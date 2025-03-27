I Finally Got My Hands On That Sézane Knit Stylish French Women Swear By

The enticing bright skies and peaks of sunshine have me fully in spring mode. Already, I've packed away my heaviest coats and am counting down the seconds until only a light layer is required when stepping outside.

I've already considered a range of outfits I'm eager to put together to embrace the rise in temperatures, from sleek tailoring looks to floaty dresses and, of course, some denim moments too. Each of the outfits I've formulated for the new season require one final piece to complete, and that's a light knit for the milder moments. Enter Sézane's Gaspard Cardigan.

You may already be aware of the Gaspard cardigan. It's a piece that consistently shows up on my social feeds, worn by some of the most stylish people around, and is even a favourite amongst our readers. With such strong backing, along with the brand's French appeal, I knew this was a piece I wanted to get my hands on.

Alongside its noteworthy boho pieces, Sézane's takes staple pieces and elevates them through composition and silhouette. Think a great pair of jeans, a simple white t-shirt and yes, a great cardigan, all of which support our wardrobes throughout the seasons and for many years. Finding a great version of these foundation pieces not only makes putting together refined looks easier but also looks chicer overall when considered design and great fabrications come into play. Alongside the sleek silhouette, that's exactly what drew me to this knit.

The first thing to peak my interest was the design. When separating great pieces from the good, its the small details that make all the difference. Consider the neckline, a soft scoop that's slightly wider than a crew neck, letting the neckline itself be a striking feature. The brand's own styling even shows the knit worn backwards to create a cosy jumper with sleek buttons down the back.

At first, I thought that the knit may be itchy, but when on, the mix of super kid mohair, baby alpaca and polyamide come together to create a supremely cosy cardigan. In terms of sizing, I originally went for my usual size, small, which did fit well but was slightly looser than I was looking for. I sized down to the XS and found this the perfect fit for a more streamlined silhouette (as you can see below).

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Of all the appealing aspects of this cardigan, the colour range is high on my list. Not only does the brand consider neutrals and bold shades but looks to in-between pastels or more unique combinations through stripes that can charm an array of personal styles.

If you're looking for a cosy knit to see you through spring days and well beyond, keep scrolling to shop the Sézane Gaspard Cardigan.

Shop the Sézane Gaspard Cardigan

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan - Black - Super Kid Mohair - Sézane £95 SHOP NOW If you're looking for seriously versatile, you'll want to consider the black version.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan - Red - Super Kid Mohair - Sézane £95 SHOP NOW If there's one bold shade that can even tempt minimalists out of their neutrals, its a playful red.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan - Light Beige £95 SHOP NOW The pearl-effect buttons compliment every single shade.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan - Navy £95 SHOP NOW The perfect example of how this knit can also be worn the other way round. Two tops in one!

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan - Perfect Green £95 SHOP NOW I'm already picturing this layered over a crisp white dress and tan sandals.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan - Ecru £95 SHOP NOW The button placement and design means you won't see gaping between buttons if you prefer to wear your knits with nothing underneath.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan - Navy / Ecru £95 SHOP NOW True to its French heritage, Sézane does stripes incredibly well.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan - Mottled Grey £95 SHOP NOW I always have a light knit to hand over the spring months, and this light grey will work with all my outfits.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan - Sage £95 SHOP NOW The exact shade of this sage knit is exquisite.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan - Vintage Blue £95 SHOP NOW The super kid mohair makes this knit seriously cosy.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan - Rosewood £95 SHOP NOW Pink is set to be a key trend this year, and a classic cardigan is a way to tap in that you'll treasure forever.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan - Azure Blue £95 SHOP NOW This may just be my favourite shade.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan - Ecru / Gold £95 SHOP NOW If navy stripes feel too classic, look to this playful mix of gold and ecru.