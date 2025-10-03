A New Dawn Rises at Loewe—and the Future Is Bright

Ten days before Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez debuted their first collection as co–creative directors at Loewe (a job Jonathan Anderson—now the creative director at Dior—held for 11 years), they released a teaser meant to introduce "a new dialogue" for the Spanish fashion house. "The campaign begins to define a tone, a spirit, and the beginnings of an intent," the duo behind Proenza Schouler wrote in the teaser's release. "In it lies a vibrancy and tactility rooted in craft that feels fundamental to the house, a sunniness and sensuality that feels inherent to its Spanish roots, and ultimately an optimism and spirit that we recognize as deeply personal to us as individuals." It was shot by photographer Talia Chetrit, featuring colors that feel both familiar to the designers' work at Proenza Schouler and right at home at Loewe, perfectly setting the stage for an exciting next chapter in their new home: "Something hopeful and unfolding."
Now that we've all seen their debut collection, which was unveiled on Friday in front of a crowd that included Solange Knowles, Emma Chamberlain, Sarah Paulson, and Tracee Ellis Ross (to name a few) in Paris, everything portrayed in the teaser proved to be true. A new era has arrived for Loewe, yes, but the brand still exerts the same playful, craft-focused energy that it did under Anderson's leadership, proving that LVMH was right to hire Hernandez and McCollough for the job. Except this version has an added level of wearability and sleekness that was always evident at Proenza Schouler. It's downtown New York meets Madrid, and the combination of the two is an absolute treat.
There was never a question in anyone's mind that Hernandez and McCollough would make beautiful clothing for Loewe, but when a changing of the guard happens in fashion, you simply never know how fluid or easy the transition will be until that first show. Today's debut quelled any residual worry. There will be no gradual adjustment. In the case of Proenza Schouler's founders making their move to Loewe, everything appears to be smooth, with just enough of what everyone in fashion loved from their past combined with codes from their present, which is why the spring 2026 collection was such an exciting hit. According to StyleNotCom, nearly everyone in attendance at the show was smiling, including Anna Wintour and Delphine Arnault. Julie Gilhart, the person who ordered Hernandez and McCollough's first Proenza Schouler collection back in 2002, called it a "Perfect 10—a show that ticked all the necessary boxes" on Instagram. "The vibrant standing ovation was real," she continued.
New Prep
The prep trend continued at Loewe, a brand that's long displayed hints of preppiness, but always just subtly. This season, logo-embellished V-neck sweaters in pastel shades were styled on top of loosely buttoned collared shirts with loafers in a way that felt very after school. Sporty coaches' jackets were worn above layered button-down shirts and turtlenecks, while knitwear was draped over the shoulders of models donning dress shoes and textured denim. It's not classic prep by any means, but a version that feels flipped on its head. Nothing about skipping pants but wearing three striped Oxford shirts on top of each other screams Ivy, even though the actual items seen on the runway are inherently preppy.
The New Amazona
And just like that, one of spring 2026's It bags has made its grand entrance, and trust me, it's worth waiting a few months for. The handbag in question is a fresh take on Loewe's iconic Amazona. It's rectangular in shape with a zip-around top and ample interior space. The best part, though? The handles, or better yet, handle (singular). Most bags in this style feature a handle on both sides of the entrance, but not Loewe's new design. Instead, only one side has a handle, giving an "off" look to it that feels just different enough to get people excited enough to hand over their credit cards. According to a press release, it will be called the Amazona 180 and is set to seal the collection's overall laid-back attitude.
Solange! Tracee! Sarah!
Chic women are Loewe women, which explains why the likes of Solange Knowles, Sarah Paulson, and Tracee Ellis Ross were all sitting front-row at the S/S 26 show dressed in the brand from head to toe. They weren't the only stars in attendance, either. Emma Chamberlain, Parker Posey, Emily Ratajkowski, Yara Shahidi, Sarah Snook, and Milly Alcock all too had a close-up view of Hernandez and McCollough's Loewe debut. The best part? Some of the above, including Paulson and Posey, were already carrying their Amazona 180s, becoming the first people spotted in one of next season's most-wanted handbags.
