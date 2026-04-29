This Is How Petite Girls Are Wearing 2026's Tall-Girl-Favorite Shorts Trend

Denim Bermuda shorts are trending once again this spring and summer, and while it's a style that many on the petite side tend to avoid, this time, short fashion girls are partaking in the trend as well, including celebrities such as Sadie Sink, who is 5’3”.
Recently, Sink was spotted in London wearing a pair of baggy, slightly distressed denim Bermuda shorts, worn low on her waist. She styled the shorts with a black zip-up hoodie and sleek black buckled ballerina flats from Miu Miu. As you likely know, low-rise jeans have been a trend for quite some time, and in the form of shorts, the low-rise trend is just as cool.
So why does wearing long shorts low on the waist work so well if you're petite? Well, it's hard to put a finger on the exact reason, but something about showing a bit of skin at the midriff just makes the shorts more flattering—no matter your height. To achieve this look, there are a variety of low-rise denim bermuda shorts on the market to choose from, or you could simply size up to get the low-slung look.
If you’re itching to try denim bermuda shorts, but weren't sure if they'd work for your height, keep scrolling to recreate Sink’s outfit and shop more Bermuda shorts.