Hair colour is a funny thing, isn't it? In my opinion, it's one of the only beauty treatments that can totally transform your look. Therefore, you want to get it right. There's nothing worse than going to the hairdresser's and leaving with something totally different from what you planned, which is why I like to really think about the hair colour trend I want to go for before finding lots of inspo pictures to show my stylist.
While autumn is in full swing, I'm already looking ahead to winter and thinking about my look for the festive season and beyond. My hair is in dire need of a colour refresh, and while I do love a classic blonde balayage, I've been wondering what winter hair colour trends will dominate next season.
So, I reached out to Hannah Gayle, an amazing colourist at Hershesons Belgravia, and asked her to share her hair colour recommendations with me. Below, I've rounded up all the wintery hues you need to have on your radar, along with inspo pics and product recommendations, so that you feel confident if you do fancy trying something new for the season ahead. From bright, bold hues to deep brunettes and beautiful blondes, keep on scrolling for the biggest winter hair colour trends of 2025.
6 Biggest Winter Hair Colour Trends for 2025
1. Golden Copper Blonde
First up is this gorgeous, golden copper blonde, as seen on Pamela Anderson. "This is going to be a huge hit this winter," says Gayle. "It’s the perfect balance of copper with a soft golden blonde mix. It’s a beautiful blend for a more autumnal look, but still [feels] really soft."
Get the Look:
Dphue
Strawberry Gloss
To help enhance your golden copper tones in between salon appointments, opt for a semi-permanent hair colour treatment like this one.
Glaze
Super Gloss Copper Crush
If it's just the copper tones you want to focus on, this conditioning hair gloss will really make them pop.
2. Espresso Brunette
If you're thinking about going brunette, why not opt for this rich, espresso brown hue? "Dark, rich, and strong, this colour really is as powerful as an espresso shot," Gayle tells me. "I am obsessed with this for a stronger look."
Get the Look:
Oribe
Supershine Mirror Rinse Glass Treatment
This hair colour looks incredible with a glossy finish, and this at-home hair rinse from Oribe will add a glass-like effect.
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Oil
A few drops of this hair oil will nourish your ends and have your hair looking impossibly shiny.
3. Cherry Cola
This hair colour comes back into style every cold season, and for good reason. As explained by Gayle, it features a mix of cherry red and brown tones, creating this rich, deep finish that feels natural and wearable, while still leaning into that more wintery aesthetic.
Get the Look:
Oribe
Beautiful Colour Shampoo
Cherry tones can fade, but this shampoo works to gently cleanse your hair while protecting your colour.
Davines
Alchemic Conditioner Red
Finish your hair wash routine with this Davines conditioner to help enhance those red hues.
4. Contrasted Roots
How cool is this colouring technique? "This is a super low-maintenance trend that’s striking and effortless," says Gayle. "Having that darker root and blended ends just works. It brings that depth you want for winter, without going all the way with it, so it doesn’t feel like too much of a drastic change."
Get the Look:
K18
Airwash™ Dry Shampoo
Keep your roots looking fresh and your colour looking strong with this practically invisible dry shampoo formula.
Color Wow
Dreaming Hair Mask
Bleaching the ends your hair can leave them feeling a little dry, but this repairing treatment will have your strands looking as good as new.
5. Blended Grey
"Blended grey is so in," says Gayle. "What makes this low-maintenance is working with cool colours through the mid lengths and ends, rather than the warm colours that go against [the hair colour]. It’s a beautiful way to enhance and work with [grey tones], rather than against them. Jennifer Aniston is the perfect example of this."
Get the Look:
L’Oréal Paris
Excellence Cool Silver Enhancing Treatment Shade Pure White
We're all about enhancing those grey hues, not hiding them, and this product from L’Oréal Paris will let your hair colour shine through.
Color Wow
Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray
Finish things off with a spritz of this shine spray to really amplify the multi-dimensional tones of this trend.
6. Vanilla-Almond Blonde
Possibly one of my favourite winter hair colour trends (and the one I want to try myself) is vanilla almond blonde. "This starts with darker nutty tones going from the roots, blending beautifully into more golden, natural icy tones," explains Gayle. "This is the perfect transition for blondes wanting to add more depth and tone for the seasonal change, without losing their blonde identity, and whilst easily being able to go bright again for summer seasons!"
Get the Look:
Hershesons
The Multi-Tasker
I just know that this hair colour would look so good with a bouncy blowout, courtesy of this Hershesons multi-styler.
Garnier
Good Hair Colour Dawn Beige
This hair dye from Garnier really leans into those more golden tones.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.