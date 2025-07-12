First came Coastal Grandma, then the Tomato Girl, and now I introduce you to Sardine Girl Summer—the latest trend poised to take over our warm-weather wardrobes. And while it might sound quirky at first, I promise it’s far chicer (and equally as adorable) than you might expect. Picture gold-plated fish pendant necklaces, sequin sardine-printed swimsuits, and breezy dresses covered in a pattern you most likely don’t already own.

Yet while this might seem like a maximalist’s dream, there really is a sardine-inspired fashion find for every style. Bottega Veneta’s Sardine Tote is thought to be the original inspiration—its sculptural handle perfectly demonstrating just how elegant this trend can look. Luckily, the brand has extended the theme to sunglasses too, crafted in a similarly wavy sardine-like shape.

For an equally as subtle, pared-back take, look to Isabel Marant’s gold-tone fish earrings, which lend a boho feel to summer outfits, or Simon Miller’s raffia bag that makes this seasonal staple instantly more playful.

And for those keen to fully embrace the whimsical side? Think fish-printed full skirts, embroidered cardigans, and even a sardine can clutch. For the maximalist mood, take inspiration from Caetana Botelho Afonso’s near sold-out collaboration with Never Fully Dressed — a collection that proves sardines can be as statement-making as sequins or florals.

Tempted to dive into the deep end? Below, discover the chicest Sardine Girl Summer pieces to shop now. Because nautical stripes are far from the only sea-inspired style worth adding to your wardrobe...

Shop the Sardine Girl Summer Trend Below: