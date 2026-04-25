Spring might only just be in bloom, but already I’m thinking of summer. Haters will say I’m wishing my time away, but the thing with working in fashion is, you’re always looking a step ahead. If this summer had a theme, it would be joy. It’s no secret that the “big reshuffle” seen in fashion in the last year, in which saw 16 new creative directors at major luxury houses, has provoked a spring/summer season like never before.
Colour, texture, print and emotion are at the heart of most collections, as such their accessories make a statement. Whilst fashion in the last decade has been defined by quiet luxury, generally speaking, minimalism is no longer a motivation. Instead maximalist trends are leading the charge, with designers dipping into house archives for inspiration. On footwear, Chanel’s two-tone pumps inspired by the ‘80s have been seen on every stylist, influencer and editor’s Instagram feed these past two months. The comeback of bohemia has made its way into belts and jewellery, with vibrant beads, fringe details and lavish floral embroidered motifs.
Adding to the element of nostalgia, McQueen’s Seán McGirr has pioneered the return of the skull motif, right at the time of the return of Indie Sleaze. Chloe, Celine and Acne Studios are delivering bug-eye sunglasses which feel quite dramatic after years of sleek, Y2K frames that feel quite The Matrix coded. Essentially, this season promises bigger silhouettes, brighter colours and generally a more playful approach to accessorising, and who would want anything else?
6 Luxury Accessories to Buy In 2026
1. Extroverted Brooches
Style Notes: Whilst brooches have been creeping their way into accessory trends since last year, until recently they were largely pared back and classic. They were silver or gold, decorated with pearls and rhinestones. But S/S26 has different plans: froth, colour, FUN! Because if it doesn’t look like a flower in bloom, then I don’t want it.
Max Mara
Ario Floral-Appliqué Silk Chiffon Brooch in Blue - Max Mara
This also comes in pale pink, you decide which is the hue for you.
By Malene Birger
Henna Brooch
J'adore!
SOPHIE BUHAI
Ra Silver and Carnelian Brooch
This would look great with a simple white white shirt and blazer.
2. Ludicrously Capacious Sunglasses
Style Notes: Forget librarian-coded reading glasses championed by the ‘frazzled English woman’ viral trend, it’s all about OTT and XXL (all the acronyms!) shades. Be it tortoise shell cyclical styles with light lenses like at Celine, more bud-eyed frames at Acne Studios, the message is clear: go big, or go home.
Chloe
Iconic Round-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Forever a boho girl with these sunglasses.
Chloé
Chloé Acetate 06n000509 Sunglasses
If you prefer acetate to metal.
Prada
Prada Acetate Pr B21s Sunglasses
This shape is a bit edgier.
3. Beaded Bags
Style Notes: Quiet luxury really did a number on us when it comes to our taste. Sure, it’s spectacularly stylish to be minimal, but in the good words of Sex and the City’s Lexi Featherstone, “What ever happened to fun?” But S/S26 is changing things up, starting with beaded bags. Be it a sequin Fendi Baguette or an embellished satin pouch, the more beads, the better.
Fendi
Baguette® Bag Embroidered With Multicoloured Sequins and Beads