With cold air sweeping through London (sending me headfirst into my heated blanket and eye mask by 7 pm), it’s clear that winter is officially here. Having safely packed away my strappy sandals and swing dresses for another year, I’m turning my attention to cosy staples and classic fashion pieces that will work as the temperature drops further. In particular, I’m thinking about winter 2025 knitwear trends.
Now, whether you’re an avid Who What Wear UK reader or just here to learn about the knits ruling this season, one thing is for certain: we editors are unabashedly knitwear-obsessed. From plush COS cashmere to playful pops of pink, the moment a slight chill sets in, we’re quick to switch out our blouses and tees for tried-and-true investment knitwear in every shape, shade and stitch imaginable.
With knitwear trends moving far slower than the rest of fashion’s continuous flow, it's safe to say a few of these trends are more than likely already in your winter capsule rotation. That said, a few styles cropped up all over the autumn/winter 2025 runways, which you may have overlooked until now. From the golfcore argyle styles seen at H&M to the multicoloured stripes at Paul Smith, chic knits were in abundance. So, whether your winter plans consist of cheerful pub lunches or tackling your ever-growing list of pre-Christmas errands, these knitwear trends have you covered, helping to keep your looks elevated and polished whilst feeling far more now, a touch cooler and undeniably chicer than those of yesteryear.
Having dived into my social feeds, I’ve found the seven knitwear trends you need to know about in winter 2025. Scroll to discover which ones made the cut.
The 7 Knitwear Trends You Need to Know About in Winter 2025
1. Waisted Cardigans
Style Notes: A quick shift back from fashion's burgeoning love affair with maximalism, waisted cardigans are the quietly powerful knitwear trend set to define your winter capsule wardrobe in 2025. Cinched neatly at the waist and often finished with a subtly flared long hem, these cardis cast a powerful silhouette, making your jeans, leggings and miniskirts work harder when the chill sets in.
Shop Waisted Jumpers:
& Other Stories
Fitted Rib-Knit Cardigan
You'll pull this cropped knit out year after year.
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Knit
Aligne is synonymous with waisted products and the Daphne has been a fashion person favourite for the last few seasons.
Róhe
Ribbed-Knit Wool and Cashmere Cardigan
The structured collars and floaty peplum waistline are beautifully constructed details signature to Róhe.
Khaite's iconic Scarlet cardigan always sells out quickly.
2. Funnel-Neck Jumpers
Style Notes:Funnel necks came through as the silhouette of the season this autumn, but it’ll be winter 2025 when this practical neckline truly shines. The high-neck design feels elevated whilst leaning into the laid-back polish which has captured the hearts and minds of the fashion lately. Making a statement on their own, these will play well with all your favourite winter bottoms; you just need to decide which style is worth the investment!
Arket's jumpers are a perfect for the cold weather.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino Ottoman Ribbed Roll Neck Jumper
The voluminous shape and ballooned sleeves creates a chic cocoon shape perfect for staying cosy in winter 2025.
The White Company
Funnel Neck Jumper
This would pair well with your winter whites.
& Other Stories
Turtleneck Jumper
There's something oh so chic about a pop of blue in the winter.
3. Zip-Up Cardigans
Style Notes: Zip-up cardigans aren’t new per se, but there's something irresistibly nostalgic about this knitwear trend in winter 2025. Leaning into its gawky, old-school essence, the intricate patterns and cosy appeal feel oh-so wholesome, like a warm coffee on a frosty morning, but slightly fresher than the styles buried in the back of your grandparents' wardrobe. Perfect for layering and multifunctional, wear yours open or zipped to the top for a different finish each time.
Shop Zip-Up Cardigans:
Free People
On It Zip-Up Cardigan
The deep front pockets are a nice touch.
Frankies Bikinis
Bea Cable Knit Sweater
This is so chic and I'd style with a knee-high boot or slingback heel.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cashmere Zip-Up Cardigan
Simply sublime.
Samsøe Samsøe
Sajeanne Cardigan
I own so many Samsøe Samsøe zip-up cardigan's.
Miu Miu
Wool and Cotton Zipper Cardigan
Don't over think this colour way, it'll add a luxe-looking pop to your favourite wash of jean and trousers.
4. Knitted T-Shirts
Style Notes: Don't panic, minimalists; it isn't all bright colours and prints. On the days it's too chilly for your usual white tee, simply swap the cotton for cashmere for an equally understated finish, but with added laidback luxe. Not only do you already know a knitted tee will go with everything in your wardrobe, but they’re also a great layering piece when the temperature drops again at the end of the year.
Shop Knitted T-Shirts:
M&S x 16Arlington
Cropped Knitted Top
The brushed cashmere finish makes this knitted top far warmer than most.
A perfect layering piece, pair with a tonal ensamble to let this top shine this season.
Reformation
Eternity Knit Top
The batwing sleeves are a nice touch.
KHAITE
Benita Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Top
Perfect on it's own on in summer, simply style it with a fun faux fur jacket to make it more appropriate for colder days.
5. Bright Stripes
Style Notes: Through the drab days of winter, dopamine dressing will become your best friend, and what's happier than a bashfully bright striped jumper when the skies are grey? Working for both the maximalists and minimalists amongst us, with this knitwear trend, you can be as whacky or as pared-back as you please. Adding instant visual interest, striped jumpers make a statement all on their own, offsetting your jeans, leggings and checked maxis with ease.
MANGO
Oversized Striped Turtleneck Sweater
Brown and baby blue would've been a colour combination I would tend to overlook but this funnel-neck Mango iteration looks oh so chic!