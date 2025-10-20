From Espresso Brunette to Vanilla-Almond Blonde, These Hair Colours Are Beyond Perfect for Winter

I asked an expert, and these will ve the hair colours to know about next season.

Hair colour is a funny thing, isn't it? In my opinion, it's one of the only beauty treatments that can totally transform your look. Therefore, you want to get it right. There's nothing worse than going to the hairdresser's and leaving with something totally different from what you planned, which is why I like to really think about the hair colour trend I want to go for before finding lots of inspo pictures to show my stylist.

While autumn is in full swing, I'm already looking ahead to winter and thinking about my look for the festive season and beyond. My hair is in dire need of a colour refresh, and while I do love a classic blonde balayage, I've been wondering what winter hair colour trends will dominate next season.

So, I reached out to Hannah Gayle, an amazing colourist at Hershesons Belgravia, and asked her to share her hair colour recommendations with me. Below, I've rounded up all the wintery hues you need to have on your radar, along with inspo pics and product recommendations, so that you feel confident if you do fancy trying something new for the season ahead. From bright, bold hues to deep brunettes and beautiful blondes, keep on scrolling for the biggest winter hair colour trends of 2025.

1. Golden Copper Blonde

Pamela Anderson at the Valentino show as part of Paris Fashion Week with copper blonde hair

(Image credit: Getty Images Victor Boyko / Stringer)

First up is this gorgeous, golden copper blonde, as seen on Pamela Anderson. "This is going to be a huge hit this winter," says Gayle. "It’s the perfect balance of copper with a soft golden blonde mix. It’s a beautiful blend for a more autumnal look, but still [feels] really soft."

Get the Look:

2. Espresso Brunette

A woman taking a selfie in a hotel robe wearing under-eye patches with dark brown, glossy hair

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

If you're thinking about going brunette, why not opt for this rich, espresso brown hue? "Dark, rich, and strong, this colour really is as powerful as an espresso shot," Gayle tells me. "I am obsessed with this for a stronger look."

Get the Look:

3. Cherry Cola

Zendaya taking a selfie with deep, cherry red hair

(Image credit: @zendaya)

This hair colour comes back into style every cold season, and for good reason. As explained by Gayle, it features a mix of cherry red and brown tones, creating this rich, deep finish that feels natural and wearable, while still leaning into that more wintery aesthetic.

Get the Look:

4. Contrasted Roots

A woman sitting on a step wearing a leather jacket with dark brown hair and blonde highlights on the ends

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

How cool is this colouring technique? "This is a super low-maintenance trend that’s striking and effortless," says Gayle. "Having that darker root and blended ends just works. It brings that depth you want for winter, without going all the way with it, so it doesn’t feel like too much of a drastic change."

Get the Look:

5. Blended Grey

Jennifer Aniston photographed in New York in a casual outfit with light blonde highlights

(Image credit: Getty Images XNY/Star Max / Contributor)

"Blended grey is so in," says Gayle. "What makes this low-maintenance is working with cool colours through the mid lengths and ends, rather than the warm colours that go against [the hair colour]. It’s a beautiful way to enhance and work with [grey tones], rather than against them. Jennifer Aniston is the perfect example of this."

Get the Look:

6. Vanilla-Almond Blonde

Sofia Grainge wearing a sequin Chanel outfit with blended blonde hair

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Possibly one of my favourite winter hair colour trends (and the one I want to try myself) is vanilla almond blonde. "This starts with darker nutty tones going from the roots, blending beautifully into more golden, natural icy tones," explains Gayle. "This is the perfect transition for blondes wanting to add more depth and tone for the seasonal change, without losing their blonde identity, and whilst easily being able to go bright again for summer seasons!"

Get the Look:

