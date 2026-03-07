Not Sure What to Wear Right Now? 5 Spring Outfits With Knitwear That Are Chic, Polished and Weather-Appropriate

If, like me, you’re stuck in that awkward in-between phase where it’s too warm for winter coats but still too chilly to go without layers, knitwear is the piece that makes getting dressed right now far easier. As we slowly move away from heavy outerwear and thick wool coats, lightweight sweaters and cardigans strike the perfect balance, offering just enough warmth whilst still feeling appropriate for the shift into spring.
The beauty of knitwear lies in its versatility. For an easy, everyday look, try pairing a cardigan with classic jeans and ballet flats for an outfit that feels relaxed yet still put together. If you’re leaning towards something a little more refined, layering a trench coat over a simple sweater instantly elevates the outfit whilst keeping things understated and polished.
The key is to keep the palette fresh and the layers light as the season begins to shift. Think sunnier shades, softer neutrals and finer weaves rather than chunky winter jumpers; styles that can step in for your heavier coats whilst still feeling practical. So whether you prefer timeless classics or more contemporary silhouettes, here are five knitwear-focused outfit ideas to re-create this spring.
5 Chic Knitwear Outfits I'm Wearing This Spring
1. Blue Jumper + Suede Trousers + Kitten Heels
Style Notes: Suede trousers and kitten heels instantly elevate any knitwear look. With their relaxed, slouchy fit, the jumper and trousers strike the perfect balance between comfort and chic as we transition from winter into spring.
Shop the Look:
COS
Merino Wool V-Neck Jumper
A soft jumper in the most perfect blue.
Massimo Dutti
Raglan Sleeve Poplin Shirt
Nothing beats a fresh blue shirt. This one from Massimo Dutti comes in a wide, slouched fit.
ARKET
Relaxed Suede Trousers
These super-soft suede trousers from Arket feature front pleats, a high waist and slanted side pockets.