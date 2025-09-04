Looking Chic in Wide-Leg Jeans Means Wearing Them With These Pretty Blouse and Shoe Trends

I like to think of myself as something of a jeans connoisseur. They’re the backbone of my capsule wardrobe, the piece I reach for almost daily, whether I’m dressing for a relaxed weekend brunch or a more polished evening out. Over time, I’ve built up a handful of styling formulas that allow me to make denim work for almost any occasion.
Still, there’s one silhouette that consistently challenges me: wide-leg jeans. Perhaps it’s the sheer volume of fabric or the weight of the denim itself, but I often feel they can overwhelm my frame, leaving me tempted to overlook them. Yet, as with every style of jeans, there is a way to unlock their potential and it often comes down to the right pairings. Thanks to Jennifer Lopez, I now know the formula that always makes wide-leg jeans look chic.
Spotted heading to a meeting in L.A., Lopez wore floor-skimming wide-leg jeans in a timeless mid-blue wash. Rather than opting for flats or low heels, which can disappear under the sweep of denim, she grounded her look with platform heels. The added height not only balanced the weight of the trousers but also gave the whole silhouette a cleaner, elongated line.
Her next styling choice was equally clever: a billowy boho blouse. With its light, airy feel, the blouse offset the structure of the jeans, softening the look while adding a touch of romance and leaving me inspired in the process.
As such, I’ve rounded up the best wide-leg jeans, boho blouses and platform heels to recreate this chic styling formula below. Read on to discover my picks.
Shop Boho Blouses, Wide-Leg Jeans and Platform Heels:
& Other Stories
Ruffle Blouse
Style this with denim or wear with a supple suede trouser.
& Other Stories
Long Wide-Leg Jeans
Style with tall heels to balance the silhouette.
Zara
Satin-Effect Heeled Sandals
The satin finish gives these such a polished feel.
Free People
Full Sleeve Frill Top
Add a swish to your step with this dramatic ruffle blouse.
H&M
Wide Jeans
These also come in 10 other shades.
Anthropologie
Knot Platform Heels
These also come in metallic pink and gold.
Ba&Sh
Blouse Omar
I always come back to Ba&Sh for their boho-inspired staples.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.