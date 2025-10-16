I can’t be alone in noticing that this year seems to be moving at an alarming rate. Autumn is rapidly passing us by, and I'm already turning my attention to winter trends. And while the influx of cold weather may have caught me off guard on the wardrobe front, there’s one area I won’t be left behind in—and that is winter nail trends. You see, like any true nail-obsessed beauty editor, I’ve had my priorities straight, and so, for the past few weeks, I’ve been making it my business to find out the specific nail polish colours we should have on our radars in preparation for winter nail appointments.
Thankfully, Juanita Huber-Millet, founder of luxury nail salon Townhouse, indulged my curiosity and let me in on the shades she thinks we’ll all be asking for in the coming months. Her predictions? “This winter, nails are embracing rich, decadent shades that feel both sophisticated and indulgent,” she tells me. As someone who gravitates towards luxe, expensive-looking nail colours, this was music to my ears.
“Inspired by the season’s fashion and beauty trends, from buttery knits to tinted balms, these tones bring a modern elegance to your manicure,” Huber-Millet continues. So, what exactly are these shades? For all the details, just keep scrolling…
The Best Nail Colours for Winter 2025
1. Dark Cherry
“This glossy deep red is dominating beauty right now, from lip gloss launches to blush campaigns,” explained Huber-Millet, “On nails, it has that sultry, luxurious finish that feels bold yet refined—the ultimate statement shade for the season.”
Shop the Trend:
Essie
Nail Polish in Bordeaux
Two coats of this rich red tone will tick off the trend.
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Dark Pansy
Manucurist's polishes are kinder to nails.
Chanel
Le Vernis in Rouge Noir
A luxury polish for the ultimate expensive nail look.
2. Mocha Latte Browns
“From espresso through to creamy caramel, this family of rich browns became my go-to neutral for autumn and now the winter months, too,” says Huber-Millet. “They are deliciously wearable and pair beautifully with everything from cosy knits to sharp, tailored outerwear.”
Shop the Trend:
Sephora Collection
Nail Polish in Stone Taupe
A rich brown polish for under £5.
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Brun Bistre
Slightly darker for added drama.
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Slick Slate
Just add a glossy top coat.
3. Mulled Plum
“A velvety plum with just a hint of red, this shade is a seasonal classic,’ says Huber-Millet. “Dramatic without ever being overpowering, it adds depth and elegance while echoing the jewel-toned mood running through both fashion and beauty right now.”
Shop the Trend:
Nailbery
L'Oxygene Oxygenated Nail Polish in No Regrets
Nailberry's polish sits between red and purple.
Kiko Cosmetics
Power Pro Nail Lacquer in Marsala
Kiko's polishes are designed to last up to 7 days.
Rimmel
Nail Polish in Black Cherries
Rimmel's polish may be called black cherries but it's the most delicious mulled plum tone.
4. Midnight Navy
“Navy is such a chic alternative to black,” Huber-Millet tells me. “It feels moody and modern yet endlessly versatile. I love how it works just as well in the daytime as it does after dark, pairing effortlessly with winter neutrals and richer statement colours.”
Shop the Trend:
DIOR
Vernis in Pied De Poule
Dior's navy polish is dark and moody.
Nails Inc
1 Step Manicure in Whitney
There's no need for a top coat with Nails Inc's durable polish.
Bio Sculpture
Nourishing Nail Polish in Blue Mushroom
A chic alternative to a black manicure.
5. Olive Green
“This shade feels perfectly fitting for this time of year, grounded in earthy sophistication,” says Huber-Millet. “On nails, it strikes that rare balance between subtle and striking, acting as both a refined neutral and a fashion-forward accent that complements almost everything.”
Shop the Trend:
Essie
Nail Lacquer in Meet Me At Midnight
Perfect for pairing with neutral looks.
Rimmel
Super Shine Nail Polish in Crazy About Cargo
Slightly greener for the colour lovers.
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Khaki
I'm a big fan of this earthy tone.
6. Toasted Terracotta
“I wanted a colour that bottled the feeling of a cosy, winter's eve by the fire, and this sunbaked orange does exactly that," explains Hubert-Millet. "With its spiced golden tones, it is flattering, elevated and instantly evocative of the season.”
Shop the Trend:
DIOR
Vernis in Rouge Cinema
Warming and cosy.
H&M
Nail Polish in Terracotta Flame
Try a terracotta French tip for a minimalist look.
Peacci
Nail Polish in Pumpkin
This orange tone is a unique choice for the winter months.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.