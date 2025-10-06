Chloé’s Spring/Summer 2026 show felt like watching the house step confidently into a new era while looking lovingly back at its past. Kamali sighted the challenge of exploring the space between couture and ready-to-wear as her waypoint while designing this collection. Leaning into the high energy of the ‘80s, classic yet joyful floral prints from the 1950s, and new silhouettes that marry them both, we got a collection that was pure fun. The bohemian ease that has long defined the brand remained but this time it was seen through a new lens—the lens of couture.
On our post-show shopping list—sharp shoulders, sculptural funnel-neck coats, and dare I say, skinny pants. It was a collection we’ll be referencing all season long, below find the highlights.
The Front Row
Claudia Schiffer, Alexa Chung, Liv Tyler, Georgia May Jagger, Rita Ora, Aimee Lou Wood, and more set the tone for a front row that felt like a chic reunion of fashion icons past and present. They mainly arrived dressed in Chloé FW25 and it was as if our shopping list for this season came to life on some of the chicest attendees.
Big ‘80s Energy
From start to finish, the show pulsed with an unmistakable ‘80s spirit. Opening with 19 consecutive, vibrant floral looks styled with things like big shoulders, taffeta textures, and high-waisted skinny pants. There was a sense of joy and nostalgic drama to be found in every piece. After four seasons with Chemena at the helm that felt like a nod to the ‘70s there was a layer of excitement to see her take on a completely different era.
Fancy Florals
Florals have always been part of the Chloé vocabulary, but this season, they blossomed in unexpected ways. Sourced from the archives, vintage ‘50s prints were splashed across dramatic dresses and structured tops. The effect was a perfect collision of decades—‘50s romance meeting ‘80s edge—for a look that felt both nostalgic and forward-thinking.
Funnel Neck Outerwear
Among the standout pieces, the transitional outerwear for the spring season was focused on the funnel-neck structure that we’ve grown to love so much in recent years. This is a shape that strikes the perfect balance between chic and functional—an overarching theme amongst what designers have in mind for 2026.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.