Amanda Seyfried Stepped Out in Paris With the It-Girl Bag You'll See Everywhere in 2026

On a trip to Paris this week, Amanda Seyfried stepped onto the city streets wearing a look that feels classic in a very French, "Left Bank bourgeoise" way with a subtle hint of '80s. Her tailored coat, jeans, and ankle boots were paired with Versace's just-debuted Pivot Bag. The handbag is designed in a bucket style with a gold chain and the brand's signature Medusa motif.
Originally introduced on the spring/summer 2026 runway under the creative direction of Dario Vitale, the Pivot Bag picked up buzz the moment it hit the runway, and we're already predicting it will be a coveted piece in the closets of It girls in 2026. The bag was released on February 17 and is currently available in five colorways in suede and leather fabrications, with more to be dropped soon. Ahead, see Amanda Seyfried wearing the VersacePivot Bag and shop the future-classic piece.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.