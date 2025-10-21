"Soufflé Makeup" Is Trending Right Now—These 11 Products Are All You Need to Nail It

Soft, bouncy textures and velvet-like finishes—these are the best formulas I can't get enough of this season.

A collage featuring various makeup imagery, courtesy of @kyliejenner; @_livmadeline; @leatngu
(Image credit: @kyliejenner; @_livmadeline; @leatngu)
Jump to category:
Denise Primbet's avatar
By
published
in Features

If there's one beauty trend that I could never get behind, it was the era of matte makeup. Don't get me wrong: I fully see the appeal—it's blurring and often comes with a full-coverage, concealed finish, both of which can come handy in every makeup enthusiast's arsenal.

That said, I never really enjoyed how matte products felt on the skin. More often than not, run-of-the-mill matte makeup products would cling onto my dry patches and have a tendency to turn cake-y throughout the day (even when applying a generous amount of moisturiser underneath). Elsewhere, the finish would often lean flat and lifeless.

However, thanks to recent innovations and the rise of hybrid skincare-makeup products, the beauty industry has brought us an entirely new category of formulas—the kind that are just as blurring (the development in blurring foundation formulas has been particularly noteworthy) but don't come at a cost of your skin's comfort. And with that, we unlocked an entirely new trend—"soufflé makeup".

What Is Soufflé Makeup?

An image featuring @kyliejenner

(Image credit: @kyliejenner)

"Think cashmere-soft shadows and velvety lip and cheek formulas that are easy to apply, feel beautiful and look forgiving on the skin," says celebrity makeup artist Ciara O'Shea. "What makes soufflé textures so modern is that they are built with bounce in mind. The feel and finish is almost cloud like," she explains.

"Soufflé make up is perfect for people who don’t love a matte texture but want to switch it up from a very dewy glowy look without losing radiance. Such textures help blur imperfections and allow the skin to look natural."

According to O'Shea, "The products blend seamlessly and still allow the skin to feel and look like skin as opposed to a heavy buildup and unappealing grab you can often get from a traditional matte texture."

As far as application goes, O'Shea recommends swapping out your tools where you can. "For instance, a wet beauty blender for your foundation ( I like to soak mine in Rhode's Glazing Milk)."

"Use your fingers for any velvety textures, especially for the eyes and lips and then choose a small round headed brush for any cheek formulas and highlighters," she adds.

Best Soufflé Makeup Products

1. Dior Forever Liquid Blush Soft Filter

Denise Primbet testing Souffle makeup products

(Image credit: Future)

2. Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder

Denise Primbet testing Souffle makeup products

(Image credit: Future)

3. Glossier Cloud Paint Plush Blush

Denise Primbet testing the new Glossier Cloud Paint Plush Blush

(Image credit: @deniseprimbet)

4. Ilia Soft Focus Blurring Blush

5. Makeup by Mario Surrealskin Natural Finish Foundation

6. Fara Homidi Essential Bronzer Compact

7. Merit Solo Shadow

8. Refy Lip Stick

9. Violette_FR Plume Lip

Why Trust Us

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years—spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

Denise Primbet
Denise Primbet
Beauty Contributor

Denise is an award-winning beauty journalist with five years of experience in the industry, writing about everything from makeup and skincare to perfume and haircare. Her vast writing portfolio includes celebrity interviews, product reviews, deep-dive explainers and first-person op-eds. Her work can also be seen in other esteemed magazines such as Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Marie Claire and GQ

Latest
  • I'm in My Elegant Era—7 Classic Outfits With Jeans I'll Be Copying This Season
    All the Buzzy Items Fashion People Are Clamoring to Buy Right Now

  • Red Tights Street Style
    Black Tights Are Overdone, This Is the Tight Color Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing Instead