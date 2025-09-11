Pendant Necklaces, Desert Hues, and Pajama Sets—Michael Kors Ushers In Earthy Elegance For Spring 2026

On the first official day of New York Fashion Week, Michael Kors commenced the week with an aura of simplicity, warmth, and elegance in his S/S ‘26 runway show. Floor-to-ceiling windows welcomed a flood of light into Terminal Warehouse in Tribeca as models glided onto the runway in earth tones, aspirational layering, and unlikely but chic accessories. The eponymous brand, known for its takes on luxury married with practicality, unveiled another fresh collection for spring. The messaging: earth tones aren’t just for fall.
Quiet luxury gets quite loud in this collection, and it’s all in the details for the American designer. Travel is immediately on the mind from the first look: a model wearing a wallet as a necklace layered underneath a large, abstract pendant. Draping and flowing bring to mind ease and sophistication; meanwhile, fringe tassels featured on clothing as well as accessories ring in a glamorous, whimsical energy, even while in neutral tones. Even the suits, while exquisitely tailored, were extremely laid-back, steering the audience into a trance of rest and relaxation.
“The simple truth is that escapism helps us tremendously,” shared Kors in a press release. “So many of us live urban lives, and when you travel, you learn about yourself, you learn about other elegance and sophistication—that’s everything I want this collection to convey,” he continued.
Ahead, see all the details from the Michael Kors 2026 spring runway, from celebrities gracing the front row to standout looks that will be defining the trends of next year, from boho fringe to chic pajama sets. Keep scrolling to learn more about earthy elegance we'll be seeing more of in 2026.
While handbags were a major accessory on this runway, the saying, hold your cards close to your chest, takes on a literal turn with models wearing a wallet as a necklace. Pendant necklaces are evolving into even more abstract and conceptual shapes. The Row’s 2023 runway made combs an unlikely necklace trend. While card holders around the neck aren’t a particular new trend, Kors remixed it in a sophisticated way.
Sequins and Metallics
Sequins continue to reign supreme as the playful element in an outfit on many runways. This time, sequins are married to a soft spring palette, muting them into a subdued, more elevated spirit. Meanwhile, a coated leather trench coat and a liquid gold draped look were revealed, reminding the audience that luxury can still be flamboyant.
Boho Tassels
Bohemian aesthetics were utilized on this season’s runway, with fringe as the main vehicle. From bold, leather earrings in hues of brown, black, and gray to the hemline of a dress, the textured trend brings a playfulness to the runway, evoking the flowiness of travel.
Casual Suiting
Suits, regardless of the season, will always be perfectly tailored at this fashion house, but this season, all the blazers lacked sharp structure in favor of lax, laid-back layering. The energy of spring was felt even against the stark backdrop of the exposed red brick walls of the Terminal Warehouse.
Pajama Sets
Escapism continued to be a running theme in the show with models wearing layers that spoke to not just aspiration, but rest. Chic "pajama sets" in lightweight knits and fluid silks graced runway.
