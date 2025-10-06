Forget Your Basic White Tee for a Sec—Jeans, Skirts and Trousers Look So Much Chicer With This Sleek Top

While summer was all about the cotton boho blouse, for autumn/winter, I’m seeing a new glossy top come into full fruition: the satin cami. No doubt you’ve seen the viral Zara asymmetric style that was so popular in black, the high-street hero later created it in brown, blue and butter yellow (I’ll show you how to take this one into the new season, later). And of course, the likes of Reformation and Réalisation are known for having satin styles all year round that’ll add a sleek finish to any look. But now, you can quite literally find them in every ‘new in’ section of most high street and designer sites. They’re a mini trend that can’t go unnoticed. Why? Because, as we all know all too well, a ‘nice top’ never fails, no matter the season or year you wear it in. And if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.
The thing is, though, I've only ever really worn a satin top for evening plans. Most often with jeans and heels, of course. But what I'm seeing to be different about the return of the '90s style this time round is that a lot of the most stylish women are making them work for daytime, too. Forgoing their simple white tees or shirts, they're introducing the satin top into so many anti-trend, everyday looks. Whether it's that Zara cami mixed with a burgundy bomber and wide-leg trousers, a polka dot version with an oversized blazer or a simple cream iteration elevated with a sleek leather pencil skirt, as just seen in Paris on the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2026 runway, this is plenty of inspo out there for what to wear with satin tops this season.
To make your life easier, though, I've rounded up the very best satin top outfits I've spotted below. Scroll on to see what to wear with satin tops this autumn/winter, and then shop the pieces you need to recreate the looks.
What to Wear With Satin Tops: 5 Looks That Are Sure to Earn You Compliments
1. Satin Top + Leather Bomber + Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: I would like to introduce you to the chicest autumn colour palette, courtesy of Caroline. Teaming a butter yellow top with rich burgundy and classic grey takes the colour we’ve loved all year straight into autumn. The little peek of the lace hemline on this top is also very 2025.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Zw Collection Lace Camisole Top
At this point, this Zara top is practically iconic.
The Frankie Shop
Prescott Oversized Jacket
I have no doubt that this jacket will have the dreaded 'sold out' sign soon.
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers
Hello, new office trousers.
Miu Miu
Arcadie Matelassé Nappa Leather Mini-Bag
You can definitely wear this across all seasons.
2. Satin Top + Oversized Blazer + Baggy Jeans
Style Notes: The perfect example of ‘jeans and a nice top’, Lena gives the look a French-girl vibe by adding an oversized blazer and keeps it daytime-ready with trainers. This is perfect for those in-between weather days, or, just add a longline wool coat to complete the ensemble.
Shop the Look:
Réalisation
The Evie
Polka dots will be sticking around for party season so it's a wise choice.
COS
Oversized Fluid Single-Breasted Blazer
A classic never fails.
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Jeans
The base to so many outfits.
CELINE EYEWEAR
Cat-Eye Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
I love the look of an autumnal outfit with chic sunglasses.
3. Satin Top + T-shirt + Satin Skirt
Style Notes: Lace cami tops can sometimes be quite low-cut, so adding a T-shirt underneath is an easy way to make it work for the office, dinner or weekend mooching. Grace has worn it with a maxi slip skirt (yay, the 2018 favourite is back) but you could also switch to balloon trousers and ballet flats.
Shop the Look:
Twinset Lace-Trimmed Camisole
I would also style this with barrel-leg jeans and heels.
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
My favourite high street T-shirt.
M&S Collection
Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt
I love that the slip skirt is making a huge comeback.
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
I still have this in my Net-a-Porter basket, should I finally get it?
4. Satin Top + Cropped Jeans + Heels
Style Notes: Now this is a look that’s best kept for evening, unless you save it for spring, of course. The simple cami top with the cropped jeans and heels is a look that’ll never date. Clutch bags and choker style necklaces are also making a comeback, so Sylvie uses these to bring the classic duo into autumn/winter 2025.
A fun way to liven up T-shirt, knitwear and of course, satin tops.
5. Satin Top + Blazer + Leather Skirt
Style Notes: Delivering a Saint Laurent edge, Ingrid has proven that a monochrome look never fails to look polished. Leather pencil skirts are a mini trend this season—see how well it works with a soft satin top and a structured blazer? I’ll be copying this for work by adding knee-high boots.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.