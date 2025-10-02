Saint Laurent Went Full '80s Rive Gauche for Spring 2026

For his S/S 26 Saint Laurent runway show, Anthony Vaccarello tapped into the rich history of the maison's archives. With oversize bows, jackets outfitted with big shoulder pads, and high-volume gowns in jewel tones such as emerald green, blackberry, and saffron, the collection went full-on '80s Rive Gauche. It felt like the height of Saint Laurent's "Left Bank bourgeois" style from the decade, bringing a quintessentially Parisian sense of glamour, opulence, and sex appeal to the looks.
The show returned to its setting at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, which was lit up in the background for the evening show. This created the cinematic atmosphere that has been the backdrop for the collection for many seasons now. A star-studded guest list sat along the front row, including ambassadors of the brand such as Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber as well as celebrity of the moment Christopher Briney, who was outfitted in a head-to-toe Saint Laurent look that is setting a new fashion trajectory for the rising star. Ahead, read more on the Saint Laurent S/S 26 collection.
'80s Rive Gauche
With a mix of dramatic silhouettes and bold, voluminous gowns in rich shades, the latest Saint Laurent collection tapped into the archives and went full '80s Rive Gauche. Vaccarello described the mood on the runway as "enigmatic women asserting their power in Rive Gauche silhouettes with flowing fabrics and bold colors" in a press release. The iconic Left Bank style is distinctly Parisian and distinctly Saint Laurent, reimagined for 2026.
Lots of Leather
Roughly a third of the Saint Laurent show was comprised of leather looks. Tailored bomber jackets, pencil skirts, trench coats, bustier tops, vests, belts, and even caps were constructed of heavy black leather. In the show notes, Vaccarello referred to the models as "black leather–clad princesses à la Mapplethorpe." The pieces are as powerful and editorial as they are primed for shopping.
The Accessory of 2026: Chandelier Earrings
Chandelier earrings have been making a slow but steady comeback in the fashion space. If there was any question about their resurgence, Saint Laurent has confirmed they will be everywhere for spring 2026. Some version of the earrings appeared on every look in the collection, making a strong case for the impactful jewelry. The designer's version of the earrings is dramatic and ornamental—an absolute statement piece that insiders will be investing in next year.
A Star-Studded Front Row
An A-list front row brought celebrities to the Saint Laurent show. The French fashion house welcomed ambassadors and friends of the house alike. The guest list included heavy hitters such as Bieber, Kravitz, Kate Moss, Lila Moss, Briney, Charli XCX, Alexa Chung, Rosé, and more.
