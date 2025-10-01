Shrunken Bar Jackets, Sculptural Hats, and a Grand Fantasyscape: Jonathan Anderson Starts a New Chapter at Dior

The sheer number of designer debuts at fashion month this season is unprecedented with more than 15 new creative directors stepping into roles at some of the biggest maisons. One of the most anticipated takeover of the season arrived today at Paris Fashion Week with Jonathan Anderson’s first womenswear collection at Christian Dior. Back in the summer, the Loewe alum showed an initial look at his vision for Dior for the spring 2026 menswear collection, which was met with acclaim with its reworked Bar jackets, conceptual chino short silhouettes, elaborate Louis XVI coats, and preppy knits.
Today, we saw the more from the new chapter at Dior with his spring/summer 2026 womenswear collection. In both his menswear and womenswear debuts alike, Anderson took on the historic house codes through his lens—going back to the first collection in 1947 when Christian Dior introduced the groundbreaking New Look. On the runway, Bar jackets were reworked, . The designer also paid homage to other Dior predecessors—both in a film that played before the show and in the runway looks themselves, and specific nods to their work including a reimagined version of John Galliano’s signature buccaneer hats.
All eyes were on the Dior show and the excitement it’s bringing to the brand—and where fashion is headed for spring 2026—is palpable. It’s clear we’re entering a new era of fashion—Jonathan Anderson is leading that change at Dior and is just getting started. Ahead, more on Anderson’s spring/summer 2026 collection for Dior.
Jonathan Anderson Makes His Womenswear Debut
All eyes were on the Dior show for Jonathan Anderson's womenswear debut. The excitement he's bringing to the brand is palpaple. It’s clear we’re entering a new era of fashion and Anderson is leading that change at Dior, but is just getting started.
The New-New Look
Featuring a cinched waist, a very full skirt, and rounded shoulders, the "New Look" introduced by Christian Dior in 1947 was radical and groundbreaking when first debuted and changed the way women dressed in the following decades. In his womenswear debut, Anderson showcased his take with the New-New Look including dresses that were executed in lampshape silhouettes with draping, oversize bow details, and woven fabric.
The Reimagined Bar Jacket
One of the most iconic silhouettes from Dior is its iconic Bar jacket finished with a signature nipped-in waist—an emblematic style from the New Look collection, first created by Christian Dior in 1947. Jonathan Anderson paid homage to the original, while reworking his through his point of view. Styles were shrunken and cropped, executed in cutout versions, as well as reimagined in looping, twisted shapes with ribbon ties.
Fantasy and Imagination
The strongest collections this season have been wildly imaginative. Moments on the runways have felt cinematic, color is back, and new ideas are taking shape in ways that feel like they're ushering in a moment of change in the fashion world—something Anderson achieved on the runway at Dior. "The Dior language is at once familiar and surprising," Anderson explained in the show notes. "It is an invitation to dream big—accepting the theater of life, enjoying the power of fashion to rewire the everyday into a grand fantasyscape."
The Accessories
Of the many covetable pieces on the runway, the accessories were particularly noteworthy. New designs such as the suede Lady Dior bag and bow-embellished slinagback heels are set to be best-sellers when they are released for spring 2026.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.