I Tracked Down the Chicest People I Know to Confirm These Nail Colours Will Be Everywhere This March

This might be a little sad to admit, but one of my favourite Sunday night activities is scrolling on Instagram and stalking all of those cool, fashion people for inspiration for the week ahead. While outfit inspiration is always my main goal, sometimes I'll stumble across a new nail colour trend that'll influence my next manicure shade, too. And, as we enter a new month, it seems as if all of the most stylish people on social media are choosing fresh new hues when it comes to their nails.
So, what shades get their seal of approval this March? I'm yet to spot any spring pastel nail polishes, but instead, I've saved down an array of bold colours and neutral nail looks that I am desperate to try out myself. Below, I've rounded up the fashion set's March manicure colours of choice, and trust me when I say that these nail looks are not to be missed. Keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need, and don't forget to shop my favourite polishes to get the look from home.
6 Most Stylish Nail Colours for March 2026
1. Navy Blue
First up is this striking, sophisticated navy blue shade. We usually see baby blue nails at this time of year, but I'm all about this deeper hue. Bonus points if you match your manicure to your outfit, just like Monikh.
I'm a big fan of these affordable Rimmel nail polishes, as they are so quick and easy to apply, and this brighter blue hue is giving me all the spring vibes.
2. Comeback Chrome
Chrome nails were all the rage a few springs and summers ago, and it seems that this March, the popular nail design is making a comeback. This is such a great option if you don't want to go too colourful, but you still want a manicure that catches the eye.
Get the Look:
Essie
Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat Gilded Galaxy
This polish can be used on its own or as a top coat to add a chrome-like effect to your nails.
Manucurist
Pearlescent Nail Polish
If you want endless compliments, add this polish to your basket ASAP.
3. Back to Black
You might be thinking, black nail polish? In March? Yep, it seems the fashion set can't get enough of this chic, classic shade. Pair with a bold print or colourful outfit for even more style points.
Get the Look:
OPI
Nail Polish Lady in Black
A timeless choice from OPI.
Mylee
Gel Nail Polish Witching Hour
If you like to do gel nails at home, Mylee has you covered with this glossy black hue.
4. Hot Pink
If black nail polish isn't your thing and you're ready to inject some colour, why not go all out with this hot pink hue? After months of rain, this is just the pick-me-up we need this March.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Neon Pink
Turn heads with Manucurist's neon pink nail polish.
Essie
27 Watermelon Nail Polish
This just screams spring and summer.
5. Barely There
While there are plenty of trending colours to try out this March, if you want to take a more simple approach, you'll be delighted to hear that natural nails are also big news this season. Opt for a clear nail polish to give your nails a healthy, glowing finish.
Get the Look:
OPI
Start to Finish 3in1 Strengthener Treatment
A base coat, top coat and nail strengthener all in one.
Manucurist
Active Glow Raspberry
This polish will add a very subtle tint to the nails, making them look super juicy and healthy.
6. Deep Brown
Last but by no means least, chocolate brown is here to stay this March. Brown nail designs have been so in style as of late, and I, for one, am very happy that this trend is continuing as we enter spring. It really is the chicest hue to pair with your trench coat.
Get the Look:
Nails Inc.
Caught in the Nude Nail Polish Hawaii Beach
This shade is such a staple in my at-home manicure kit.