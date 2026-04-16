I'm Moving to Paris for 2 Months—Here's the Capsule I'm Packing to Look Like a Local

"Paris is always a good idea." No words ring truer in my humble opinion. At the risk of sounding cliché, there are few other travel destinations in the world that have that je ne sais quoi, which is why itremains such a poignant fixture in the psyches and itineraries of so many people. However, I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge that the reality of actually being in Paris is completely different from the idealized version built up in pop culture. Don't get me wrong: I love that city so much that I'm moving there for a short two-month stint. But it's far too easy to get swept up in the romantic notions of your trip that you ignore reality—that’s especially true when it comes time to choose what to pack for a trip to Paris. It's normal to fall into the trap of wanting to pack some of those more cliché pieces that we associate with this city: a striped sweater, a tweed set, or maybe even a little red beret. But I'm begging you, please don't do it!
Speaking from experience, there’s nothing worse than having to wobble around cobblestone streets in an uncomfortable outfit that screams pickpocket target. From a safety and sartorial perspective, it's far better to pack more basics for your trip that will help you blend in with the locals. But which exact pieces should be in your capsule? Lucky for you, that’s where my expertise comes in handy. Since I’ll be heading to Paris this spring, I figured I’d share my research on crafting a travel capsule wardrobe. Ahead, I’ve identified 10 key pieces that every stylish person is currently wearing, styling tips, and shopping recommendations that will surely convince locals you’re a French person too (even if you’re not). You don't have to take every item listed, but you'd better believe they'll be in my own Calpak suitcase.
1. Trench Coat
Ah oui, trench coats! You can’t really talk about timeless staples worth the space in your suitcase without mentioning this tried-and-true outerwear. French women love their trench coats, and I don’t blame them. Not only are trench coats functional enough to keep you comfortable in the city's constantly fluctuating temperatures, but they'll make you look positively chic as you sip a cup of coffee at a café. Basically, packing at least one trench coat (or wearing one while traveling) is nonnegotiable when traveling to Paris.
J.Crew
New Icon Trench Coat
MANGO
Funnel-Neck Cropped Trench Coat
Aritzia
The Regent Trench Coat
2. Foundational Layers
Beyond packing functional outerwear for your trip to Paris, it’s equally important to pack a few foundational layers. It might seem a bit obvious to suggest packing layers, but some of those more basic pieces are, in fact, the backbone of every French woman’s wardrobe—and your winning styling strategy to blend in with the locals. Whether you choose a button-down, tank top, cardigan, or T-shirt, I recommend opting for layers that can be styled at least two to four different ways during your trip. Trust me, packing these in your capsule will ensure your travel looks capture the carefree essence of the French.
H&M
Oversized Shirt
Z Supply
Second Skin Crew Tee
Nordstrom
Rib Scoop Neck Cotton Tank
3. Elevated Denim
Often when people are planning a trip to Paris, they think they have to dress up for the duration of their stay—not true. Yes, you should try to avoid wearing leggings when walking through Les Jardins (unless you’re going for a run). But that doesn’t mean you have to be fully decked out; in fact, the style crowd can always be spotted in a pair of elevated jeans. Denim is a quintessential part of a Parisian's wardrobe, as it’s used to make formally tailored pieces more wearable in everyday life. Ultimately, the secret to feeling, or at least looking, like a local lies in styling your jeans comme les Français.