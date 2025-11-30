Elegant Dressers Can't Stop Wearing This Polished Colour This Winter (and It's Not Black, Brown or Cream)

Usually, I spend the winter months in black and chocolate brown—a palette that's elegant, timeless, and well within my comfort zone. However, for 2026, I’m on the hunt for easy winter outfits that feel just that little bit fresher. Now, as a self-proclaimed minimalist, this will never include bold hues or out-there prints; however, I’ve recently spotted a particular trending outfit colour that’s pared-back, neutral, and fresh for the new year and season. Enter the white winter outfit.
I must admit a head-to-toe white outfit feels daunting to a basic dresser like myself. The hue can feel very stark and out-there, not to mention that the colour comes with the risk of spillages on my way to and from the city centre. However, its elegance is undeniable, with the colour adding an instant sense of polish to your outfits. Plus, this monochrome look is one that we don’t usually see throughout the colder months, making it guaranteed to earn you loads of compliments. And the best part is that this frosty colour can be broken up and paired with accents of black, brown, and beige to make you feel just that little bit more comfortable.
Below, I've rounded up some seriously chic white winter outfits to help you tackle the trend in style. My main tip? Play around with textures, detailing and accessories to keep your outfits from looking too intimidating or clinical.
5 Elegant White Winter Outfits to Copy in Winter 2026
1. Blazer + Funnel-Neck Knit + Trousers
Style Notes: If you’re feeling brave, a head-to-toe white outfit is sure to look polished and elegant, as well as earn you many a compliment. Monochrome outfits will never fail to look put together, and I’m very into the relaxed blazer paired with the more refined funnel-neck knit and trousers.
Shop the Look:
ASOS DESIGN
Double Breasted Blazer
You'll reach for this throughout the warmer months as well.
Reiss
Wool-Cashmere Roll-Neck Jumper
There are so many ways to style this neutral knit.
Toteme
Double-Pleat Fluid Trousers
Such a nice shape.
Prada
Galleria Small Saffiano Leather Bag
This is high up on my luxury wishlist.
2. Turtleneck + Midi Skirt
Style Notes: If all-white feels too out-there, you can utilise leather accessories to break up your lighter separates, and I love how Sylvie has mixed white, black, and chocolate brown in the outfit above. It’s proof that you can always rely on the French fashion set for elegant winter outfit inspo.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Cotton Rich Ribbed Funnel Neck Top
This will act as the basis for so many of your cold-weather outfits.
Victoria Beckham
Silver Buckle Micro Dorian Belt
Every wardrobe needs a versatile belt.
Leset
Barb Lace-Trimmed Satin Slip Skirt
The lace-trim hemline is so sweet.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Meryl Tall Boots
Square-toe boots bring a touch of refinement to an outfit.
3. Wool Coat + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: It wouldn’t be a winter outfit round-up without featuring a wool coat, and there’s something about this wardrobe staple in a white hue that feels inherently chic, no matter what you pair it with. Follow the ‘2x2’ outfit formula to make it feel a bit more wearable.
Shop the Look:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
This sells out every winter.
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
100% cashmere for under £100? Straight into my basket.
ralph lauren
Satin Bacall Trouser
Great for in or out of the office.
AEYDE
Sofie Leather Ankle Boots
The perfect everyday heel height.
KHAITE
Cate Leather Tote
Dreamy.
4. Jumper + Track Pants
Style Notes: When winter comes around, comfort and warmth are the main priorities, but this doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. Adidas’ track pants have had a resurgence over the last few years, and they look especially chic in the white iteration shown above. Paired with a tonal jumper and black trainers, this is an outfit that I’d wear both in or out of the office.
Shop the Look:
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Open-Knit Mohair and Silk-Blend Sweater
This looks so cosy.
adidas Originals
Wide Leg Satin Joggers
I already own these in black, but the white is calling to me as well.
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66
Mexico 66 trainers are well-loved by editors and fashion influencers alike.
5. Faux -Fur Jacket + Jeans
Style Notes: I’ve been very into the faux-fur look this season, but I’ve yet to invest in a coat or jacket. Lovisa’s outfit above is tempting me to buy into a white iteration for winter 2026. It looks especially cool with jeans, but can also be worn with white midi skirts, satin trousers or dresses as well.
Shop the Look:
Staud
Soprano Jacket
I'm obsessed.
Mint Velvet
Cable Knit Jumper
Cable knits will never go out of style.
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain Low Slung Baggy Organic Boyfriend Jeans
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.