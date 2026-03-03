I Tracked Down the Chicest People I Know to Confirm These Nail Colours Will Be Everywhere This March

One beauty editor shares the most sought-after nail colours this month.

Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of trending nail colours, including navy blue, chrome and a natural nail look
(Image credit: @monikh, @ingridedvinsen, @theannaedit)
Jump to category:

This might be a little sad to admit, but one of my favourite Sunday night activities is scrolling on Instagram and stalking all of those cool, fashion people for inspiration for the week ahead. While outfit inspiration is always my main goal, sometimes I'll stumble across a new nail colour trend that'll influence my next manicure shade, too. And, as we enter a new month, it seems as if all of the most stylish people on social media are choosing fresh new hues when it comes to their nails.

So, what shades get their seal of approval this March? I'm yet to spot any spring pastel nail polishes, but instead, I've saved down an array of bold colours and neutral nail looks that I am desperate to try out myself. Below, I've rounded up the fashion set's March manicure colours of choice, and trust me when I say that these nail looks are not to be missed. Keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need, and don't forget to shop my favourite polishes to get the look from home.

6 Most Stylish Nail Colours for March 2026

1. Navy Blue

A woman taking a picture of her navy blue manicure, wearing matching blue trousers

(Image credit: @monikh)

First up is this striking, sophisticated navy blue shade. We usually see baby blue nails at this time of year, but I'm all about this deeper hue. Bonus points if you match your manicure to your outfit, just like Monikh.

Get the Look:

2. Comeback Chrome

A woman holding a coffee cup with a chrome manicure wearing a chunky ring

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Chrome nails were all the rage a few springs and summers ago, and it seems that this March, the popular nail design is making a comeback. This is such a great option if you don't want to go too colourful, but you still want a manicure that catches the eye.

Get the Look:

3. Back to Black

A woman holding a zebra print heel with a short black manicure

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

You might be thinking, black nail polish? In March? Yep, it seems the fashion set can't get enough of this chic, classic shade. Pair with a bold print or colourful outfit for even more style points.

Get the Look:

4. Hot Pink

A woman wearing a pink Chanel heart wrist bag with a hot pink manicure

(Image credit: @heartzeena)

If black nail polish isn't your thing and you're ready to inject some colour, why not go all out with this hot pink hue? After months of rain, this is just the pick-me-up we need this March.

Get the Look:

5. Barely There

A woman taking a picture of her neutral manicure wearing gold rings

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

While there are plenty of trending colours to try out this March, if you want to take a more simple approach, you'll be delighted to hear that natural nails are also big news this season. Opt for a clear nail polish to give your nails a healthy, glowing finish.

Get the Look:

6. Deep Brown

A woman taking a selfie wearing a trench coat with a chocolate brown manicure

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Last but by no means least, chocolate brown is here to stay this March. Brown nail designs have been so in style as of late, and I, for one, am very happy that this trend is continuing as we enter spring. It really is the chicest hue to pair with your trench coat.

Get the Look: