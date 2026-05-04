6 Chic Summer Top Trends That'll Be Everywhere By Memorial Day

While I love a new bottoms trend to try in the spring, I’ve been having trouble figuring out what top trends to wear throughout the rest of the season. I’m more of a tank top or graphic-tee dresser throughout the warm season, but I wanted to expand my style and upgrade my outfits this year. And what better way to do that than with some new tops?
Fashion girls have been wearing interesting trends, from polo shirts to lace-trim tops, to style with their everyday outfits. I’ve found inspiration from all over Instagram and IRL. These looks have been living in my mind rent-free, and they definitely will in yours, too. Keep scrolling to shop the season’s most fashionable top trends for spring.
Polo Shirts
We can all thank Miu Miu for the infamous polo shirt becoming a mainstream trend. The preppy-affiliated shirt doesn't have to look preppy all the time. For example, this outfit below looks fresh and fun, pairing a polo shirt with bloomers rather than the usual pleated skirt or trousers. I’ll be styling my polo just like this as the weather gets even warmer. If you’d like to keep your look simple, though, I recommend styling a polo shirt with a pair of cargo pants so your outfit is still cool.