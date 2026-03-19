It’s Official: 5 Trends That Are Retiring in Spring 2026

As someone who prefers to shop wisely and invest well when buying clothes, one of the struggles I always encounter as I enter the season ahead is how to avoid wearing outdated fashion trends in spring. You see, I always buy items with a view to them lasting me for years to come, and I always choose classic pieces that can (hopefully) withstand my fluctuating tastes.
Still, in an industry dominated by constant niche aesthetics to covet and rampant overconsumption, I can’t help but feel a little underwhelmed every time I pull out that trusted floral dress or broderie anglaise blouse for what feels like the hundredth time.
In saying this, there’s some consolation to be found in knowing that the items in my wardrobe are well and truly timeless, making them immune to the ebbs and flows of a hyper-accelerating trend cycle. Whilst I idolised and closely followed the return of the Napoleon jacket trend from a distance, I knew all too well that the military style with its epaulettes and ornate buttons would never find its way into my closet. The same goes for the revival of Isabel Marant’s wedge trainers. They look incredible on cool girls from Malibu to Le Marais, but would feel entirely out of place amongst my tailored trousers and oversized shirts.
Part of looking contemporary this spring ultimately comes down to the silhouettes I opted into previously, as a surefire way to feel what you’re wearing is past its prime is by donning something that distinctly dates to a certain period. For instance, wearing a midi emblazoned with the tinned fish will immediately indicate that you bought it during the reign of ‘Sardine Girl Summer’ in 2025. Or, styling a fur-trimmed leopard-print coat with French tip acrylic nails is an indication that maybe you’re still in the chokehold of the ‘Mob Wife Aesthetic’ in 2024.
Of course, there’s nothing wrong with wearing these staples if they’re authentic to you. However, in saying that, if you’ve emptied out every nook and cranny and found you’re only stuck with wearing a pair of rectangular, ‘Office Siren’ adjacent reading glasses from 2023 or a pleated micro mini skirt that was simply everywhere in 2021, your spring wardrobe might not feel that optimistic.
That’s where I step in. Whether you’re doing a spring clean and are looking to lighten up your dress sense for the warmer months, or are just curious to know the styles that have slightly aged, scroll on below for the 5 key outdated fashion trends for spring 2026, and the 5 styles that you opt for instead.
5 Fashion Trends that are "Outdated" for Spring 2026, and 5 That are Fresh
1. Pausing On: Striped Rugby Shirts
Wearing Instead: Vibrant Knitwear
Style Notes: On the heels of the rah-coded costumes in Saltburn, the preppy fashion staple that is striped rugby shirts saturated the mainstream. Though you didn’t need to know what a halfback is or describe the purpose a scrum functions in a game to wear the look, the saturation of the saturated vertical lines and collared pullovers did make the style slightly ubiquitous with years gone by.
The good news for anyone still after their collegiate-inspired knitwear fix, however, is that this spring is seeing a rise in classic jumpers rendered in polished and vibrant hues. From Ivy League purple to martini olive green, this is a category that will make you look as bright as the balmy weather itself.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Cove Cotton Oversized Crew
A style crisp and polished enough to evoke a New England summer without travelling to Hyannis Port, for anyone who’s been fixated with the Kennedy compound after watching it in Love Story.
LISA YANG
Lova Cashmere and Silk-Blend Sweater
Lisa Yang is a brand that fuses Scandinavian minimalism with Chinese craftsmanship, forging sumptuous knitwear that’s not only made to last, but designed to suit every occasion because of how placid the shapes are.
Sezane
Marin Sweater
Everyone who knows something about French fashion knows Sezane’s knitwear is unparalleled.
2. Pausing On: Double Breasted Blazers
Wearing Instead: Suede Jackets
Style Notes: Much has been discussed about the return of the ‘80s, from the rise of bubble skirts first seen on Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2023 runway, to the power suits and Tom of Finland leathers showcased in Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2026 collection.
However, this spring is less about channelling your inner Wall Street yuppie and looking slightly more in time and a little further uptown to the bohemian and artistic types of Greenwich Village in the ‘70s. Indeed, when it comes to outerwear, sharp tailoring is being usurped by sumptuous suede jackets. Tactile, rich and effortlessly elegant, this is a trend that is running rampant, dare we say, like a rollin’ stone.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Straight Blazer With Front Stitching
After trying on this Mango style myself, I can personally vouch for its expensive price tag.
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Jacket
This boxy shape is the kind of thing you want to fling over a cotton mini or pair with lace-trim shorts.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer With Lapel Collar
You’ll find yourself reaching for this fitted style long after spring’s rays have died out.
3. Pausing On: Pleated Skirts
Wearing Instead: Pencil Skirts
Style Notes: If you had asked me a few years ago what skirt trend I’d be buying into for spring, I would’ve immediately told you that pleated skirts were the only style to pique my interest. However, as more time has passed, a bit of distance has grown between me and the schoolyard style, and it appears I’m not alone. Although I adore the girlhood trend and wearing anything that makes me feel slightly youthful and effervescent, the folded fabric can often make me feel more matronly.
Solving this woe is the pencil skirt. Already adopted by the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, this slinky, body-conscious cut is perfect for those who want something a bit more fitted and sleek for the season ahead. Plus, with so many options available, including this polished denim iteration pictured here on the streets of Paris, you really can choose the fantasy you want to invoke.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Merino Wool-Blend Pencil Skirt
COS offers some of the best tailoring you’ll find on the high street.