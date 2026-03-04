Sorry, But I'm Bored of Trending Nail Colours—I'm Swapping in These 6 Spring-Coded Manicures Instead

If you ask me, winter-to-spring transition nails are some of the trickiest to nail (no pun intended). Whilst we're out of the depths of winter and the promise of longer days and warmer temperatures lies ahead, it's still not "spring" spring just yet (I, for one, am still wearing my winter coat). So, when it comes to nail trends and nail colours for this time of year, it can be hard to decide on what to go for at our salon appointments as we emerge from the chillier weather into the first days of spring.
You see, I'm kind of bored with my dark and moody winter nail colours now. Right now, I want to dabble in something a little more spring-like that still feels in keeping with the time of the year. But at the same time, those summery brights and spring nail colours just feel a bit too much right now.
So, I've decided to embark on a beauty editor quest to find the best nail colours and nail art that are perfect for this time of the year. After hours of scrolling through my feeds, I've saved some of the chicest nail looks that I want to try next, and you will too. Scroll ahead for all the inspiration for your winter-to-spring mani, as well as the nail polishes to get the look at home.
1. Sheer Blush
When in doubt, a sheer pink nail colour is always a chic choice (and let's be honest, you're never going to regret going for this hue). But why not try a brighter pink to ring in spring? Manucurist's Active Glow nail polishes give the nails a delightfully fruity wash of colour and instantly brighten the nails to make them look healthy and glossy. Ideal if you want to dabble in a brighter shade without the full-on saturation of opaque pink nails.
Shop Nail Polishes:
Manucurist
Active Glow in Blueberry
Essie
Nail Art Studio Polish in Slushy Sun
Nails Inc
Nail Perfector in Glowing Out
2. Blue Mist
Pastel nails come into their own for spring, but if they feel too bright for right now, why not try a muted take on the shade? The grey undertones in this pastel blue provide a more low-key vibe whilst still feeling like a brighter change from wintery blue and navy nail colours.
Shop Nail Polishes:
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Mist Grey
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Muse
H&M
Vegan & Natural Nail Polish in Piece of Simplicity
3. Lilac Milk
Milky manicures are still very much around, but lilac milk nails make a great winter-to-spring transition nail colour. A touch of lavender brings your wintery milky manicure right into spring, but remains elegant and chic. Look for milky, sheer nail colours that let your natural nails peek through underneath.
Shop Nail Polishes:
OPI
Nail Lacquer in OPI’m a Bubble Bunny
CATRICE
Sheer Beauties Nail Polish in Translucent
Essie
Gel Couture Nail Polish in Perfect Posture
4. Celadon
I adore the vibrant matcha manis that crop up during the spring and summer months, but if you're after a more pared-back nail colour to take you through the rest of the month, then why not try muted greens instead? Celadon allows you to dip a toe in spring greens whilst still feeling a little wintery, too. It's an unexpected shade that will have everyone noticing your nails.