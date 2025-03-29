I've Done The Research—These 21 Trench Coats Are The Epitome Of Luxury
Scrolling through my endless Pinterest folders of saved outfit ideas, celebrity images and influencer snaps, I have noticed one stand-out trend which hasn’t wavered—the classic trench coat. In its most humble form, it holds all of the heritage details of a pointed lapel, shoulder epaulettes, multiple button fastenings, plus an adjustable waist belt and wrist straps, with brands with rich histories such as Burberry and Aquascutum being the known originators of the style. Today’s most-covetable designers like The Row and Toteme are revisiting this classic outerwear piece and bringing it into the modern age, giving it a real sense of cool and desirability. As a fashion editor with 10 years in the industry, you can trust me—the trench coat is still very much a cornerstone item in many a stylish person’s wardrobe and undeniably brings about a luxurious finish to a look.
Now for a true story. Last year, I spotted (yes, on Pinterest) Hailey Bieber sporting a vintage Saint Laurent trench in a classic beige shade, teamed with a v-neck grey knit, a light blue jean, sunnies and loafers. I immediately went to eBay, searched for something similar, and lo and behold, within about thirty minutes, a vintage YSL trench was successfully in my cart and purchased. It arrived a mere few days later, and trying it on, I was a little concerned it was too big for me (I had bought a men’s large). However, with a few wears and outfit testing, I truly fell in love. It has a duster coat feel, as it’s super long and has a light paper-y weight to it. All of the heritage details are there, and the oversized fit means it doesn’t cling—I can wear various layers underneath and it feels both effortless and chic. And just like that, it has become one of my most complemented items I know I will cherish forever.
I've been taking a deep dive into the style-conscious women of Instagram and the street trends of the world’s most fashionable cities. The trench coat still very much reigns supreme, and if anything, the styles that the designers are offering now are stronger and more sophisticated than ever. One of the biggest appeals of the trench is the wide range of ways in which it can be styled. Try pairing it with a crisp poplin shirt, cropped cigarette trousers and heels for office days, or perhaps an easy graphic t-shirt, barrel jeans and sneakers combo for the weekend, both of which will team beautifully with a trench and speak to an understated luxury. Cropped trenches are unequivocally on the rise, but in my opinion, the elegance and breeziness of a long trench will never date.
Having bought this holy grail piece, I now feel like a purveyor of the best of the rest. I know what people should be looking for, and when it comes to a trench, only the cream of the crop will do. So, in a bid to help you find your forever piece too, I scoured the web for the best in luxury trench coats. Here is my edit of the most luxurious, the most covetable and the most chic to shop now.
The Best Luxury Trench Coats For Women to Shop in 2025:
If anyone knows trench coats, it's Burberry. A true classic.
Kendall Jenner recently stepped out in this style. Navy will never date.
You're allowed to be a little bit dramatic with this full-shaped trench and cape.
The repeated button detail brings a simple shape into the here and now.
Made of velvety chocolate suede, this long-line style from Magda Butrym is undeniably sexy.
Look fresh from the runway in this signature oversized trench from Saint Laurent.
Constructed from water-resistant taffeta, this cocoa trench from Brunello Cucinelli is crisp and contemporary.
Bring the main character energy with this exaggerated trench from Alaia. Beyond!
Super timeless and elegant, this suede trench comes in a variety of tones.
Acne know how to keep it cool. This faux-leather trench is such a good staple.
Prada makes their mark on this classic coat with leather belt details.
The checked print is straight out of a school exercise book. Genius!
Take a closer look at this coat from Dries Van Noten. It's piped in the house signature snake-print.
The XXL lapel is a nice modernisation on this otherwise simple style.
Another gorge coat from the ladies at The Row. This soft green is a sweet treat.
A fab contemporary take on an heirloom style. Trust Stella.
Gucci go *BIG* with this oversized double-breasted monogram number.
The mirrored panelling calls for buttoning this trench coat to the very top.
This was a heavy hitter on the fash-pack at PFW. Shop her now.
Chloe give the trench the boho treatment in this rich rusty tone. C'est magnifique!
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.
-
Light-Wash Jeans Always Look More Expensive When Worn With This Elevated Basic
As seen on Zendaya in Italy.
By Allyson Payer
-
8 Trends Set to Define Fall 2025 Fashion
This is where style is headed.
By Eliza Huber
-
Did Meghan Markle Really Just Share a Link to Everything in Her Closet?
Well, at least her favorite pieces.
By Eliza Huber
-
Fact: Stylish Women in Italy, France, and NY Will Ditch Everything to Wear This Elegant Dress All Summer
Manifesting warm weather right now.
By Lauren Adhav
-
Spring's It Buys? I'm Predicting These 6 Celebs Purchases
Call me psychic.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
35 Incredibly Chic Luxury Finds I Would Immediately Buy If My Salary Tripled Tomorrow
A girl can dream, right?
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Fall 2025 Runway Looks That Will Define Cool Style This Year
From exposed bra straps to belt styling.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
10 Who What Wear Editors, 64 Spring Buys—Inside Our Seasonal Mood Boards
Everything inspiring our wardrobes this season.
By Anna LaPlaca