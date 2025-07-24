Capris, Sunglasses, Scarves—Jackie O's Summer Style Has Never Been More Relevant

No one mastered the art of the glamorous summer style quite like Jackie O. Long before Instagram influencers packed their woven totes for the Grecian aisles, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was already commanding the Aegean in crisp white trousers and oversized sunnies, cocktail in hand, mystery intact. Her post-White House summers were less about political power plays and more about power styling—silk Hermès scarves tied around her head just so, a rotation of canvas Gucci bags (including the one that would eventually be named after her), and sunglasses so dramatically bug-eyed they practically commanded the room. Although she was known for her stylish suits and couture gowns during her time in the White House, my personal delight around Jackie O's chic style comes from the moments when she lived outside of the walls of the people's house.
It was the late ’60s, early ’70s, and Jackie had shed her First Lady sheath dresses for a wardrobe that reflected her post-political socialite duties and her new marriage to Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis. She split her time between Manhattan’s Upper East Side, where she worked as a publishing editor and summered under the Grecian sun aboard the Onassis family yacht. Every look, from the sweltering New York heat to deck-side in the Mediterranean, was pure, unadulterated chic. (And, of course, her younger, fashionable sister, Lee Radziwill was her second best-dressed in command.)
Jackie’s post-White House style was never loud or trying too hard, though. That was her magic—she understood the power of restraint; A silk button-down, collar popped, and a scarl lazily tied around her neck. She wasn’t dressing for photographers anymore (though they followed anyway); she was dressing for herself. In the world of rich-looking summers in the South of France, where patterns and logo-mania feels inescapable due to the influencer and celebrity circuit, ask yourself: WWJD (What Would Jackie Do)?
Below, shop the best easy staples the queen of summer dressing, Jackie O, swore by.
Head Scarves
Jackie didn’t just wear head scarves—she authored the look. In the summer, she tied them over her hair to shield from sun and paparazzi flashes alike, always with a pair of dark glasses and an effortless smirk. Whether silk, printed, or nautical chic, the scarf was her stealth accessory—glamorous, a little mysterious, and undeniably practical.
Hermès
Ex-Libris Les Parisiennes Silk Scarf
Emilio Pucci
Silk Scarf
Bembien
Pesce Silk Scarf
Jacquemus
Dalmatien Silk Scarf
Round Sunglasses
Jackie’s sunglasses weren’t just accessories—they were armor. The bug-eyed, oversized frames became her signature, equal parts movie star and mystery. They gave her privacy, allure, and a paparazzi-proof gaze, all while anchoring her simplest summer looks. While miniature sunglasses have been all anyone can think about over the last few years, my spider senses are tingling and I feel the pendulum swinging with oversize, round frames entering our fashion consciousness again.
Loewe
Round Slim Oversized Sunglasses
Linda Farrow
Otavia Sunglasses in Black
Poppy Lissiman
Tiffi in Black
Krewe Sophia - Selene / 56.0
Beaded Necklaces
In Jackie’s world, jewelry was never overdone—it was deliberate. Beaded necklaces, especially in natural stones or ocean-inspired hues, would have made regular appearances on the deck of her family's yacht. Today’s version is more playful—colorful stones and vintage charms popularized by the fashion set vacationing in far-flung destinations.
Vertigo
Faceted Ambronite Choker
Chan Luu
Multistone Olive Mix Tassel Necklace
Sophie Buhai
Long Everyday Jade Necklace
Shashi
Jade Necklace Carnelian
Cropped Pants
If there were a uniform for off-duty chic, Jackie invented it—and it involved a cropped pant. Tailored but relaxed, they were her summer staple, especially when paired with heeled sandals, a boatneck top, and her signature oversize shades. The perfect ankle-skimming cut let her move with ease, whether she was boarding a yacht or darting through Manhattan.
Leset
Kyoto Carpenter Pant
ASHLYN
Emerson Crop Wide-Leg Pants
Doen
Lula Crop Pant
Alfie
Cotton Capri Pants
Bateau Neck Silhouttes
Few necklines say “gracefully in charge” quite like the bateau, and Jackie wore it like it was made for her. Framing the collarbone just so, it was her quiet power move—feminine, structured, and just the right amount of European. In the above photo, the socialite paired a bright blue bateau-neck top with a matching blue headscarf and mustard yellow capris while flanked by her sister during a vacation in the Amalfi Coast in the '60s.
Flore Flore
Steffi Cotton T-Shirt
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top
COS
Boat-Neck Cotton T-Shirt
St. Agni
Slim Bateau Top
Shift Dresses
The shift dress was Jackie’s summertime secret weapon: easy to wear, deceptively polished, and always camera-ready. She favored clean lines and elegant simplicity, letting the silhouette do the work while she accessorized with her signature oversized sunnies. It’s the kind of easy mini dress you throw on and instantly feel pulled-together. Modern iterations may add cutouts or color, but the essence remains: chic, effortless, and very Jackie.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.