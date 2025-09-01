Confirmed: Hailey Bieber Just Bought These 17 Beauty Products at Sephora

Hailey Bieber snuck into Sephora after-hours to restock some of her favourite products. Here's everything she added to her basket.

A collage with pictures of Hailey Bieber shopping in sephora and images of products she uses
(Image credit: @haileybieber)
Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in News

I'm willing to bet on it: It's any beauty-lover's dream to shop in Sephora after-hours. And that's exactly what Hailey Bieber just did in a recent TikTok video. Ahead of Rhode launching Sephora in the US (and later this year in the UK), she took us along with her as she shopped for her favourite beauty products in store. "I'm here to do a little restock on all of my favourites," she says in the video.

If you're dying to know what products are in Hailey Bieber's makeup routine, scroll on for all the beauty products that she added to her basket. And good news—most of them are available in the UK, too. I've taken notes on all the shades and the exact products that she swears by.

Hailey Bieber's Sephora Haul

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel

2. Givenchy Prisme Libre Blush

3. Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder

4. Fenty Gloss Bomb

5. Mane Hot Brush

6. Beauty Blender Makeup Sponge

7. Sephora Collection Pro Foundation Brush #64

8. Sephora Collection Pro Concealer Brush #57

9. Sephora Collection Pro Powder Brush #50

10. YSL Make Me Blush Bold Blurring Blush in Babydoll Pink

11. Rhode Glazing Milk

12. Rhode Peptide Lip Tint

13. Rhode Pocket Blush

14. Rhode Peptide Lip Shape

15. Rhode Barrier Butter

16. Rhode Glazing Mist

17. Rhode The Travel Set

Explore More:
Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸