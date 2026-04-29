We’re Fashion Editors—These Are the Dated Summer Dress Trends We're Leaving Behind in 2026

Here at Who What Wear, we are very much looking forward to summertime. The heat of the sun, the minimal layers—it’s going to be amazing. Fashion-wise, we are particularly excited to bring out (and shop for) our summer dresses, which are about to be the most-worn items in our closets. As fashion editors,, we have our fingers on the pulse of what’s up and coming, and for 2026, there's a new Rolodex of summer dress trends to choose from.
There are a few summer dress trends that we’re leaving behind in favor of more modern and chic dress trends. These trends are fresh and polished for those extremely hot summer days when you just need a flowy dress to throw on. We’re leaving behind the infamous polka dot dresses and even the one-shoulder wonder dresses, but don’t worry. Learn what our team of fashion editors is leaving behind in 2026 and what we’re wearing instead for the season ahead, and shop our top selections of summer dresses. n
Chichi Offor, Associate Shopping Editor
"Drop-Waist dresses had a huge moment the last couple of years. I won't say they're fully out. I will say that the style is starting to feel a little over-saturated. I’ve shifted to more classic A-line dresses for Spring and Summer. The little bit of cinch at the waist is a nice touch."
Leaving Behind: Drop-Waist Dresses
Wearing: A-Line Dresses
Shop A-Line Dresses
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress
A.L.C.
Nina Dress
ZARA
Midi Strappy Dress
Aritzia
Technique Linen Dress
MANGO
A-Line Midi Dress
Daniela Guevara, Assistant Social Media Editor
"This summer I’m leaving behind bubble hem dresses, as someone who would consider their style to be cutesy, girly, flirty I think I fell trap to the micro trend and don’t see myself reaching for the bubble hem items in my closet anymore. A dress trend I am investing in are sheer dresses. They’e always been a staple for me since I’ve lived in warm climates (Texas and Cali baby!) and I think they’re perfect for layering with fun underwear, swimsuits, with a pair of jeans. The possibilities are endless! I hope to color block with sheer dresses this summer."