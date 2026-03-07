Not Sure What to Wear Right Now? 5 Spring Outfits With Knitwear That Are Chic, Polished and Weather-Appropriate

Whether you're into a bold pop of colour or a softer-hued knit, these are the five spring outfits with knitwear I recommend re-creating this season.

By
published
in Features
Springtime knitwear trends.
(Image credit: @abimarvel, @aimeesong ,@kitkeenan)
If, like me, you’re stuck in that awkward in-between phase where it’s too warm for winter coats but still too chilly to go without layers, knitwear is the piece that makes getting dressed right now far easier. As we slowly move away from heavy outerwear and thick wool coats, lightweight sweaters and cardigans strike the perfect balance, offering just enough warmth whilst still feeling appropriate for the shift into spring.

The beauty of knitwear lies in its versatility. For an easy, everyday look, try pairing a cardigan with classic jeans and ballet flats for an outfit that feels relaxed yet still put together. If you’re leaning towards something a little more refined, layering a trench coat over a simple sweater instantly elevates the outfit whilst keeping things understated and polished.

The key is to keep the palette fresh and the layers light as the season begins to shift. Think sunnier shades, softer neutrals and finer weaves rather than chunky winter jumpers; styles that can step in for your heavier coats whilst still feeling practical. So whether you prefer timeless classics or more contemporary silhouettes, here are five knitwear-focused outfit ideas to re-create this spring.

5 Chic Knitwear Outfits I'm Wearing This Spring

1. Blue Jumper + Suede Trousers + Kitten Heels

Aimee Song wearing blue jumper, suede trousers and kitten heels.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: Suede trousers and kitten heels instantly elevate any knitwear look. With their relaxed, slouchy fit, the jumper and trousers strike the perfect balance between comfort and chic as we transition from winter into spring.

Shop the Look:

2. Beige Cardigan + Light-Wash Jeans + Ballet Flats

Beige cardigan, light wash jeans and Chanel ballet flats.

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

Style Notes: Cardigans are a true springtime staple. From classic V-necks to round collars and fits ranging from relaxed and baggy to neatly cropped, the styling possibilities are endless.

Shop the Look:

3. Black Knit + White Jeans + Trench Coat

Black jumper, trench coat, white jeans. Springtime outfit.

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: Channel effortless Parisian chic by layering a timeless trench over a fitted black knit, paired with white, low-waisted jeans.

Shop the Look:

4. Bright Cardigan + T-Shirt + Cream Trousers + Loafers

Red cardigan, cream trousers, red shoes.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style