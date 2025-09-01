I'm willing to bet on it: It's any beauty-lover's dream to shop in Sephora after-hours. And that's exactly what Hailey Bieber just did in a recent TikTok video. Ahead of Rhode launching Sephora in the US (and later this year in the UK), she took us along with her as she shopped for her favourite beauty products in store. "I'm here to do a little restock on all of my favourites," she says in the video.
If you're dying to know what products are in Hailey Bieber's makeup routine, scroll on for all the beauty products that she added to her basket. And good news—most of them are available in the UK, too. I've taken notes on all the shades and the exact products that she swears by.
Hailey Bieber's Sephora Haul
1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel
I've spotted Hailey using this Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel before, and I can confirm that it is, in fact, one of the best brow gels around. It coaxes hairs into place with lasting hold that stays put all day, without making your brows feel weird. It's so good, that Hailey puts two in her basket, so I'm following suit.
2. Givenchy Prisme Libre Blush
Givenchy
Prisme Libre Blush
Givenchy's Prisme Libre Blush is another makeup favourite that Hailey adds to her basket. She picks up the N°01 Mousseline Lilas shade—a pretty mix of four pink-lilac tones. You can mix them together for a light veil of colour that can be built up, and they have the prettiest glow to them. And if this blusher has Hailey's approval, I need it too.
3. Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder
Laura Mercier
Loose Setting Powder
As setting powders go, this is considered the G.O.A.T among makeup artists and makeup lovers, so I'm not surprised it's got Hailey's seal of approval too. This finely milled powder delivers a soft-focus veil to set your makeup and prevent shine without ever looking cakey on top of your foundation or skin tint. It comes in a few different shades, but if you're yet to try it, you can't go wrong with the classic translucent shade for setting your makeup.
4. Fenty Gloss Bomb
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Hailey picks up not one, not two, not three, but four of Fenty's iconic Gloss Bomb lip glosses from the Fenty counter. Needless to say, she must really like them. Among the shades she picked, I noticed Fenty's best-selling shade, Hot Chocolit, made it into her basket. It's a stunning brown hue with specks of bronze glitter—the perfect shade going into autumn.
5. Mane Hot Brush
Amika
Blowout Babe Thermal Hairbrush
Hailey picks up a hot brush, a heat protector and a texturising spray by Mane to add to her basket. Although the brand is not currently available in the UK, Amika offers a great alternative hair tool for achieving a blow-dry look at home. It's a thermal brush, so you can use it on dry hair to add volume and bounce to your lengths.
6. Beauty Blender Makeup Sponge
Beauty Blender
Makeup Sponge
Next, Hailey visits the mini travel-sized beauty products by the tills and picks up a couple of Beauty Blenders to restock her makeup bag. These makeup sponges may be on the expensive side, but they're great for achieving a seamless blend with your concealer or any cream makeup products.
7. Sephora Collection Pro Foundation Brush #64
Sephora Collection
Pro Foundation Brush #64
In case you didn't know, Sephora's own-brand of makeup brushes are elite and rival their luxury counterparts, but, they come in at a much cheaper price-point. Hailey picks up three brushes from this section, including this exact foundation brush, which makes buffing in foundation totally seamless.
8. Sephora Collection Pro Concealer Brush #57
Sephora Collection
Professional Brush Pro Concealer Brush #57
Next, she adds a concealer brush to her basket. This is the exact one she bought, which is great for blending concealer around the eyes, nose and anywhere else you want taregtted coverage.
9. Sephora Collection Pro Powder Brush #50
Sephora Collection
Pro Powder Brush #50
Lastly, she adds this powder brush to her basket. The bristles on this brush are so soft, and I can't believe how good the quality is for the price.
10. YSL Make Me Blush Bold Blurring Blush in Babydoll Pink
Yves Saint Laurent
Make Me Blush Bold Blurring Blush in Babydoll Pink
Continuing her shopping spree around the Sephora beauty counters, she stops off at YSL to pick up this exact blush. Hailey chose the Babydoll Pink shade, which is a pretty cool-toned pink. Myself and the Who What Wear UK team are obsessed with these powder blushers.
11. Rhode Glazing Milk
Rhode
Glazing Milk
Ahead of Rhode's launch into Sephora, Hailey went into the stockroom to pull out a couple of her favourites from her own brand. The Glazing Milk is one of my favourite skincare products from Hailey's collection. It has a lightweight, hydrating milky texture that sinks into the skin to leave it looking dewy and feeling comfortable. I like to mix it into my base makeup for a dewy glow.
12. Rhode Peptide Lip Tint
rhode
Peptide Lip Tint Salty Tan
Another product Hailey picked out was her Peptide Lip Treatments, which are some of my favourite lip balm-lip gloss hybrids ever. There are tonnes of flavours and tints to choose from, but my pick would be Salty Tan—a limited edition shade that's just joined the permanent collection and has a beautiful muted mauve hue.
13. Rhode Pocket Blush
rhode
Pocket Blush
Rhode's Pocket Blushes are among our favourite cream blushers of all time on the beauty desk. Dinky in size and high on pigment, they're so easy to blend for a natural-looking flush on your cheeks. Naturally, Hailey added one into her basket.
14. Rhode Peptide Lip Shape
Rhode
Peptide Lip Shape in Twist
Another lip product Hailey added to her basket was her Peptide Lip Shape. I spoke with Hailey personally ahead of the launch of this lip contouring pencils, and she told me Twist is her favourite shade.
15. Rhode Barrier Butter
Rhode
Barrier Butter
Another skincare product Hailey added to her basket was her Barrier Butter. Let me tell you, this buttery moisturiser is about to become your new obsession going into the colder months. You can use it as a body lotion too.
16. Rhode Glazing Mist
Rhode
Glazing Mist
I also spotted the Glazing Mist amongst Hailey's picks, and it's one of the best face mists I've tried. It's great for adding a dewy glow to your makeup or refreshing your complexion throughout the day, as well as a nourishing step in your skincare routine.
17. Rhode The Travel Set
Rhode
The Travel Set
Lastly, I also saw this gift set in Hailey's edit. It contains mini travel sizes of the Pineapple Refresh cleanser, the Peptide Glazing Fluid, Glazing Milk and Barrier Butter. Perfect for weekends away.
