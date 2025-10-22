Winter coats are singlehandedly the best garment, and yes, I'd absolutely love to elaborate. In a season where our personal style is suffocated by layers, winter jackets and coats are the shining stars of our outfits and essentially serve as the very warm cherry on top. My own wardrobe was changed when I started taking my coat game more seriously, to the point where I now care a little bit more about my outerwear than the layers underneath that rarely see the light of day during winter. So, of course, I've scoped out this year's coat trends to serve as a guiding light for the picks I'd like to invest in this season.
There's a lot to cover in terms of the outerwear pieces set to be big as the coldest months of the year approach. Winter's answer to autumn's brown suede coat trend is a long leather coat—also a weatherproof alternative to your shorter jackets. I've also spotted sheer coats and cape-style variations on the runways too, alongside unique cuts and necklines, such as waisted silhouettes and funnel necks.
I also appreciate that trending coats tend to have more staying power. Whilst the silhouettes, colours and details change, investing in a quality coat you adore tends to always pay off in years of wear. This year's lineup of trends is no exception. I can foresee each and every one of these coats working well into next year and beyond.
Let's jump in shall we? These are the winter coat trends of 2025 that you'll look forward to cosying up in all season.
8 Winter Coat Trends Set to Dominate 2025:
1. Floor-Sweeping Lengths
Style Notes: When the temperature plummets, the longer the coat, the better. I also think that floor-sweeping lengths are extremely chic, adding that perfect pinch of drama to an outfit, without leaning on maximalist prints. This silhouette was seen all over the runways, and I particularly love this version from Coach, which blends this trend and another—leather coats.
Shop Floor-Length Coats:
Nour Hammour
Vesper
One brand that's really gaining traction this year for its gorgeous coats is Nour Hammour.
ZARA
Long Wool Blend Coat Zw Collection Limited Edition
Looks like a trench but is made of a wool blend, so you'll stay warm this winter.
& Other Stories
Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
A great jewel-toned hue if you're after something other than black, grey or camel.
2. Don Your Cape
Style Notes: Cape coats are trending this winter, and rightfully so. These not only look chic and interesting, but they provide another layer of warmth—especially important in these frigid temps. This look combines longer trenches and wool coats with those of a cape construction, creating a voluminous, wrappable top. I think the shape will be this year's scarf jacket.
Shop Cape Coats:
ZARA
Wool Cape Coat Zw Collection
A slightly shorter length, if you prefer.
Calvin Klein
Taylor Cape
The exact one spotted on Calvin Klein's runway.
LIBEROWE
Kipling Scarf-Detailed Cashmere Coat
A scarf that's voluminous enough to look like a cape.
3. Tucked and Tailored
Style Notes: When waistcoats, waisted cardigans and jackets all appeared a couple years back during spring and autumn, it was only a matter of time until the nipped waist would be translated into winter outerwear. This is the year of it. I find the proportions and tailoring, like seen on Givenchy's runway, to be particularly fun. In a season where we often bury our clothes under puffer coats and relaxed styles, this is a unique alternative.
Shop Waisted Coats:
Reformation
Dakota Coat
Where it with a belt or without—it has a waisted silhouette either way.
ZARA
Fitted Coat Zw Collection
The cut of this coat's waist and sleeves feels designer.
ASOS DESIGN
Tailored Power Shoulder Belted Overcoat
Such a lovely colour.
4. Khaki Green Coats
Style Notes: The earthy green and beige palettes of autumn are seamlessly transitioning into winter. When we're so used to seeing black, grey and beige hanging from our coat racks, it's nice to have a slightly more saturated tone joining the mix, albeit one that's still extremely versatile. Khaki is sophisticated and easy to work into your rotation of cold-weather outfits.
Shop Khaki Coats:
Mango
Handmade wool coat with belt
Belted coats are always in and worth adding to your collection.
Jigsaw
Farringdon Side Split Coat | Khaki
Khaki coats may be trending, but everything about this specific coat is timeless.
COS
Wool-Trimmed Car Coat
The perfect car coat for winter thanks to its cosy wool trim.
5. Chic and Sheer
Style Notes: This eye-catching look is worth keeping in your back pocket for milder winter days, or when you have layered outfits that don't necessarily call for a big coat on top. A sheer coat is a pretty finishing touch that doesn't obscure your entire outfit but ties it together nevertheless. Louis Vuitton's version with barrel-shaped shoulders has caught my eye and joined my wish list.
Shop Sheer Coats:
Mint Velvet
Pink Sheer Organza Trench Coat
The silky organza and pinky-beige tone of this trench is a winning combination.
Soeur
Grey Gaultier Trench
The colour, shape and material of this jacket makes it a must for winter.
Stand Studio
True Raincoat
Rain is always to be expected during winter. But this see-through coat makes it more fun to get dressed.
6. Leather Coats
Style Notes: Lengthen your autumnal leather jackets and you have one of winter's biggest coat trends: leather coats. Alongside wool and shearling, leather is a great cold-weather fabric, insulating you well whilst keeping you chic. The trend has been rendered in a few different ways this season, from trench-like silhouettes to coats with fur-lined collars and cuffs.
Shop Leather Coats:
SPORTMAX
Bairo Coated-Cotton Trench Coat
COS
Croc-Embossed Leather Coat
This is such a beautiful coat, and adding a narrow leather belt really makes the look.
AllSaints
Aire Long Line Leather Coat
The ideal winter replacement for your trench coat.
7. Statement Collars
Style Notes: We've seen belted coats and sleeves experience a few shifts, but this year there's been more attention on collars. This has translated into overemphasised, cape-like collars, funnel necks and unique button-up variations. Although they look different, these changes are fundamentally timeless, as any of these designs wouldn't look out of place from past shows, and they'll still feel fresh next year.
Shop Statement Collar Coats:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Leroy Brushed Wool-Blend Coat
A shawl neckline that closes into a funnel neck—I'm obsessed.
Mango
Manteco wool coat with belt
This funnel-neck coat folds down into another statement collar.
Nobody's Child
Green Wool-Blend Scarf Shawl Coat
A cool cape-meets-scarf neckline.
8. Two-Toned
Style Notes: Why settle for one colour trend when you can have two? Outerwear with two-toned materials swept across the AW25 shows, almost always rendered in two versatile neutral shades. Lacoste did a particularly nice job of embracing this trend, as the coats felt elevated but different from others I've seen. Some versions of this trend are also reversible, essentially giving you two coats in one for winter.
Shop Two-Toned Coats:
Toteme
Signature Shearling Jacket Black/off-White
A classic colour pairing rendered in chic leather and shearling.
Sézane
Clyde Coat in Choco
The Clyde coat comes in so many colour combinations. Aside from a trench, it's available as a wool version too.
LOEWE
Belted Two-Tone Leather Coat
Opt for Loewe's leather coat, which also makes the most of the two-toned trend.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.