If there's one beauty trend that I could never get behind, it was the era of matte makeup. Don't get me wrong: I fully see the appeal—it's blurring and often comes with a full-coverage, concealed finish, both of which can come handy in every makeup enthusiast's arsenal.
That said, I never really enjoyed how matte products felt on the skin. More often than not, run-of-the-mill matte makeup products would cling onto my dry patches and have a tendency to turn cake-y throughout the day (even when applying a generous amount of moisturiser underneath). Elsewhere, the finish would often lean flat and lifeless.
However, thanks to recent innovations and the rise of hybrid skincare-makeup products, the beauty industry has brought us an entirely new category of formulas—the kind that are just as blurring (the development in blurring foundation formulas has been particularly noteworthy) but don't come at a cost of your skin's comfort. And with that, we unlocked an entirely new trend—"soufflé makeup".
What Is Soufflé Makeup?
"Think cashmere-soft shadows and velvety lip and cheek formulas that are easy to apply, feel beautiful and look forgiving on the skin," says celebrity makeup artist Ciara O'Shea. "What makes soufflé textures so modern is that they are built with bounce in mind. The feel and finish is almost cloud like," she explains.
"Soufflé make up is perfect for people who don’t love a matte texture but want to switch it up from a very dewy glowy look without losing radiance. Such textures help blur imperfections and allow the skin to look natural."
According to O'Shea, "The products blend seamlessly and still allow the skin to feel and look like skin as opposed to a heavy buildup and unappealing grab you can often get from a traditional matte texture."
As far as application goes, O'Shea recommends swapping out your tools where you can. "For instance, a wet beauty blender for your foundation ( I like to soak mine in Rhode's Glazing Milk)."
"Use your fingers for any velvety textures, especially for the eyes and lips and then choose a small round headed brush for any cheek formulas and highlighters," she adds.
Best Soufflé Makeup Products
1. Dior Forever Liquid Blush Soft Filter
Dior
Forever Liquid Blush Soft Filter
Blurring the lines between a cream and a powder formula, this unique blusher from Dior has been a big highlight among the sea of beauty launches that I tested this year. It applies like a liquid blush, but it has that interesting soufflé-like texture that has that almost bouncy, cloud-like feel. Once blended, it dries down to a blurring finish that doesn't look flat at all. While it may be far from affordable, I'd say that for the amount of product and the pigment that you're getting out of it, it's definitely worth considering.
Perhaps the most unique hybrid formula in this lineup, the Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder by Danessa Myricks is nothing short of impressive. Sitting somewhere between a skin tint, a foundation and a blurring primer, it's designed for every makeup lover (minimalists and maximalists alike). I love just how seamlessly it melts into my skin within seconds (regardless of the tool I'm using), and how it manages to dry down to a subtle yet skin-like blurred finish.
3. Glossier Cloud Paint Plush Blush
Glossier
Cloud Paint Plush Blush
Ever since I got my hands on Glossier Cloud Paint Plush Blush, I haven't stopped raving about it to my friends and fellow beauty editors. Featuring a hybrid "plushy" formula, it has the moisturising properties of a cream blush and the blurring qualities of a powder blush, making it deal for those of us who aren't biggest fans of traditional cream or powder formulas. Personally, I think it's best applied with a brush. It delivers that soft-focused look that works seamlessly with the rest of the base products (even when applied directly on top of foundation without a layer setting powder).
4. Ilia Soft Focus Blurring Blush
Ilia
Soft Focus Blurring Blush
Having dropped just earlier this year, the ILIA Soft Focus Blurring Blush has quickly become a beauty-editor favourite, and deservedly so. Sure, it may look like your average powder compact, but trust me when I tell you that the formula is where this product truly shines. It packs just the right amount of pigment so that you won't be having a heavy case of "blush blindness" and it won't require a ton of layers to build up the saturation. What I love most about it is that it has a tiny hint of pearl to it, which means it helps bring out your makeup's radiance without disturbing the blurred effect.
5. Makeup by Mario Surrealskin Natural Finish Foundation
Makeup by Mario
Surrealskin Natural Finish Foundation
Founded by none other that Kim K's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, Makeup by Mario has already garnered itself quite the reputation, having turned into one of the most coveted beauty brands around. The latest launch? The Surrealskin Natural Finish Foundation, which leans a tad more matte than the original formula, but what sets its apart from other blurring foundations is that it still maintains that second-skin finish and a hydrating feel. Hands down, one of my favourite makeup launches this year.
6. Fara Homidi Essential Bronzer Compact
Fara Homidi
Essential Bronzer Compact
I know, I know, Fara Homidi isn't exactly the most budget-friendly beauty brand, but if you are someone looking to splurge, it's definitely worth the investment. And if you're just discovering it, let me point you toward one of my absolute favourite hero products: the Essential Bronzer Compact. Unlike other bronzers out there, this doesn't lean too orange or too muddy, rather, the pigments are balanced so well that it effortlessly complements your complexion while still looking natural. The texture? Super velvety without feeling too drying throughout the day.
7. Merit Solo Shadow
Merit
Solo Shadow
You may have already tried Merit's famed complexion stick or the best-selling cream blusher, but did you know that the brand is also responsible for one of the best cream eyeshadows on the market? Having just launched in a pearlescent "sheen" iteration in six shades, this cream formula glides on like butter, and offers a smooth, blurring yet multi-dimensional finish. Not only does it deliver 12-hour wear, but it also excels at preventing flaking or fallout during the day, making it particularly great for special occasions.
8. Refy Lip Stick
Refy
Lip Stick
While it may not lean matte per se, this liquid lipstick from Refy has that cushiony mousse-like feel, which is exactly why I think it is perfect for completing a soufflé-inspired look. What I enjoy most about it is the innovative applicator tip, which includes both the soft flock tip and the cooling metal rollerball—ensuring both a precise yet comfortable application process. I also love that you can easily build up the pigment should you want to (or take it down a notch, if you're going for a natural look).
9. Violette_FR Plume Lip
Violette_FR
Plume Lip
I'm not exaggerating when I say that I'm yet to try a product from Violette_FR that hasn't impressed me to the point of securing a permanent spot in my makeup bag. The Plume Lip formula in particular is perfect for those of us after a smoothing, feather-light lip product that leaves a chic diffused look without feeling too drying. When applied to the lips, it genuinely feels like mousse, and thanks to its nourishing nature, it manages to stay comfortable for hours on end.
