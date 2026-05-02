Sorry, Jeans—Fashion Insiders in London are Switching Stovepipes For This Trending Trouser Style

Jeans are fine, but the coolest dressers will be wearing this trouser trend all summer.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Collage of influencers wearing cobalt blue trousers.
(Image credit: @thealiceedit, @lucywilliams02, @monikh)
Jump to category:

Denim will always have its place in our wardrobes, but as we move towards summer, I’ve started to notice that there's another pair of blue pants vying for the wardrobe's top spot. Striking, but no less easy to style, cobalt blue trousers are completing some of the chicest looks around right now.

While this electric hue has been circling the runways for a few seasons now, its most compelling iteration, to my mind, comes in the form of fluid, draped tailoring.

Influencer @thealiceedit wears cobalt blue trousers with a black leather jacket a clear flip flops.

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

Where jeans can sometimes read as predictable, when styled with a crisp white T-shirt, this basic two-piece feels immediately elevated, whilst remaining familiar enough to easily slot into your rotation.

Unsurprisingly, some of the season's most in-demand labels are already on board. Just this week, With Nothing Underneath unveiled a capsule collection in collaboration with Lucy Williams, which spotlighted a chic pair of cotton cobalt trousers.

Influencer @lucywilliams02 poses by a staircase wearing cobalt blue trousers with a white vest top and blue flip flops.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Fabric-wise, there’s plenty of variety to choose from. Think airy poplin cotton styles, breezy linens perfect for the warmer months, and slightly weightier cotton iterations that lend a more structured finish.

Influencer @monikh wears cobalt blue trousers with blue flip flops, a navy top and beige jacket.

(Image credit: @monikh)

The easiest and chicest upgrade you can make for spring, read on to discover and shop the cobalt blue trousers I'm recommending right now below.

Shop Cobalt Blue Trousers: