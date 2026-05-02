Sorry, Jeans—Fashion Insiders in London are Switching Stovepipes For This Trending Trouser Style

Denim will always have its place in our wardrobes, but as we move towards summer, I’ve started to notice that there's another pair of blue pants vying for the wardrobe's top spot. Striking, but no less easy to style, cobalt blue trousers are completing some of the chicest looks around right now.
While this electric hue has been circling the runways for a few seasons now, its most compelling iteration, to my mind, comes in the form of fluid, draped tailoring.
Where jeans can sometimes read as predictable, when styled with a crisp white T-shirt, this basic two-piece feels immediately elevated, whilst remaining familiar enough to easily slot into your rotation.
Fabric-wise, there’s plenty of variety to choose from. Think airy poplin cotton styles, breezy linens perfect for the warmer months, and slightly weightier cotton iterations that lend a more structured finish.
The easiest and chicest upgrade you can make for spring, read on to discover and shop the cobalt blue trousers I'm recommending right now below.
Shop Cobalt Blue Trousers:
With Nothing Underneath
Sifnos Trousers: Fine Poplin, Cobalt Blue X Lucy Williams
These might have just launched, but I can't see them staying in stock for long.
Mint Velvet
Blue Linen Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers
Style this with the matching shirt or pair with a simple tee.
Mango
Trousers With an Overdyed Effect
The draw-string finish ensures a comfortable fit.
Topshop
Linen Straight Leg Trouser
Instead of jeans, I default to linen trousers all summer long.