Sienna Miller Just Wore the Romantic Dress Trend That's All Over Zara, H&M and Mango

If you’ve noticed an influx of lace-trim skirts, bias-cut satin slips and whisper-soft halternecks popping up everywhere lately, you’re not imagining it. As a shopping editor, I can confirm: the nightwear-as-daywear trend is officially inescapable. But there’s a new elegance to this season’s take—less boudoir, more ‘90s Kate Moss on holiday. The key to pulling it off IRL? It’s all in the styling contrasts. Throw on a roomy blazer, swap heels for ballet flats or strappy sandals, and let the lace do the talking—and Sienna Miller, of course, just delivered the masterclass.
On a sun-drenched getaway with friends, the actor was recently spotted in a slinky, lace-trimmed slip dress that taps directly into one of 2025’s biggest trends. Her dress hails from London-based brand Debute—a label loved for its vintage-inspired lingerie silhouettes and barely-there elegance. But Miller’s not the only one championing the look. Alexa Chung wore a green lace-trim dress earlier this summer, while one particular lace slip from Zara has already achieved near-viral status online.
Whether you’re going all in on the trend with a full slip dress, or just dipping a toe in with a lace-edged cami or midi skirt, there are endless ways to wear it now. Style it up, dress it down, make it your own. From H&M to Zara, we’ve tracked down the best high street lace detail dresses that capture the same quietly luxurious feel. Keep scrolling to shop our edit.
Shop Sienna Miller's Lace Trim Dress
Debute
The Lily Dress
The exact style worn by Sienna from London-based brand Debute.
Shop More Lace-Trim Dresses
ZARA
Combined Lace Camisole Dress
So boho, so chic.
Mint Velvet
Cream Lace Midi Slip Dress
I love the lace detail on the straps.
H&M
Strappy Lace Dress
If you enjoy a more dramatic lace moment, opt for H&M's £45 style.
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Lace Dress
The closest alternative we could find to Zara's now sold-out style.
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Tie-Strap Dress
Elevate this nighty-esque dress with kitten heels and some bold jewellery.
Reformation
London Knit Dress
Reformation has combined knit with lace to create the ultimate transitional dress.
MANGO
Lace Camisole Dress - Women
Fitted at the bodice with subtle lace detailing, this mint dress simply screams summer.
Free People
Mystic Groove Mini Slip
Lean into nighty mode with this sultry slip dress.
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Strappy Dress
Less lacy, more broderie, this H&M style gives a similar aesthetic without veering into lingerie territory.
Nobodys Child
Navy Polka Dot Jacquard Angela Midi Dress
A classic Nobody's Child style, defined by puff sleeves and a lacy bodice.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.