To know me is to know that I love a blouse, which is an adoration that only increases during winter. This might sound counterintuitive, as the cooling weather certainly doesn’t easily lend itself to the sumptuous, lightweight materials and delicate cuts that blouses are typically known for. But I genuinely find this category to be the most serotonin-sparking of them all, acting like a delightful surprise that hides away under swathes of cashmere knitwear and woollen coats only to be revealed at the right moment.
In this way, the key winter blouse trends of 2025 are almost like the best-kept secret. Until you’re at the safety of your destination or warm enough to risk parting ways with your jacket, they stay concealed under a boxy blazer, fuzzy scarf or jumper. Although these trending blouses are inherently more feathery than the chunky fabrics and durable materials we tend to associate with the season, this shouldn’t mean that they get overlooked either.
The tension between an airy top and a structured trouser or outerwear style is a juxtaposition that can really get dialled up or down with aplomb. Almost like playing a character, we swan around in an ethereal satin shirt or deliciously draped one-shoulder number before slipping away into London’s bustling streets encased in a rigid leather duster, unbeknownst to anyone else what’s obscured below.
Because of these very strict climate-related parameters, the winter blouse trends are also a moment for celebration. Unlike in warmer months, these aren’t styles that can carry you from the office to a cocktail bar, but are rather more intentional pieces that transform you once you’re parted with your top layers.
Another reason why I’m perennially drawn to a blouse instead of, say, a humble tank top or basic t-shirt is that a blouse will always make you look sharp and polished, irrespective of whether you pair it with denim jeans or pleated pants. I’ve been known to style a Vivienne Westwood asymmetrical sleeve style that I procured from Depop with both camouflage-print cargo pants and razor-sharp cigarette trousers. A merino wool Paris Georgia style that I picked up from a sample sale has been teamed with both leather hot pants from Prada’s menswear autumn/2022 collection to straight-leg indigo jeans.
All this to say, I’m known as somewhat of a blouse expert within my social circle, and it’s something my colleagues have picked up on as well, which is why I was approached to wax lyrical about my love of the style and report on the key winter blouse trends of 2025. So, if this isn’t enough to convince you why your wardrobe merits the inclusion of this style, then consider the leading trends I’ve listed below as further proof of their appeal, versatility and chicness. Without further ado, uncover the 5 key winter blouse trends of 2025, ahead.
The 5 Key Winter Blouse Trends in 2025
1. Pinstripe Blouses
Style Notes: Pinstripes have long been a staple of the fashion set, but have especially risen in prominence thanks to Adriana La Cerva-fuelled fervour with the mob wife aesthetic and the print becoming the unofficial dress code for the 2025 Met Gala. A staple of both Savile Row tailors, Black dandies and New Jersey gangsters, the thin stripe is one that exudes power and polish. Given a high fashion spin by the likes of St. Agni and Saint Laurent, this is a blouse that’s both soft and structured.
Shop the Trend:
ALIGNE
Lb Bronte Pinstripe Shirt
You don't typically see pinstripe shirts in a charcoal grey, but when you do, you see them rendered with a wide-sleeve detail and contrasting sky blue stripe.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Peri Striped Cotton-Blend Shirt
The Frankie Shop is an essential name for anyone interested in a well-edited wardrobe rife with considered basics and polished pieces.
TIBI
Mier Pinstriped Wool-Blend Turtleneck Top
Tibi is the brand that brought us the styling doctrine of being a creative pragmatist, and that balance between aesthetics and function is on display here with this reverse button-up turtleneck.
White and black pinstripe is my favourite combination, and the billowing wrap detail on this cotton-poplin Dries Van Noten style just might be my favourite option that I've come across so far.
2. Satin Shirt Blouses
Style Notes: Of all the styles on this list, a satin shirt is truly my favourite. I know I should be more objective, but there’s just something about the material and body-conscious fit that really speaks to me. I think part of the reason has to do with the piece’s cosmopolitan associations. From the iconic emerald green Donna Karan style Gwyneth Paltrow roamed around New York in 1998 for Great Expectations to the icy blue Gucci iteration Tom Ford debuted in Milan for the Italian luxuriate’s Autumn 1995 collection, this minimalist style has always dazzled with elegance and ease. Now, you can find equally admirable iterations at more affordable price points, including in 16Arlington’s recent collaboration with M&S, Djerf Avenue and Aligne.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Satin Finish Flowy Shirt
I own this style, and while it requires regular steaming to keep crisp, it's one of my most-worn pieces.
Style Notes: After blazing a trail that set it as the trend du jour, our appetites for polka-dot tops have certainly quelled recently. Blame it on our fatigue for the dotted style or the fact that everything from capri pants to bomber jackets was suddenly adorned with the spotty motif, but we’ve craved a break from the design in recent months. Still, if there’s one place where polka dots will always be relevant, it’s on a blouse. It’s less Vivian Ward post Pretty Woman makeover or Princess of Wales than it used to be, but when appearing on a silk camisole or delicate halterneck, it’s a piece that’s truly hard to resist.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Scarf-Collar Top
The scarf wrap detail is one that will always enhance anything it's styled with.
There are so many chic dressers showcasing how layering a knit or shirt as a scarf can add extra dimension to a silhouette, and this Acne Studios style takes the guess work out of doing so.
THE POSSE
Bea Long Sleeve Top
Style as is for summer or dial up with a toggle jacket and a pair of black tights for winter.
Reformation
Raya Fitted Silk Shirt
Named the vert apt Portobello spot print.
4. Sheer Off-The-Shoulder Blouses
Style Notes: A trademark of Australia’s king of skin, Christopher Esber, the sheer off-the-shoulder blouse is the quintessential example of the “naked dressing” trend. Sensual and contemporary, this is a silhouette that proudly bares all—hence what I was saying about the power waiting for the opportune moment to put your blouse on display—and gently encases your body in a delicate mesh netting. Ethereal and wispy, this is a trend that will speak to those who pride themselves in knowing the best spots in any given city for a dirty martini.
Shop the Trend:
Christopher Esber
Sheer Off-The-Shoulder Silk Top
Truly such a beautiful style.
H&M
Fitted Top
The mock-neck silhouette adds slightly more coverage, for those after a little more coverage.
SKIMS
Sheer Modal-Blend Off-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Top
This hue also is slightly more conservative, for those who find this blouse trend a little more daring.
Nobodys Child
Black Off Shoulder Mesh Top
The definition of a 'jeans and a nice top' look.
5. Lace-Trim Blouses
Style Notes: Lace-trim blouses are a style that is assuredly left over from the summer, but one we’re embracing throughout the frigid temperatures nonetheless. The key to translating this balmy and boudoir-appropriate top is to strategically layer it, as Manhattan-based content creator Caroline Lin shows here. Having just a trim of lace peep out from underneath a sweater or above the top of a pair of trousers is truly so effortlessly elegant. It’s also the epitome of wearing a blouse during the winter—you cover it up during the commute before getting to the overheated restaurant or pub and put it on display once you’ve ditched your jacket.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Teddy Silk Top
A deliciously bitter hue.
Massimo Dutti
Camisole Top With Vent Details
The contrast between a black trim and brown bodice is incredibly refined.
YSL
Laced Cardigan in Ribbed Silk
Such a dreamy blouse rendered with a sleek and Parisienne-sophisticated slant.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.