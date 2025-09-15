Khaite Shows Us How To Dress Like the Ultimate Sophisticated Cool Girl

The Khaite girl is the ultimate embodiment of sophisticated cool. She's not one to follow trends—she sets her own pace. By pairing lady-like elegance with a rebellious edge, she creates a style that's laidback and chic. Think oversize leather jackets with baggy black trousers and pumps, or leather pencil skirts paired with chunky sweaters that have the sleeves casually pushed up. Her natural hair, frizz and all, whether intentional or not, adds to her effortless vibe or what some might call confidence.
On the surface, you might see her as self-assured, and she is, but she, like others, struggles with insecurities. Catherine Holstein, founder and creative director, explored this idea in her spring 2026 collection. "This whole idea of confidence that people always talk about, I really find that in insecurity and being self-conscious," she told WWD. "I think it’s ok to be self-conscious and insecure. I really hold confidence from that."
Holstein redefined what confidence means, kicking off her show at the dimly lit McCourt at the Shed in NYC with a few raw looks. One was a leather jacket with sharp, angular seams and irregular folds, paired with everyday dark-wash jeans and classic black pumps. Another was an avant-garde cream midi dress that felt almost architectural, with structured, asymmetrical draping and layers of sheer, light tan fabric that created movement and volume around the neckline. A pulled-back hairstyle with some baby hairs sticking out gave it a natural, organic look. Throughout the rest of the collection, Holstein stuck to her brand's complex yet minimalist style, but took the opportunity to experiment with patterns and shapes. This was clear in cinch-waist dresses, peplum tops, and polka dot maxi skirts.
For more on Holstein's S/S 26 collection for Khaite, including a Kendall Jenner sighting on the runway, keep scrolling.
Khaite's Elite Circle
Khaite's show was a masterclass in style, not just on the runway but also outside the venue. Celebrities like Shailene Woodley, Chloe Fineman, Rosie-Huntington Whiteley, and Olivia Munn appeared in head-to-toe Khaite, embodying the very essence of the cool New York City Khaite girl. From long pony-hair jackets paired with straight-leg jeans and sandals to the brand's zebra-printed skirts and tops combined with its new Blake and Lori bags, these women demonstrated that the Khaite show started long before guests took their seats. More notable attendees included fashion insiders such as Arielle Charnas, Sarah Harris, and Olivia Palermo.
Exaggerated silhouettes dominated the collection. The look was evident in long leather jackets with broad shoulders, dresses and tops with cinched waists that ballooned out into bubble hems, deconstructed peplum tops, and blouses with dramatic balloon sleeves. These designs appeal to the maximalist dresser—someone who's unapologetically themselves and unafraid to be bold.
Dark-Rinse Denim
Who What Wear has already covered the fact that dark-blue denim is the It wash of 2025. The good news is that it's here to stay—Khaite confirmed this in its S/S 26 collection. Holstein's new indigo wash jeans in straight-leg silhouettes, which relax from the thigh to the ankle, were seen on the runway. What really caught our eye, though, was the no-longer "dated," dark-wash denim pencil skirts, which had cuff hems that revealed the raw underside of the denim. If you don't already own a pair of dark-wash jeans, this is your sign to get some. What's not to love about the deep, rich color wash that gives a sleek, almost uniform look?
The Belt That's Coming for the 'Benny'
Since its release over a year ago, the Benny belt with its bold studs and western-inspired buckle, has become a must-have in the wardrobes of every fashion insider. Although it remains popular, Benny may soon face some competition. At Khaite's S/S 26 show, the brand unveiled a new belt featuring a sleek black leather or tan suede waistband with a gold hammered design in either circular or oval shapes. This sophisticated accessory, perfectly paired with black trousers, jeans, and denim skirts, appeared on five out of the 46 looks, making a bold statement and asking to be remembered.
Spotted!
For those who may not have heard, Kendall Jenner was seen on the runway at the Khaite show. But when we say "spotted," we really mean the polka dot prints scattered throughout the New York-based brand's collection. The first look that caught our eye was a black and white high-neck blouse worn under a tan leather jacket, paired with a calf-hair pencil skirt and snakeskin sandals. But that was just the beginning, as 27 looks later, the polka dots really stood out—this time in a larger print on low-waisted maxi skirts with asymmetrical waistbands. While the print has been a staple in other recent spring collections, it's exciting to see it receive Khaite's stamp of approval.
Leather Overload
Holstein understands what the Khaite customer wants, and one thing is definitely great leather. So, what did the new collection feature? A whole lot of leather—in all its glory. Khaite paired funnel-neck leather bomber jackets with leather vests and leather pencil skirts, and even styled leather blazers with leather pants. Ultra-cropped leather jackets added a touch of edge to flowy dresses, while leather tops with cape details were styled with high-low hem trousers. So, leather is no longer just a fall and winter staple; in all its forms, as declared by Khaite, it's also a timeless essential for a modern, sophisticated spring look.
Emotional Support Clutches
When stepping out into the world, it's comforting to have something to latch onto—something that feels like a security blanket. For some, that might mean having a drink in hand or a partner's arm to hold. For the Khaite girl, this sense of emotional grounding was embodied by the clutch bags. The models carried slim, rectangular clutches in hues from burgundy to ivory and even prints like snakeskin. Held close to the chest, these bags became more than just fashion accessories.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.