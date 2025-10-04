Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2026 show felt like stepping inside a coming-of-age film. Think the romantic intensity of Romeo + Juliet, the dreamy melancholy of The Virgin Suicides, and the experimental thrill of teenage dressing—all cited by Beckham as the source of her inspiration behind this collection. The self-reflective mood was inspired by a personal project Beckham has been working on: she is currently starring in an upcoming Netflix documentary that revisits her teenage years, Essex roots, early experiments with fashion, and even the Spice Girls era she’s been shy to talk about in recent decades. The process clearly stirred something creative in her and gave us a collection worth pulling inspiration from.
This collection was Beckham at her most nostalgic and most assured. While it drew inspiration from the innocence and adventurousness of her adolescence—feminine slip dresses, sharp corners, and romantic touches—it was executed with the polish and quiet confidence of a designer two decades into building a luxury fashion house. Below, discover the looks that stood out to us the most.
Pure Girlhood
The heart of the collection was about rediscovering the joy of dressing through the lens of Beckham's coming of age moments. Beckham tapped into her teenage years—borrowing things from her Dad and boyfriends, experimenting with lingerie as outerwear, and finding herself through a love for fashion—to create pieces that felt nostalgic, modern, and feminine.
Fancy Feathers
We've seen feathers flounce down many, many runways this season but none looked like this. A modern, black swan-esque approach to this trend started off the show with a more structured and alluring take on feathers. Coming in as statment making tops and red carpet ready dresses, feathers just got redefined.
Sharp Corners
While the mood was dreamy and femininity was at it's peak, Beckham balanced it with the signature tailoring she's long been known for. Deconstructed trouser suits with built-in creases and pointed edges gave a structured counterpoint to the girlish softness, grounding the collection in the real-world wardrobe of grown women. This might just be the perfect upgrade to your corporate uniform.
Useful Accessories
Accessories carried a quietly practical edge this season from New York all the way to Paris and Beckham was on board. A few of the looks featured pendants that doubled as functional objects—a continuation of the clever styling tricks we clocked during New York Fashion Week. Bags were noticeably roomy, hinting at a return to accessories that actually do something, while menswear-inspired shoes grounded the romantic silhouettes with a dose of chic practicality.
