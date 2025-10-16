Winter Is Nearly Here—These 6 Nail Colours Are Set to Dominate the Upcoming Season

From party-perfect shades to rich, moody hues, these are the nail colours you should have on your radar for winter.

Winter nail colour trends 2025
I can’t be alone in noticing that this year seems to be moving at an alarming rate. Autumn is rapidly passing us by, and I'm already turning my attention to winter trends. And while the influx of cold weather may have caught me off guard on the wardrobe front, there’s one area I won’t be left behind in—and that is winter nail trends. You see, like any true nail-obsessed beauty editor, I’ve had my priorities straight, and so, for the past few weeks, I’ve been making it my business to find out the specific nail polish colours we should have on our radars in preparation for winter nail appointments.

Thankfully, Juanita Huber-Millet, founder of luxury nail salon Townhouse, indulged my curiosity and let me in on the shades she thinks we’ll all be asking for in the coming months. Her predictions? “This winter, nails are embracing rich, decadent shades that feel both sophisticated and indulgent,” she tells me. As someone who gravitates towards luxe, expensive-looking nail colours, this was music to my ears.

“Inspired by the season’s fashion and beauty trends, from buttery knits to tinted balms, these tones bring a modern elegance to your manicure,” Huber-Millet continues. So, what exactly are these shades? For all the details, just keep scrolling…

The Best Nail Colours for Winter 2025

1. Dark Cherry

@matejanova merlot nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

“This glossy deep red is dominating beauty right now, from lip gloss launches to blush campaigns,” explained Huber-Millet, “On nails, it has that sultry, luxurious finish that feels bold yet refined—the ultimate statement shade for the season.”

2. Mocha Latte Browns

@paintedbyjools brown manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

“From espresso through to creamy caramel, this family of rich browns became my go-to neutral for autumn and now the winter months, too,” says Huber-Millet. “They are deliciously wearable and pair beautifully with everything from cosy knits to sharp, tailored outerwear.”

3. Mulled Plum

@bombshellnailslondon Winter nail colours 2025

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

“A velvety plum with just a hint of red, this shade is a seasonal classic,’ says Huber-Millet. “Dramatic without ever being overpowering, it adds depth and elegance while echoing the jewel-toned mood running through both fashion and beauty right now.”

4. Midnight Navy

A manicure with dark navy blue nail polish

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Navy is such a chic alternative to black,” Huber-Millet tells me. “It feels moody and modern yet endlessly versatile. I love how it works just as well in the daytime as it does after dark, pairing effortlessly with winter neutrals and richer statement colours.”

5. Olive Green

@bombshellnailslondon Winter nail colours 2025

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

“This shade feels perfectly fitting for this time of year, grounded in earthy sophistication,” says Huber-Millet. “On nails, it strikes that rare balance between subtle and striking, acting as both a refined neutral and a fashion-forward accent that complements almost everything.”

6. Toasted Terracotta

@matejanova Winter nail colours 2025

(Image credit: @matejanova )

“I wanted a colour that bottled the feeling of a cosy, winter's eve by the fire, and this sunbaked orange does exactly that," explains Hubert-Millet. "With its spiced golden tones, it is flattering, elevated and instantly evocative of the season.”

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

