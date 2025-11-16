Sorry, Flats, Stylish People Everywhere Are Wearing These Party-Ready Heels Trends Instead Right Now

When it comes to winter wardrobe staples, most of us default to the practical pieces—the warmest coat, the chunkiest knit, the boots we trust in bad weather. But lately I’ve been noticing how much impact the right-heeled shoe can have, especially at this time of year. A great heel instantly elevates simple winter outfits, making them feel intentional as well as practical. Plus, with party season literally around the corner, I've been thinking about heeled shoes more than ever before.
This season, I’ve found myself reaching for heels more often than usual—sometimes a walkable kitten heel to dress up jeans, sometimes a cute mule with a midi skirt, and sometimes a statement boot that transforms an otherwise minimal look. Heels have been the perfect reminder that winter fashion doesn’t have to be functional-only.
After spending some time scrolling through street style and the feeds of my favourite fashion people, five heeled shoe trends kept showing up. They’re wearable, they’re surprisingly versatile, and they offer fresh ways to breathe life into the winter basics I rely on year after year.
Below, I’m breaking down the winter heeled shoe trends that are worth trying this season.
5 Heeled-Shoe Trends to Try in Winter 2025:
1. Pointed Toe Slingbacks
Style Notes: Sharp, minimalist and endlessly versatile — pointed slingbacks are the classy shoe of choice this winter. They bridge the gap between day and night, pairing just as well with tailored trousers as they do with dresses.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Patent Leather Heel Shoes
A classy stiletto if ever I saw one.
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks
The styling possibilities are endless.
ROGER VIVIER
Viv in the City 65 Two-Tone Leather Point-Toe Slingback Pumps
I think these would look cool with a pair of low-dernier tights.
Whistles
Black Cecily Slingback Heel
These are timeless.
2. Leopard Heels
Style Notes: Leopard continues its quiet reign as fashion’s favourite print. A classic pair of printed heels or boots instantly livens up winter layers, adding a confident, playful edge to polished outfits.
Wear with jeans, skirts, dresses... anything you own.
Mint Velvet
Bridie Burgundy Leather Knee High Boots
Style with your favourite jumper dress for a smart casual event.
Nobodys Child
Brown Suede Knee High Heeled Boots
For an elevated take on the trend, opt for suede.
Dune London
Block Heel Sock Boots
So many gorgeous brown boots to choose from.
5. Embellished Heels
Style Notes: Embellished shoes are here to add a touch of sparkle to otherwise minimal looks. From studded crystals to pretty buckles, this trend (can I even call it that?!) proves that even the simplest outfit can be party-ready with the right pair of heels.
Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.