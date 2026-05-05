Not a White Short-Sleeve Tee—This Is the Anti-Trend Top It Girls Are Wearing With Skirts, Jeans, and Fashionable Pants

The key to a chic outfit.

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the best long-sleeve white tees, and how to style them
(Image credit: @anoukyve)
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The classic white T-shirt is a wardrobe staple, and for me, it’s an absolute must-have piece. That perfect style (I love those from Uniqlo) is the base layer to many of my well-styled looks. But I recently started wearing a long-sleeve white tee during these transitional temperatures, and I feel so chic with it.

To be honest, I just randomly tried one from Abercrombie, not thinking much about it. But the long-sleeve nature styled with my favorite Tibi trousers just hit. I actually started noticing more fashion people wearing long-sleeve white tees this season as well. Hailey Bieber recently wore an anti-trend outfit I want to wear on repeat while in New York City: that trusty tee, straight-leg jeans, and flip-flops. The long-sleeve tee just feels so effortless and a vibe (similarly to the trending long-sleeve baseball tees we're seeing everywhere).

I have other outfits saved from It girls wearing long-sleeve white tees, styled with everything from a gorgeous lace-trim skirt to cool pants (re: balloon pants). Although given the simple nature of the top, it can really be worn with anything. For reference, in terms of cut, it's a lot of relaxed styles, but also slightly fitted silhouettes I'm spotting.

Below, you'll see how fashion people are wearing white long-sleeve tees for spring 2026, along with the best shirts to shop from brands like COS, Aritzia, and Gap.

How It Girls Style Long-Sleeve White T-Shirts

the best long-sleeve white tees, and how to style them

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

I'm going to recommend this ensemble to so many people over the next few weeks, featuring the gorgeous lace-trimmed skirt (a spring 2026 staple), long-sleeve tee, and sandals. It's just so effortlessly chic.

Hailey Bieber in a white shirt, straight-leg jeans, and flip flops

(Image credit: JosiahW/BACKGRID)

On Hailey Bieber: Chanel Small Shopping Bag; Toteme Leather Thong Sandals ($560); vintage Gucci sunglasses

This is the anti-trend outfit I'm 100% wearing this season with the straight-leg jeans and flip-flops.

the best long-sleeve white tees, and how to style them

(Image credit: @monikh)

As I mentioned above, a white long-sleeve tee really can work with anything. I'm so into this outfit with the top paired with cool balloon pants.

Shop the Best Long-Sleeve White T-Shirts