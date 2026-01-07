While, as a beauty editor, staying up to date with the latest nail trends is a big part of my job, I’ll be honest, my obsession with all things nails is actually much more personal. As someone who likes to sport a manicure year-round, tracking each season's most popular nail colours, nail art designs and trending finishes is less about work and more about ensuring my own nails always look their best. Yet, while my motives may be self-serving, I’m more than happy to pass my findings on. After all, great manicures are for everyone, and, if the 2026 nail colour trends are anything to go by, I foresee a lot of great manicures in all our futures.
How do I know this? Well, I recently spoke to two nail experts, The Gel Bottle Founder Daisy Kalninaand Margaret Dabbs OBE, Founder of Margaret Dabbs London, to get their expert opinions on the nail colour trends they predict we’re going to be seeing a lot of in 2026. It turns out, we’re in for a treat. From more elevated takes on many of 2025’s most popular shades, like brown and burgundy tones, to colours that feel fresh and interesting, our 2026 nail appointments are set to be anything but boring. Here's proof...
The Best Nail Colour Trends to Try In 2026:
1. Sheer Smoke
Firstly, allow me to introduce the nail colour trend that I can’t get enough of right now and which I predict we’ll see much more of in 2026. Leading on from the milky manicure trend, sheer grey nails are on the rise, offering a hint of colour with a slightly fresher feel than traditional milky white tones. The key with this look is to not go too heavy and ensure your natural nail shows through for a barely-there, smoke-like effect that’s so alluring.
Shop the Trend:
Bio Sculpture
Nourishing Nail Polish in Liquorice Soft Serve
This is the polish nail artist Aimee used above.
L'Oreal Paris
Color Riche Nail Varnish in Greige Amoureux
A great affordable option.
2. Ballet Pink
“A major trend carrying into 2026 is the shift toward wellness-led, natural-looking nails,” explained Dabbs. As a result, in 2026, we’ll see many opting for soft, natural-looking shades that enhance the look and feel of the natural nail. “Our best-selling Nail Strengthening Treatment, The Marylebone, delivers this soft, clean look with a sheer ballet-pink,” Dabbs continued, “supporting [nail] strength while achieving that effortless, minimal finish for your nails but better.”
Shop the Trend:
Margaret Dabbs London
Nail Strengthening Treatment
This offers a hint of colour while also strengthening nails over time.
While soft nail shades are continuing into 2026, for those who prefer shades with a little more punch, Kalnina has the answer. “Our Ibiza Blues Magnetic Gel from our autumn drop proved wildly popular and I suspect teal will continue to be a standout hero for 2026,” she told me. “It's a beautiful fluid, sophisticated fusion of aquatic green and deep blue and it’s so universally flattering across all skin tones.”
“To take it to the next level, we’re seeing this look especially striking when paired with velvet or magnetic finishes,” she continued, “giving it a hypnotic, liquid-metal effect that feels both organic and high-fashion.”
Shop the Trend:
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Riviera
A bright, punchy teal shade.
Hermès
Les Mains in Vert Aqua
A slightly lighter tone.
4. Mirrored Copper
Copper nails grew in popularity towards the end of 2025; however, I predict we’ll see much more of the warm bronze tone as we move into autumn 2026. Why? Well, the metallic shade is both comforting and striking at the same time. Plus, it can easily be customised with glitter finishes, for those who want even more shine, or in darker palettes for those who prefer more minimalist nail looks.
Shop the Trend:
Mavala
Nail Polish in Pretty Copper
How pretty is this polish?
Beauty Pie
Wondercolour in Bright Bronze
If you don't want to go full copper, try metallic accents for a little added shine.
5. Rich Red
“For winter, deeper tones remain timeless,” Dabbs explained, so expect to see plenty of dark, rich shades take hold as we move into the colder months in 2026. If there’s one shade in particular that Dabbs expects to see a lot of, however, it’s glossy red wine tones. “Rich reds will continue to lead,” she told me, so opt for claret, merlot, burgundy and cranberry tones to tap into the trend.
Shop the Trend:
Nailberry
Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Le Temps de Cerises
This shade looks so expensive.
OPI
Nail Lacquer Polish in Got The Blues For Red
Dark and jammy.
6. Cosy Browns
On a similar dark, moody colour spectrum, for Kalnina it’s warming brown tones that will prove most popular. “Brown isn't going anywhere, but for 2026, it’s all about warmth and indulgence,” she told me. “We are moving away from flat beiges and into deep, woody pigments like Rich Conker and Oxblood-Chocolate. I love this as a 'new neutral' because it mimics the luxury of high-end leather goods. It’s grounded, timeless, and provides that 'quiet luxury' aesthetic—the ultimate expensive-looking shade for a sharp, professional finish.”
Shop the Trend:
Nails Inc.
Caught in The Nude Nail Polish in Hawaii Beach
A creamy nutty brown hue.
Rimmel
60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Fudgey Fingers
Just add a glossy top coat.
7. Clean Black
Speaking of ‘new neutrals’, the last shade I predict will be popular in 2026 is one which nail artist Julia Diogio dubbed the ‘winter nude’. Clean, classic yet ultimately unexpected, ebony black nails are a chic choice year-round, but I especially love them during the colder months when they feel in harmony with dark evenings and crisp cold weather. For a modern look, keep nails short for a super chic look.
