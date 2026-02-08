As we look ahead to spring in the distance with longing in our eyes, one dress trend awaits: lace slips. It's true: short, slinky minis with lingerie-like details will be everywhere come spring 2026 (if it ever just arrives already!), but if you're feeling impatient, you can certainly dip your toe in early. Everyone in London already is, and who am I to tell you not to follow the sartorial decisions of anyone located in the UK's fashion capital?
The key to wearing lace slip dresses the 2026 way is to go all the way in, styling them with tall heels that really accentuate the silhouette's sensual fabric and fit. This summer, we wore them with trousers and sweaters, letting only a touch of lace show, but for spring, after making it through a brutal winter, we all deserve to have fun and let loose, wearing tiny dresses and tall heels if we want to. But don't just take my word for it. Alexa Chung is the one leading this charge.
The It girl, who just returned from a long stay in Paris during fashion week, recently posted not one but two lace slip-dress outfits, both featuring playful pumps. The first of two dresses by the British brand Debute that Chung wore in London was lime green with yellow lace. The brand agreed with her styling of the now-sold-out number, called the Tallulah dress, saying in its product description to wear it with heels and tousled hair for a night out.
In another photo, taken at The Dorchester hotel in Mayfair, Chung can be seen wearing another Debute lace slip dress—this time, the Rose dress in black—with gray Prada pumps, while lounging on an ornate bed in one of the establishment's suites. She later attended a Galentine's Day event for Debute there, alongside other Brits like Lily James and Tish Weinstock. James wore the same black dress as Chung, adding sheer tights and black pumps.
On Alexa Chung: Debute Rose Dress ($369); Prada heels
All this comes just a few weeks after the Golden Globes, where Zoë Kravitz donned a longer lace slip dress on the red carpet. Hers was by Saint Laurent. Later, after the award show, she changed into a shorter, sexier version of the same peach-colored dress, styling it with lilac-colored silk high-heels. Dakota Fanning, too, wore a lace slip dress to an event for the occasion, W magazine's Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont, which took place the night before the Globes. The actress, too, wore high heels with her version by Rodarte, choosing a pair of gold Manolo Blahnik Callasli sandals. See what I meant when I said this dress-and-shoe pairing would be everywhere?
Scroll down to recreate Chung's lace slip dress outfits, and later, shop the spring dress trend that's taking over London, L.A., and more stylish cities in 2026.
