAP.
Manucurist
Pearlescent
I've tried this polish myself and can confirm it's just as pretty on the nails as it is in the bottle.
4. Micro French Tips
This classic design is going nowhere next year, but according to Streets, 2026 is all about micro French tips. This minimal take on the popular nail art looks impossibly chic and perfectly fits that quiet luxury aesthetic.
Get the Look:
Essie
Nail Polish in 1 Blanc
A white nail polish is essential for this look.
Mylee
Artiste Nail Brush Kit
As is a super-thin nail art brush.
5. Mixed Metals
While many of next year's nail trends are both subtle and understated, expert manicurist Ella Vivii tells me that if you are looking to make a statement, nail jewellery and mixed metals are set to be big news in 2026. This combination of silver and gold looks so cool, and the addition of nail jewellery will only take this trend further.
Get the Look:
Beauty Pie
Wondercolour Nail Polish Gift Wrapped
Price shown is members' price.
This affordable gold nail polish from Beauty Pie looks so luxe.
Mylee
Crown Jewels Nail Art Kit
If you feel like getting creative, Mylee has all the nail embellishments you need.
6. Delicate Florals
Much like micro French tips, Streets says that micro nail art will be big next year, especially "delicate florals that feel elegant rather than busy." I'm personally obsessed with the dainty, 3D design above, but there are lots of ways to wear this trend come January.
Get the Look:
Elegant Touch
Gel Finish Pressed Petals False Nails
This nail art can be hard to do at home, but these press-on nails make it so easy to get the look.
Boots
Nail Art Tools 5pk
If you do fancy trying the nail art yourself, some good tools are key.
7. Soft Oval Shapes
Last but by no means least, when it comes to trending nail shapes, 2026 will see a focus on soft, oval nails. "Shapes [will] stay practical as short, natural lengths and soft ovals or almonds dominate," says Streets. With the quiet luxury aesthetic reigning supreme, it's no surprise that this understated nail shape is taking over.
Get the Look:
Tweezerman
Glass Nail File
I personally love to use a glass nail file to get a neat finish.