First came Coastal Grandma, then the Tomato Girl, and now I introduce you to Sardine Girl Summer—the latest trend poised to take over our warm-weather wardrobes. And while it might sound quirky at first, I promise it’s far chicer (and equally as adorable) than you might expect. Picture gold-plated fish pendant necklaces, sequin sardine-printed swimsuits, and breezy dresses covered in a pattern you most likely don’t already own.
Yet while this might seem like a maximalist’s dream, there really is a sardine-inspired fashion find for every style. Bottega Veneta’s Sardine Tote is thought to be the original inspiration—its sculptural handle perfectly demonstrating just how elegant this trend can look. Luckily, the brand has extended the theme to sunglasses too, crafted in a similarly wavy sardine-like shape.
For an equally as subtle, pared-back take, look to Isabel Marant’s gold-tone fish earrings, which lend a boho feel to summer outfits, or Simon Miller’s raffia bag that makes this seasonal staple instantly more playful.
And for those keen to fully embrace the whimsical side? Think fish-printed full skirts, embroidered cardigans, and even a sardine can clutch. For the maximalist mood, take inspiration from Caetana Botelho Afonso’s near sold-out collaboration with Never Fully Dressed — a collection that proves sardines can be as statement-making as sequins or florals.
Tempted to dive into the deep end? Below, discover the chicest Sardine Girl Summer pieces to shop now. Because nautical stripes are far from the only sea-inspired style worth adding to your wardrobe...
Shop the Sardine Girl Summer Trend Below:
BOTTEGA VENETA EYEWEAR
Sardine Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta's Sardine Sunglasses are quickly becoming one of the most in-demand styles of the season, it won't take much scrolling to find the chicest women wearing them.
Free People
We the Free Madison City Embroidered Jacket
Consider this chic cotton shacket your go-to warm weather cover-up for cooler days. Jeans, shorts and skirts will all pair seamlessly.
STAUD
Staudines Silver-Tone Clutch
You may never have expected to carry a sardine can around with you, but that’s all about to change thanks to Staud’s playful Staudines clutch.
ALÉMAIS
Marine Embroidered Printed Organic Cotton Halterneck Mini Dress
Alémais is home to a huge number of standout prints and patterns, but this simplistic sardine design is perfect for any occasion.
H&M
Fish-Pendant Necklace
Even the high street is home to plenty of fishy fashion pieces.
STAUD
Procida Gathered Printed Linen Maxi Skirt
Our love for a cream linen midi skirt is unwavering, especially now we can own one in a standout sardine print.
ANYA HINDMARCH
Blowfish Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag
Never one to miss a playful fashion trend, Anya Hindmarch has an entire line-up of jellyfish charms and shell bags. And while this is technically a blowfish rather than a sardine, it’s undeniably charming.
Oceanus Swimwear
Shop Arizona White One-Piece Swimsuit - Oceanus
Off to a beach club or pool party? Oceanus swimsuits are sure to make a statement, especially this sea creature encrusted find.
Anni Lu
Hippie Fish Necklace
Every cool girl has an Anni Lu jewellery item on her wishlist. This 18kt gold-plated brass fish pendant is at the top of mine.
The Vin
Fishy
The Vin may be a new brand but this Fishy bag has already made quite the splash. Just take a note of shipping fees as it will be coming from New York.
Free People
We the Free Graphic Camden Pullover
Consider this graphic cream pullover a trend-led swap for your classic cream jumper—UK summer isn't always that warm, after all.
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
Sardines Embroidered Appliquéd Canvas Clutch
Olympia Le-Tan is famous for its book-inspired clutch bags, and a Sardine cover has just been added to the collection.
Never Fully Dressed
Cream Marina Sol Waistcoat
The Never Fully Dressed playful fish print collection is now nearly sold out, but a few sizes of this 100% cotton waistcoat are still available.
MANGO
Textured Fish Earrings
A simple summertime swap from your classic gold hoops.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sardines Graphic Scoopneck Tank
White tank tops are trending, and this playful trio gives this one a healthy dose of personality.
BOTTEGA VENETA
Sardine Small Intrecciato Leather Tote
Some could say the Bottega Veneta Sardine Leather Tote started the entire Sardine Girl Summer trend.
Salvatore Ferragamo
Fish Print Silk Dress
For those wanting a more abstract take on the trend, perhaps this 100% silk slip dress will catch you fancy? Pun fully intended.
TIMELESS PEARLY
Fish Wooden-Beaded Necklace
Continuing our fishy theme is this wooden bead and 24kt gold-plated pendant necklace which will easily elevate any outfit.
Anthropologie
The Mariel 3d Icon Longline Cardigan
Blending Sardine Girl Summer with last year’s Coastal Grandma trend, this chunky cardigan is sure to keep you cosy.
STAUD
Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag
Staud's 'Staudines' bag has quickly become a fashion fan favourite, you may have already spied one on your scroll.
Isabel Marant
Gold-Tone Earrings
It will come as little surprise that the leading label for boho chic summer fashion has a highly detailed pair of gold-tone sardine earrings.
SARDINE SUPPLY
Can Tee 2.0
This small Australian fashion brand quite literally has ‘Sardine’ in its name—and this organic cotton tee is a true highlight.
Simon Miller
Fish Mini Bag
Yes, raffia bags have long been a summer essential, but none are quite as cute as this fish-shaped style.
Paramidonna
Chiara Bikini
Searching for swimwear? There's a whole collection of sea creatures on this bold blue bikini.
STAUD
Rio Crocheted Cotton Mini Dress
Consider this cream Staud cotton crochet mini dress the sardine summer girl piece for neutral fashion fans.
Alighieri
24ct Gold-Plated the Gone Fishing Pendant Necklace
A sleek gold pendant is the easiest way for minimalist fashion fans to step into the trend.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Knitted Sardine Tank Top in Ivory
Style this knitted tank top with white jeans or denim cut-offs for an effortless summer look.
STAUD
Cleo Fish Woven Leather and Raffia Tote
Staud is really going for it this summer with the fish-themed items! This basket bag is just adorable.