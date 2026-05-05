The classic white T-shirt is a wardrobe staple, and for me, it’s an absolute must-have piece. That perfect style (I love those from Uniqlo) is the base layer to many of my well-styled looks. But I recently started wearing a long-sleeve white tee during these transitional temperatures, and I feel so chic with it.
I have other outfits saved from It girls wearing long-sleeve white tees, styled with everything from a gorgeous lace-trim skirt to cool pants (re: balloon pants). Although given the simple nature of the top, it can really be worn with anything. For reference, in terms of cut, it's a lot of relaxed styles, but also slightly fitted silhouettes I'm spotting.
Below, you'll see how fashion people are wearing white long-sleeve tees for spring 2026, along with the best shirts to shop from brands like COS, Aritzia, and Gap.
How It Girls Style Long-Sleeve White T-Shirts
I'm going to recommend this ensemble to so many people over the next few weeks, featuring the gorgeous lace-trimmed skirt (a spring 2026 staple), long-sleeve tee, and sandals. It's just so effortlessly chic.