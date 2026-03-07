Trust Me, I'm a Pro—These Nail Art Trends Will Dominate Salons This Spring

It's sunny outside, I'm wearing a light jacket instead of a coat and I ordered an iced coffee this morning. Yes, spring is here. Another reason I know it's the start of the new season is that my favourite nail artists have started sharing some stunning spring nail trends on their Instagram feeds. From fun pastel shades to joyful nail art, things are finally starting to get a bit more colourful, and it's certainly putting a smile on my face.

We've already been busy rounding up the biggest spring nail colours of 2026, but I've taken it upon myself to do some research into what spring nail art trends will be everywhere. As a beauty editor, I'm a bit of an expert at predicting these things, and trust me when I say that there are so many nail designs to have on your radar this season.

Consider this your ultimate guide to spring nail art trends, from eye-catching designs to unique colour combinations and even nail embellishment. They're not for the faint-hearted, but if you like to make a statement with your manicure, then you're going to want to keep on scrolling.

8 Chicest Spring Nail Art Trends

1. Lace Details

A close-up picture of white lace nail art

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

Is it just me, or is lace nail art everywhere at the moment? This soft, intricate design will complement your spring wardrobe beautifully. I mean, just imagine this nail art paired with your favourite white dress? It's a great choice for upcoming brides, too.

2. Checkmate

A picture of plaid nail art in different colours

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

A fashion trend that I predict will quickly make its way into the beauty world this spring is checks. It seems that all the stylish people are wearing checked trench coats and jackets this season, so why not get the nail art to match?

3. Pop Pastels

A close-up of fun pastel nail art with black detailing

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Pastels are always popular at this time of year, but this spring we're seeing a slightly louder, more vibrant take on the trend. Think bold blue, bright purple and pops of yellow throughout.

4. Colour Combos

A picture of a woman&#039;s hands wearing lots of rings with blue and brown nail art

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Forget just wearing one nail polish this spring, as now is the time to experiment with different colour combinations. Take this design, for example. Pastel blue and chocolate brown are so on trend right now.

5. Spring Polka Dots

A close-up of a manicure with blue and yellow nails and black and white polka dot French tips

(Image credit: @bambinailss)

Polka dots, for spring? Sorry, florals, but there's a new print in town, and I'm all for it. I'm particularly fond of this polka dot French tip design, especially when paired with seasonal pastel shades.

6. Gingham Tips

A woman taking a selfie with gingham French tip nails and a matching dress

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Gingham is such a classic print for spring, which is why I think these gingham nails will be everywhere this season. This is another nail design that looks incredible as a French tip, too.

7. Double Denim

A denim manicure with micro nail art on top

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Everyone starts reaching for their lighter denim styles when the weather gets warmer, so why not match your manicure to your outfit with this fun denim nail design? If Chanel's latest denim-themed beauty launch is anything to go by, this is set to be a huge trend this spring.

8. Subtle Embellishments

A clear manicure with simple silver embellishments

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

If you've read any of our 2026 nail guides, you'll know that embellishment is a huge trend right now, but for spring, experts are gravitating towards these more pared-back designs. Opt for a clear base and a micro gem for a super stylish finish.

