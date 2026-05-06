The weather has finally started to warm up here in the UK, and this can only mean one thing: dress season is officially here! Of course, you’ll still find me in my versatile jeans and breezy linen trousers for the time being; however, when summer officially comes around, I always turn to dress as an easy yet stylish throw-on option on those days when I want to look put together with minimal effort. And ahead of the new season, I decided to go on the hunt for some on-trend dress styles that feel fresh and elevated for 2026.
My first port of call? The runway, of course. And as someone who works in fashion and, in turn, tracks trends for a living, I’ve already spent hours scouring the spring/summer 2026 runways to determine which dress trends will dominate the upcoming summer season. And you’ll be pleased to know that the vast majority of them feel wearable, and equal parts trendy as they do timeless. Not to mention, I can guarantee you that you’ll spot the chicest editors, influencers, and fashion people wearing at least one of these this season.
From pretty polka-dots to elegant drop-waist silhouettes, below, I’ve rounded up the five dress trends that every it girl will be wearing in summer 2026.
5 Dress Trends Every It Girl Will Be Wearing This Summer
1. Drop-Waist
Style Notes: If there’s one dress trend a minimalist like myself can fully get on board with, it's the drop-waist silhouette. It makes for an interesting and eye-catching silhouette without feeling too out there. Plus, this elegant dress style will lend itself particularly well to more formal events, especially with the wedding season just around the corner.