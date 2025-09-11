According to Ralph Lauren, Coastal Glamour Will Set the Tone for Spring 2026 Style

Models descended from a pristine white spiral staircase into an intimate space on Madison Avenue on Wednesday evening for the Ralph Lauren spring 2026 show. Guests were seated on plush benches upholstered in ivory linen much like the kind of cloud couch you'd find in the living room of your chicest friend's beach home. It was a small detail but one that set the tone for the collection, which was imbued with an air of coastal elegance. From the second look—a red A-line bustier dress with an oversize sun hat—we were transported from midtown Manhattan to a very stylish summer vacation along the shores of the Mediterranean.
Coastal elements like stripes and shell motifs were all over this collection, but one noteworthy takeaway was how pared-back and minimalist it was too. In place of Ralph Lauren's signature onion-like layers were clean lines and soft, fluid silhouettes that gave the collection a sense of effortlessness and ease. Of course, tailoring was still a major theme with several strong blazer and suiting moments, but their sharpness was offset with softer pieces that suggested a more balanced aesthetic.
Here is every detail and key takeaway to know from the Ralph Lauren spring 2026 show, from the standout looks on the runway to the familiar A-list faces sitting in the front row.
A-List Arrivals
As is tradition, the show brought out an exciting cast of Hollywood characters, including Laura Dern, who enjoyed a sweet moment with her daughter Jaya Harper; Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas; Jessica Chastain; Naomi Watts; and so many more friends of the brand outfitted in their best Ralph Lauren looks.
Huge sun hats with sweeping maxi dresses, crisp tailoring married to classic espadrilles, bamboo-handled tote bags—one could immediately imagine Sofia Richie Grainge wearing many of the looks while sunning on the terrace of the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc. If you close your eyes, you can even hear the sound of soft waves crashing against the shore and smell the salt in the air. Ralph Lauren may be an iconic American label, but there's no doubt that the glamour of the French Riviera was top of mind for spring 2026.
Sculptural Accessories
Accessories undoubtedly took center stage on this runway, where sculptural silver statements finished off look after look. They came in the form of large-scale pendants and were strung onto black cord necklaces, statement belt buckles, drop earrings, and wide cuffs. The clothes were simple and pared-back, creating the perfect canvas for these artful additions.
So Many Stripes
Ever the signature of classic summer style, graphic stripes came in many forms, from chevron prints on sweeping maxi dresses to dainty pinstripes on relaxed pantsuits and even striped menswear ties that were fastened as belts around the waist.
