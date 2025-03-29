I've Done The Research—These 21 Trench Coats Are The Epitome Of Luxury

Scrolling through my endless Pinterest folders of saved outfit ideas, celebrity images and influencer snaps, I have noticed one stand-out trend which hasn’t wavered—the classic trench coat. In its most humble form, it holds all of the heritage details of a pointed lapel, shoulder epaulettes, multiple button fastenings, plus an adjustable waist belt and wrist straps, with brands with rich histories such as Burberry and Aquascutum being the known originators of the style. Today’s most-covetable designers like The Row and Toteme are revisiting this classic outerwear piece and bringing it into the modern age, giving it a real sense of cool and desirability. As a fashion editor with 10 years in the industry, you can trust me—the trench coat is still very much a cornerstone item in many a stylish person’s wardrobe and undeniably brings about a luxurious finish to a look.

Now for a true story. Last year, I spotted (yes, on Pinterest) Hailey Bieber sporting a vintage Saint Laurent trench in a classic beige shade, teamed with a v-neck grey knit, a light blue jean, sunnies and loafers. I immediately went to eBay, searched for something similar, and lo and behold, within about thirty minutes, a vintage YSL trench was successfully in my cart and purchased. It arrived a mere few days later, and trying it on, I was a little concerned it was too big for me (I had bought a men’s large). However, with a few wears and outfit testing, I truly fell in love. It has a duster coat feel, as it’s super long and has a light paper-y weight to it. All of the heritage details are there, and the oversized fit means it doesn’t cling—I can wear various layers underneath and it feels both effortless and chic. And just like that, it has become one of my most complemented items I know I will cherish forever.

I've been taking a deep dive into the style-conscious women of Instagram and the street trends of the world’s most fashionable cities. The trench coat still very much reigns supreme, and if anything, the styles that the designers are offering now are stronger and more sophisticated than ever. One of the biggest appeals of the trench is the wide range of ways in which it can be styled. Try pairing it with a crisp poplin shirt, cropped cigarette trousers and heels for office days, or perhaps an easy graphic t-shirt, barrel jeans and sneakers combo for the weekend, both of which will team beautifully with a trench and speak to an understated luxury. Cropped trenches are unequivocally on the rise, but in my opinion, the elegance and breeziness of a long trench will never date.

Having bought this holy grail piece, I now feel like a purveyor of the best of the rest. I know what people should be looking for, and when it comes to a trench, only the cream of the crop will do. So, in a bid to help you find your forever piece too, I scoured the web for the best in luxury trench coats. Here is my edit of the most luxurious, the most covetable and the most chic to shop now.

The Best Luxury Trench Coats For Women to Shop in 2025:

Burberry Long Castleford Trench Coat in Heron Grey £1990 SHOP NOW If anyone knows trench coats, it's Burberry. A true classic.

The Row Juneon Coat in Cotton £4020 SHOP NOW Kendall Jenner recently stepped out in this style. Navy will never date.

ALTUZARRA Billie Double-Breasted Belted Wool Trench Coat £2635 SHOP NOW You're allowed to be a little bit dramatic with this full-shaped trench and cape.

Toteme Signature Cotton-Blend Trench Coat £870 SHOP NOW The repeated button detail brings a simple shape into the here and now.

Magda Butrym Double-Breasted Suede Trench Coat £3655 SHOP NOW Made of velvety chocolate suede, this long-line style from Magda Butrym is undeniably sexy.

Saint Laurent Women's Cape Trench Coat in Cotton Twill in Beige £3350 SHOP NOW Look fresh from the runway in this signature oversized trench from Saint Laurent.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Trench With Monili £4200 SHOP NOW Constructed from water-resistant taffeta, this cocoa trench from Brunello Cucinelli is crisp and contemporary.

Alaïa Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat £3210 SHOP NOW Bring the main character energy with this exaggerated trench from Alaia. Beyond!

Nour Hammour Tate Everyday Suede Trench £1430 SHOP NOW Super timeless and elegant, this suede trench comes in a variety of tones.

Acne Studio Oliv Belted Long Trench Coat £1100 SHOP NOW Acne know how to keep it cool. This faux-leather trench is such a good staple.

Prada Single-Breasted Cotton Twill Trench Coat £3500 SHOP NOW Prada makes their mark on this classic coat with leather belt details.

Róhe Suede Belted Wrap Coat €1310 SHOP NOW Another hit from minimalist tastemakers Róhe. I adore the clean lines.

Bottega Veneta Women's Notebook Wool Cotton Trench Coat £4300 SHOP NOW The checked print is straight out of a school exercise book. Genius!

Dries Van Noten Cotton Poplin Trench Coat £1595 SHOP NOW Take a closer look at this coat from Dries Van Noten. It's piped in the house signature snake-print.

Max Mara Otello Oversized Water-Repellent Trench Coat £1190 SHOP NOW The XXL lapel is a nice modernisation on this otherwise simple style.

The Row Domeka Oversized Cotton Twill Trench Coat £4570 SHOP NOW Another gorge coat from the ladies at The Row. This soft green is a sweet treat.

Stella McCartney Oversized Belted Trench Coat £1990 SHOP NOW A fab contemporary take on an heirloom style. Trust Stella.

Gucci Gg Crêpe Silk Wool Double-Breasted Coat £6010 SHOP NOW Gucci go *BIG* with this oversized double-breasted monogram number.

EUDON CHOI Marbella Trench Coat £750 SHOP NOW The mirrored panelling calls for buttoning this trench coat to the very top.

GANNI Logo-Embellished Bonded Cotton Trench Coat £675 SHOP NOW This was a heavy hitter on the fash-pack at PFW. Shop her now.