There's something so special about this time of the year. Whether you love the longer days or vacation getaways, there's no doubting the power of warmer weather. With spring in full swing and summer just around the horizon, I've been scouring the internet for the best new arrivals worth shopping. As a shopping editor, I love staying in the know about the best spring and summer clothing releases, so I can bring you all the best hits. This week, I've dug up some seriously great finds from COS, Free People, and Reformation.
If you're dying to shop for some fresh pieces for the sunny days ahead, I've got you covered. I selected a handful of the best finds from each respective retailer to make updating your closet as seamless as possible. From beautiful sets that take the guesswork out of getting dressed to breezy, breathable separates to combat the rising temperatures, there's truly something for any kind of fashion lover. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite finds from COS, Free People, and Reformation ahead.
Shop COS New Arrivals
COS' sleek and elevated aesthetic always gives off designer clothing items without the exorbitant price tag. The latest releases echo that energy that the most stylish all over have come to love. I'm particularly intrigued by the crinkled satin pieces that have made an appearance in the new arrivals this time around.
COS
Crinkled-Satin Midi Dress
COS
Crinkled Wrap-Over Blouse
COS
Tiered Gathered Midi Dress
COS
Sculpted Pleated Mini Dress