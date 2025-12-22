I've Done the Research: These 7 Nail Trends Will Reign Supreme in 2026

It's almost the end of December (how has that happened?), which means it's time to start rounding up the biggest beauty trends of 2026. Here at Who What Wear UK, we like to think of ourselves as your official guides to what makeup looks, hairstyles, fragrances and winter nail trends to have on your radar for the year ahead. You'll often find us spending the month of December speaking to experts and doing extensive research on what's about to be big in beauty, and this month, I've taken it upon myself to cover off 2026 nails.

It might sound silly, but it's a subject I'm incredibly passionate about. You'll rarely find me without a manicure these days, as I'm always testing out the latest looks and trending techniques (I recently gave the brand new hard BIAB manicure a go, and it's safe to say I'm obsessed), so when it comes to writing about these things, I'm always up for sharing my findings with you.

Below, I've rounded up the seven biggest nail trends to know about as we head into the new year, and trust me when I say that each of these looks is not to be missed. "Nail trends for 2026 lean heavily into clean, understated luxury with a focus on soft, natural-looking beauty," says expert manicurist Ami Streets. From barely-there nail art designs to cloud-like polishes, I've included all the biggest looks, so keep on scrolling to start your first nail appointment of the new year off right...

1. Cloud Nails

A close-up picture of an almond-shaped, sheer, milky manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

First up, we all know milky nails dominated 2025, and according to Streets, this trend is going nowhere in 2026. "With Pantone announcing 'Cloud Dancer' as the colour of the year, we’ll see even more pretty, sheer milky nails inspired by this soft white shade," she tells me. "Think airy 'cloud-like' whites or very light sheer gels that give a subtle, clean finish."

2. Earthy Tones

A close-up of a chocolate brown manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

If milky-white shades aren't your thing, why not embrace deep, earthy tones come January? "For those who like a subtle pop of colour, earthy rich browns, along with pale nature-inspired pastels like icy blue, greys or soft sage, offer a fresh yet wearable twist," says Streets.

3. Pearlescent Finishes

A long, almond-shaped pearlescent manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Another trend Streets says will dominate this year? Pearlescent finishes. "Soft, pearlescent gels or micro-sheen finishes giving nails a gentle glow without being flashy, ideal for a minimalist but luxe vibe," she explains.

4. Micro French Tips

A short, square, micro French tip manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

This classic design is going nowhere next year, but according to Streets, 2026 is all about micro French tips. This minimal take on the popular nail art looks impossibly chic and perfectly fits that quiet luxury aesthetic.

5. Mixed Metals

A silver manicure with gold detailing

(Image credit: @naliartbyqueenie)

While many of next year's nail trends are both subtle and understated, expert manicurist Ella Vivii tells me that if you are looking to make a statement, nail jewellery and mixed metals are set to be big news in 2026. This combination of silver and gold looks so cool, and the addition of nail jewellery will only take this trend further.

6. Delicate Florals

A close-up of a sheer, milky manicure with delicate 3D floral nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Much like micro French tips, Streets says that micro nail art will be big next year, especially "delicate florals that feel elegant rather than busy." I'm personally obsessed with the dainty, 3D design above, but there are lots of ways to wear this trend come January.

7. Soft Oval Shapes

A close-up shot of a brown, oval-shaped manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Last but by no means least, when it comes to trending nail shapes, 2026 will see a focus on soft, oval nails. "Shapes [will] stay practical as short, natural lengths and soft ovals or almonds dominate," says Streets. With the quiet luxury aesthetic reigning supreme, it's no surprise that this understated nail shape is taking over.

