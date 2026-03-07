Trust Me, I'm a Pro—These Nail Art Trends Will Dominate Salons This Spring

It's sunny outside, I'm wearing a light jacket instead of a coat and I ordered an iced coffee this morning. Yes, spring is here. Another reason I know it's the start of the new season is that my favourite nail artists have started sharing some stunning spring nail trends on their Instagram feeds. From fun pastel shades to joyful nail art, things are finally starting to get a bit more colourful, and it's certainly putting a smile on my face.
We've already been busy rounding up the biggest spring nail colours of 2026, but I've taken it upon myself to do some research into what spring nail art trends will be everywhere. As a beauty editor, I'm a bit of an expert at predicting these things, and trust me when I say that there are so many nail designs to have on your radar this season.
Consider this your ultimate guide to spring nail art trends, from eye-catching designs to unique colour combinations and even nail embellishment. They're not for the faint-hearted, but if you like to make a statement with your manicure, then you're going to want to keep on scrolling.
8 Chicest Spring Nail Art Trends
1. Lace Details
Is it just me, or is lace nail art everywhere at the moment? This soft, intricate design will complement your spring wardrobe beautifully. I mean, just imagine this nail art paired with your favourite white dress? It's a great choice for upcoming brides, too.
Get the Look:
MoYou London
Gel Nail Strip White Lace
Let's face it, this nail art is hard to do at home. However, nail wraps will help you achieve the look in seconds.
2. Checkmate
A fashion trend that I predict will quickly make its way into the beauty world this spring is checks. It seems that all the stylish people are wearing checked trench coats and jackets this season, so why not get the nail art to match?
Get the Look:
Mylee
Artiste Nail Brush Kit
Nail art brushes will be your best friend when it comes to a checked nail design.
3. Pop Pastels
Pastels are always popular at this time of year, but this spring we're seeing a slightly louder, more vibrant take on the trend. Think bold blue, bright purple and pops of yellow throughout.
Get the Look:
Nails.INC
Speedy Spring 4-Piece Nail Polish Set
These pastel shades really pack a punch.
4. Colour Combos
Forget just wearing one nail polish this spring, as now is the time to experiment with different colour combinations. Take this design, for example. Pastel blue and chocolate brown are so on trend right now.
Get the Look:
OPI
I'm Dreaming Nail Lacquer Reality Check Ya Out
How stunning is this nail shade for spring?
5. Spring Polka Dots
Polka dots, for spring? Sorry, florals, but there's a new print in town, and I'm all for it. I'm particularly fond of this polka dot French tip design, especially when paired with seasonal pastel shades.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Dotting Tool
A dotting tool is ideal for creating polka dot designs.
6. Gingham Tips
Gingham is such a classic print for spring, which is why I think these gingham nails will be everywhere this season. This is another nail design that looks incredible as a French tip, too.
Get the Look:
Mylee
White & Black Gel Polish Set of 2
This gel polish set has everything you need for a chic gingham design.
7. Double Denim
Everyone starts reaching for their lighter denim styles when the weather gets warmer, so why not match your manicure to your outfit with this fun denim nail design? If Chanel's latest denim-themed beauty launch is anything to go by, this is set to be a huge trend this spring.
Get the Look:
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour 419
The chicest denim blue hue.
8. Subtle Embellishments
If you've read any of our 2026 nail guides, you'll know that embellishment is a huge trend right now, but for spring, experts are gravitating towards these more pared-back designs. Opt for a clear base and a micro gem for a super stylish finish.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Silver Biodegradable Glitter
Add a bit of silver to a clear manicure for a subtle pop of sparkle.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.